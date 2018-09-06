Top 25 best schools in Nigeria in 2022: Get the best education
Are you looking for the best schools in Nigeria in 2022? Check out this list of top secondary education institutions in the country. Since children are the future, they deserve the best education the country has to offer.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
There are a lot of schools in Nigeria, but everyone knows that not all offer the best education. Therefore, knowing which schools are leading in terms of academic performance, facilities, co-curriculum activities, and more will help you choose the best school for your child.
List of best schools in Nigeria
Invest in your children's education because it is the most valuable treasure in the world. The top 100 top schools in Nigeria are recommended to all parents across the globe. Without much further ado, here are the 25 high schools in Nigeria:
25. Bethel Demonstration Schools
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
- Website: betheldemonstrationschools.com
- E-mail: school@betheldemonstrationschools.com
- Phone no.: +2348166799104
- Address: 3 Asamah Avenue, Warri 330105, Delta State, Nigeria
Bethel Demonstration Schools have authenticity and transparency. They don't make empty promises, create misleading mission statements, or use education jargon to mislead parents and the community.
24. Brookstone School
- Website: secondary.brookstoneng.org
- E-mail: secondaryadmissions@brookstoneng.org
- Phone no.: +234-706-471-3373
- Address: Airport Road, Igwuruta Rivers State, Nigeria
Brookstone School was established in 2007 and has become a global centre of academic excellence. The institution looks forward to being a part of your child's moral upbringing and education. It has a vast expanse of books to broaden the children's knowledge base and employs well-trained staff to care for and keep them safe.
23. Dowen College
- Website: dowencollege.org.ng
- E-mail 1: info@dowencollege.org.ng
- E-mail 2: dowencollegelagos1997@gmail.com
- E-mail 3: dowencollegelagos1997@yahoo.com
- Phone no.: +234 906 000 1032, +234 803 343 4087, 01-270 6010, or 01-270 6012
- Address: 18 Adebayo Doherty Rd, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lagos, Nigeria
Dowen College is a boarding and day institution located in Lekki, a suburb of Lagos. The school admits students between the ages of 11 - 18 years. The valedictory service began in 2015, whereby students with outstanding academic performance received rewards.
22. Regina Pacis College
- Website: reginapaciscollege.com
- E-mail: info@reginapaciscollege.com
- Phone no.: +234 8036 252 769
- Address: No. 7, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki 2, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria
Regina Pacis is a Latin word meaning the Queen of Peace. This Catholic girls secondary school commenced full operation on the 22nd November 1991. It maintains high moral standards through religious activities synonymous with the Catholic Church, high-level discipline and excellent academic results.
21. Chris Land College
- Website: chrislandschools.org
- E-mail: info@chrislandschools.sch.ng
- Phone no.: +234 (0) 9063135544
- Address: 2A-D, Ladipo-Oluwole, Ikeja, Lagos Ikeja, 100281, Lagos, Nigeria
Chris Land College was established in 1977. Its teachers hold advanced degrees and the school's academics and outdoor/extra-curricular activities like athletics give students ample opportunities to become leaders.
20. St Francis Catholic Secondary School
- Website: stfrancismagis.org
- E-mail: info@stfrancismagis.org
- Phone no.: +234 8150453561
- Address: 107, Liasu Road, Idimu. P. O. Box 91, Oshodi, Lagos State, Nigeria.
St Francis Catholic Secondary School (SFCSS) is a Catholic school founded in 1990. The school stands on a six-acre piece of land donated to the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos by the royal family of Idimu, the Olorunfunmi Family.
19. Premiere Academy
- Website: www.premiereacademyng.org
- E-mail: info@premiereacademyng.org
- Phone no.: (+234) 9033 870 155 or +2347069797855
- Address: Premiere Academy Street, Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Airport Rd, Nigeria
Premiere Academy admits students from different parts of the world irrespective of race. Teachers set up efficient learning processes to help students develop into independent and free-thinking individuals. The school also encourages students to explore their creative talents in arts, drama, ICT coding and music.
18. Louisville Girl’s High School
- Website: www.louisvilleiteleportal.com
- E-mail: lghsstudents1998@gmail.com
- Phone no.: +234 806 5349 039
- Address: Ijebu Itele, Ogun State, Nigeria
Louisville Girl’s High School has the necessary facilities and environment for learning. As a result, the school produces critically thinking students in art, agriculture, science, technology and innovation, craft, and more.
17. Nigerian-Turkish International Academy
- Website: ntic.edu.ng
- E-mail: info@ntic.edu.ng
- Phone no.: +234 (0) 805 190 80 30 or +234 (0) 816 535 30 32
- Address: Monrovia Street Wuse II, Abuja, Nigeria 900288
Nigerian-Turkish International Academy was established in 1998. Its mission is to create a dynamic and favourable modern environment for teaching and learning and to produce enlightened and highly socialized individuals fit to pursue higher education and become productive members of society.
16. The Capital Science Academy
- Website: www.capitalscience.org
- E-mail: info@capitalscience.org
- Phone no.: +234 809 649 6475 or +234 803 596 1720
- Address: Capital Science Academy, Dafara Rd, 900105, Kuje, Nigeria
List of states with high poverty rate as Buhari promises to close gap between rich and poor (infographics)
The Capital Science Academy is also one of the best schools in Nigeria. It speaks the language of the children, families, and community it serves. The school also has a safe, serene, and secure environment for its students.
15. Grennspring School
- Website: www.greenspringsschool.com
- E-mail: info.anthony@greenspringsschool.com
- Phone no.: +234 704 550 2424, +234 704 550 2444, +234 806 407 4503, or +234 908 717 1700
- Address: 32 Olatunde Ayoola Ave, Anthony 102216, Lagos, Nigeria
Grennspring School provides holistic, inclusive, and innovative world-class education in Africa. The institution adopted different approaches and tools that make learning enjoyable for students, including activity-based and virtual learning.
14. British International School
- Website: bisnigeria.org
- E-mail: registrar@bisnigeria.org
- Phone no.: +234 0129 150 22 or +234 8106 891 610
- Address: 1 Landbridge Avenue, Oniru Private Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
British International School is a vibrant, dynamic, and progressive institution located on Victoria Island in Lagos. It is the best school for families seeking the British National Curriculum blended with the Nigerian provision at Key stage 3.
13. Avicenna School
- Website: avi-cenna.com
- E-mail: info@avi-cenna.com
- Phone no.: +234 1-3426271 or 081 8444 5444
- Address: 6 Harold Sodipo Cres, Ikeja GRA 101233, Lagos, Nigeria
Avi-Cenna International School is this list's thirteenth best secondary school in Nigeria. It was established in 1989 and received the government's approval to offer a British curriculum. It is a day and boarding school for both boys and girls. The age of Avicenna School ranges from 2½ to 16 years.
12. St Gregory’s College
- Website: stgregoryscollege.ng
- E-mail: info@stgregoryscollege.ng
- Phone no.: +234-815-7669-182
- Address: 18/19 St Gregory's College Rd, Ikoyi 106104, Lagos, Nigeria
St Gregory's College is a mixed Catholic school founded on 27th January 1928. It provides learners with holistic education built on two foundations, the fear of God and the sound knowledge. The school also offers a competitive, creative and exciting environment for building self-esteem and independent critical thinking skills.
11. Olashore International High School
- Website: www.olashoreschool.com
- E-mail: info@olashoreschool.com
- Phone no.: +234 807 712 4311 or +234 810 008 4511
- Address: Oba Oladele Olashore Way, P.M.B.5059, 233116, Iloko-Ijesa, Nigeria
The late Oba Oba Olashore established Olashore International High School in 1994 in Osun State, Nigeria. It is a learning community committed to academic excellence, nurturing the children's potential, and developing leaders for the global society.
10. Corona Secondary School
- Website: coronaschools.org
- E-mail: cssinfo@coronaschools.org
- Phone no.: 0818-807-2467 or 0818-807-2489
- Address: Agbara Estate, Yenagoa Rd., Agbara, Ogun State
Established in 1992, Corona Secondary School is a boarding school in Agbara. In recent years, its students have scored impressive results in WAEC examinations.
9. Lumen Christi International High School
- Website: www.lumenchristischool.net
- E-mail: info@lumenchristischool.net
- Phone no.: 0803-5417-323 or 0705-9568-564
- Address: Uromi, North East Edo State
Lumen Christi International High School has been on the lists of best schools in Nigeria and West Africa since Rev. Dr P.E Ekpu established it in 1986. Moreover, it has been among the top 10 best secondary schools in WAEC exams several times.
8. Lekki British School
- Website: lekkibritishschool.org
- E-mail: enquiries@lekkibritishschool.org
- Phone no.: (+234) 01 906 000
- Address: Victoria Arobieke St., Lekki Phase I, Lagos State
Lekki British School is a British boarding school located in Lagos. It has a pre-school, junior, and high school, so your child can attend it at any age and get the best education. In addition, it boasts of sending 99% of its students to universities.
7. Day Waterman College
- Website: dwc.org.ng
- E-mail: info@dwc.org.ng
- Phone no.: 08058698081
- Address: Abeokuta-Sagamu Expy, Asu Village Rd., Abeokuta, Ogun State
Founded in 2008 by Tayo Aderinokun, the school offers some of the best facilities in Africa. It provides an excellent education that teaches children how to use their talents and capabilities to excel in this world. Day Waterman College believes in a personalized approach to every child.
6. Vivian Fowler Memorial College
Fact check: How true are the claims made by Osinbajo, Obi, other vice presidential candidates at 2019 poll debate?
- Website: vivianfowler.org
- E-mail: info@vivianfowler.org
- Phone no.: 0818-212-0532, 0806-155-0543 or 01-793-8424
- Address: Plot 5 Billingsway, Chief T.A. Doherty Industrial Layout, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State
At this girls-only institution, young ladies have been able to get the education they deserve since 1991. The college offers balanced education that develops a student's personal qualities, which are essential in the outside world. Its mission is to promote the enhancement of women through education.
5. Christ The King College
- Website: ckconitsha.org
- E-mail: info@ckconitsha.org
- Phone no.: 0803-401-8824
- Address: Oguta Rd., Onitsha, Anambra State
One of the oldest secondary schools in Nigeria, Christ The King College, was founded in 1993 by Irish missionaries. Since then, it has remained among the best schools in the country. It strives to awaken, motivate and guide the young hearts and minds toward their full potential.
4. Grange School
- Website: grangeschool.com
- E-mail: info@grangeschool.com
- Phone no.: 01-295-7630
- Address: Harold Shodipo Crescent, GRA Ikeja, Lagos State
Since 1958, Grange School has been offering quality education to its students. Apart from general education, the school provides children with diverse extra-curricular programmes.
3. Loyola Jesuit College
- Website: loyolajesuit.org
- E-mail: principal@loyolajesuit.org
- Phone no.: 0811-4681-636
- Address: Loyola St., Gidan Mangoro, Karu-Karshi Rd. Abuja FCT
Of course, this list would not be complete without Loyola Jesuit College. It is the third-best school in Nigeria and has been providing its students with quality education since 1996. LJC is a full boarding school offering children an effective learning environment and a highly qualified staff.
2. King’s College Lagos
- Website: kingscollegelagos.sch.ng
- E-mail: info@kingscollegelagos.com
- Phone no.: 09051018885
- Address: 3, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State
King's College is probably the oldest all-boys secondary educational institution in Nigeria. It was founded in 1909 and has maintained high-quality education ever since. In addition to great learning opportunities, King's College students enjoy the best boarding and sporting facilities in a highly secure environment.
1. Atlantic Hall
- Website: www.atlantic-hall.net
- E-mail: enquiries@atlantic-hall.net
- Phone no.: 0704-2932-098 or 0814-0727-213
- Address: Atlantic Hall, Poka-Epe, Lagos State
Occupying the first spot is none other than Atlantic Hall. It is a Christian school, but it accepts students of all religions. The school offers pastoral care and academic that helps students learn how to live and work in this world.
What is the best school in 2022?
The top 10 best schools in Nigeria in 2022 are:
- Atlantic Hall, Lagos State
- King’s College, Lagos State
- Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja
- Grange Schools, Lagos State
- Christ The King College, Onitsha
- Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Lagos State
- Day Waterman College, Lagos State
- Lekki British International School, Lagos State
- Lumen Christi International High School, Edo State
- Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State
Which state has the best education in Nigeria?
Imo is the best-educated state in Nigeria, with a 96.43% literacy level. Lagos state comes second with 96%, then Anambra with a 95.76% literacy level.
What are the best public secondary schools in Nigeria?
Nigeria has over 9,000 public schools. Here are some of them:
- Army Day Secondary School Asokoro
- Army Day Secondary School Maitama
- Government Day Secondary School Wuse Ii
- Government Secondary School Airport
- Government Secondary School Apo
- Government Secondary School Garki
- Government Secondary School Gwagwa
- Government Secondary School Gwarinpa
- Government Secondary School Jabi
- Government Secondary School Jikwoyi
Since most of the best schools in Nigeria are in Lagos State, parents relocate to Lagos or send their children to this state's boarding schools. However, you do not need to do all this because many quality schools are nationwide.
READ ALSO: Top 20 best courses in Nigeria
Legit.ng also posted the 20 best courses in Nigeria. Since the job market is already flooded, do everything you can to stand out if you are looking forward to getting employed.
One of the best strategies for increasing your chances of finding a job is pursuing courses on demand. Architecture is one of the best courses to do in 2022.
Source: Legit.ng