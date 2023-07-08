Who is Nicky Marmet, and is he married to actress Robin Tunney?

Nicky Marmet is a professional interior designer from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as Robin Tunney’s fiancé. His fiancée is a popular American actress best known for her roles in notable movies and TV shows such as The Mentalist, Prison Break, and Empire Records.

Robin Tunney and Nicky Marmet attend the closing ceremony of the 53rd Monte Carlo TV Festival on 13 June 2013 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Nicky Marmet, Robin Tunney’s fiancé gained public recognition following his romantic relationship with the actress. Robin and Tunney have been engaged since 2012. The pair has two children and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Full name Nicholas James Marmet Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Todd Herber Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Robin Tunney Children 2 Profession Interior designer Net worth $3 million

Nicky Marmet’s biography

The professional interior designer was born in the United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

His father’s name is Todd Herber, and reportedly has South African origin. He relocated from Gauteng, Johannesburg, South Africa, to America. He studied design at UCLA, but dropped out to pursue a full-time career as a designer for Brad Dunning.

What is Nicky Marmet’s age?

The American interior designer is 41 years old as of July 2023. When was Nicky Marmet born? He was born on 26 August 1981. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Nicky Marmet do for a living?

Robin Tunney’s partner is a professional interior designer. He is the founder and owner of Nicky Marmet Designs, a design and interior architecture firm for residential and commercial properties, which is based in West Hollywood, California.

The company was launched in 2013, and its scope of work includes restoration, remodelling, furniture, and art curation. He has also worked for renowned personalities such as Robert Downey Jr.

What is Nicky Marmet’s net worth?

The American professional interior designer has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His primary source of income is his career as an interior designer.

Robin Tunney and Nicky Marmet’s relationship history

Robin and Tunney have been together for a while now. The pair got engaged on 25 December 2012 while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro. However, this was Nicky’s second attempt popping the question. In an interview with Us Weekly, Robin said,

He'd made an earlier attempt at the beach in Bahia, but I had what I thought was Dengue Fever, and I threw up over his shoulder when he was about to take the ring out. Mercifully, I recovered and was healthy enough to accept the second time.

Nick and Robin share two children. They welcomed their first child, son Oscar Holly Marmet, on 23 June 2016 and a second child, a daughter named Colette Kathleen, on 8 January 2020. The family of four currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Nicky Marmet’s partner is an American actress best recognised for her roles as Teresa Lisbon on The Mentalist (2008-2015), Veronica Donovan on Prison Break (2005-2006), and the troubled teen Debra in the 1995 film Empire Records (1995).

She was previously married to producer and director Bob Gosse from 4 October 1997 to 2006. She was also engaged to Australian writer and director Andrew Dominik from 2009 to 2010.

What is Nicky Marmet’s height?

Robin Tunney’s husband-to-be stands 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Nicky Marmet is a professional American interior designer and a celebrity husband who became famous following his romantic relationship with actress Robin Tunney. Nicky and Marmet got engaged on 12 December 2012, and they have two children.

