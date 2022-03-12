Tabithaswatosh’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Tabitha Swatosh? She is an American model, TikToker and social media influencer. Swatosh is widely known on TikTok, where she regularly uploads storytimes, lip-syncs, and short dance videos. Over time, Tabithaswatosh has managed to acquire a decent following across all social media platforms.

A photo of the TikTok star posing for a picture in a green dress. Photo: @tabithaswatosh

Source: Instagram

Tabithaswatosh is a popular figure on social media. She has a self-titled YouTube channel which she created on 8 April 2020. Her bio highlights everything you need to know about her career and personal life.

Tabithaswatosh’s biography

The TikTok star was born in Lamar, Missouri, United States of America. Tabitha Swatosh's mom is Stacie and her father is Mathew.

The TikTok star has two younger siblings, a brother and a sister. Tabitha Swatosh's brother is Blake, but her sister's identity is unknown. However, she usually features her on her TikTok videos.

What is Tabitha Swatosh's nationality?

She is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Tabitha Swatosh's birthday?

A cute photo of the American model posing for a picture. Photo: @tabithaswatosh

Source: Instagram

The TikTok personality's birthday happens on 25 August.

How old is Tabitha Swatosh?

The American model was born on 25 August 2000. Therefore, as of 2022, Tabitha Swatosh's age is 21 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Tabitha Swatosh famous for?

She is an American model, TikTok star, and social media personality. She is known for sharing music clips, green screen performances, and storytimes on TikTok. Her entertaining content has earned her a vast following on the platform, with over 10 million followers and 423 million likes.

She has a YouTube channel which she launched on 8 April 2020. She particularly uploads vlogs, storytimes, dance videos, and lip-syncs. She currently has over 1 million subscribers.

She is also active and famous on Instagram. Besides posting her lifestyle photos on the platform, she also endorses different brands such as Red Bull. At the time of writing, Tabitha Swatosh’s Instagram has attracted over 1 million followers. She also has more than 2k followers on Twitter.

Tabitha has had a successful modelling career. She has won the following titles Miss Merry Christmas 2017, Fair Queen 2018, and Missouri Teen 2018.

What is Tabitha Swatosh's net worth?

No official sources state how much the TikTok star is worth. However, according to Celebrow, her net worth is allegedly over $4 million. She primarily earns her income as a social media influencer.

Who is Tabitha Swatosh dating?

A photo of the American social media personality looking at her phone. Photo: @tabithaswatosh

Source: Instagram

Is Tabitha Swatosh Single? Yes, the social media sensation is not dating at the moment.

Is Matt Ryan dating Tabitha Swatosh?

No. However, they reportedly dated in 2020.

Did Matthew and Tabitha split?

Yes, their relationship did not last for a long time. They broke up in 2021.

What is Tabitha Swatosh's height?

The TikTok star’s height is 5 feet 6 inches or 16 1cm, and she weighs 126 pounds or 57 kg. Her body dimensions are 37-26-40 inches or 94-66-102 cm. In addition, the model has brown hair and green eyes.

Where does Tabitha Swatosh live?

She resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Tabithaswatosh is a model, TikTok star, and social media influencer from the USA. She is best known on TikTokfor her short dance videos, lip-syncs, green screen performances, and storytime videos.

Source: Legit.ng