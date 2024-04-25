Who is Parker Schnabel's wife? His age, career and relationship history

Parker Schnabel is a reality television personality and gold miner from the United States. He is widely recognised for appearing on the Discovery Channel reality show Gold Rush. But who is Parker Schnabel's wife?

Parker Schnabel discusses "Gold Rush" with Build Brunch (L). Parker visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Parker Schnabel developed an interest in gold mining at a tender age. He comes from a family of gold miners. His grandfather, the founder of a mining company, Big Nugget Mine, taught him to operate complex machines when he was young. His fame has sparked curiosity about his romantic relationships. A question on many fans’ minds is, "Does Parker Schnabel have a girlfriend?”

Profile summary

Full name Parker Russell Schnabel Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1994 Age 29 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Haines, Alaska, United States Current residence Alaska, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Roger Schnabel Mother Nancy Schnabel Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Haines High School Profession Gold miner, a reality TV personality Net worth $8 million Instagram @goldrushparker Facebook

Who is Parker Schnabel's wife?

The reality TV star is unmarried and single at the time of writing. However, he is known to have previously dated Ashley Youle, an Australian veterinarian nurse. Parker Schnabel and Ashley Youle met while in Australia in 2016.

They started dating, and the American gold miner invited her to spend the summer mining with him in Alaska. Ashley appeared on Gold Rush for two seasons, working alongside Parker in the Klondike. They parted ways after two years of dating.

Parker spoke of their break up during season 8's episode Win Big or Die Trying, where he referred to the split as a failure because he didn't prioritise the relationship. He stated:

As successful as our season was, there was, for me personally, one pretty big failure. Ashley and I broke up. I just never really made the relationship a priority, didn't make her a priority, and she deserves a lot better than that. At the end of the day, I do think she is doing what's best for her and that's the hardest part of it...it's a real shame.

Aside from dating Ashley, the reality TV star has been romantically linked with a few other ladies. Here is more about Parker Schnabel's relationships.

Tyler Mahoney

The miner reportedly dated Tyler Mahoney, a gold miner and model. The relationship happened when the two went to Australia for gold during Parker Trail's fourth season, which aired in 2020. However, Tyler denied the allegations during a Q&A with fans, saying:

Me and Parker have a very good relationship, we get on very well, we chat regularly. Work wise, hopefully we do have a work relationship in the future but right now there's a global pandemic.

Monica Beets

Parker Schnabel and Monica Beets also allegedly dated. However, it turned out to be false since Monica was dating a fellow miner, Brandon Harper. She later married Taylor Mayes on 11 August 2018.

What is Parker Schnabel's age?

Top-5 facts about Parker Schnabel. @goldrushparker/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The reality TV star is 29 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 22 July 1994. He hails from Haines, Alaska, United States and was raised in Porcupine Creek, Alaska.

He is the son of Nancy and Roger Schnabel. His parents also appeared on the show Gold Rush. They own a construction company. Parker's family has a mining business, The Big Nugget, founded by his late grandfather, John Schnabel.

He was raised alongside his brother, Payson Schnabel. Payson works in his father's construction company, managing infrastructure systems and analysing data. He also helps buy property for the family's mining company, The Big Nugget. He appeared in some of the Gold Rush seasons.

Parker graduated from Haines High School in May 2012. He used to play basketball in secondary school. He had also intended to go to college to study geology or mining, but he resolved to use the college trust fund to start his own mining business.

Career

He began his career at his grandfather's mining firm, Big Nugget Mine, at 16. He took over after his grandpa died. Parker was mentored by his grandpa, whom he had accompanied to the mines since he was five. He learnt how to run the company through apprenticeship.

He launched his own mining company, Little Flake Mining. In January 2023, his company partnered with Metallic Minerals Corp. to maximise the production and profitability of both regional groups. He said;

Our award-winning team looks forward to working with Metallic Minerals, and we plan to hit the ground running on Australia Creek. Planning is underway for a 400-hole drill program this winter on the property, and we anticipate beginning mining operations this spring.

His breakthrough came when he was cast alongside his grandfather and family in the Gold Rush. The series follows the everyday life of a group of gold miners and their families searching for gold in the northern part of Canada.

Parker has been in the show since it first premiered in 2010, although he appeared in a handful of episodes during the first season.

As documented by Discovery, Parker has already mined over $13 million worth of gold. In 2017, he revealed during a Facebook Live Q&A with fans, as reported by Starcasm, that the largest nugget he ever found was $400 to $500. He replied:

Maybe a quarter ounce? $400-$500.

What is Parker Schnabel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, his net worth is alleged to be $8 million. He has amassed this wealth as a gold miner and reality TV personality.

The reality TV star disclosed during an interview with Maxim that he doesn't spend his earnings buying expensive cars and boats, but instead, he owns a giant, expensive sandbox. He stated:

We made some money this season, but it's going right back into the ground. And what I mean, is that we are buying new equipment to improve our operation. I don't own a boat or any fancy cars or a fancy house. I have a big expensive sandbox instead.

How much does Parker Schnabel make per episode?

The gold miner is alleged to earn around $25 thousand per episode. The other Gold Rush miners reportedly earn between $10,000 and $25,000 per episode.

FAQs

Is Parker Schnabel married? The gold miner is unmarried and has never tied the knot with anyone. Who is Parker Schnabel's child? He is yet to have children. What does Parker Schnabel's brother do? He works in his father's construction company, managing infrastructure systems and analysing data. What is Parker Schnabel's age? He is 29 years old as of April 2024. What is Parker Schnabel's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 22 July. Are Parker Schnabel and Tyler dating? The two were allegedly dating, which turned out to be false. Does Parker Schnabel have a girlfriend? He is presumed to be single. What is Parker Schnabel's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Some online conversations are centred on Parker Schnabel's wife because of his celebrity status. The reality TV star is unmarried and has never tied the knot before. He is the founder of a mining company called Little Flake.

