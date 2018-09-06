Top 25 best schools in Nigeria in 2022: Get the best education

Are you looking for the best schools in Nigeria in 2022? Check out this list of top secondary education institutions in the country. Since children are the future, they deserve the best education the country has to offer.

A student writing while studying in a classroom. Photo: @istockphoto.com

There are a lot of schools in Nigeria, but everyone knows that not all offer the best education. Therefore, knowing which schools are leading in terms of academic performance, facilities, co-curriculum activities, and more will help you choose the best school for your child.

List of best schools in Nigeria

Invest in your children's education because it is the most valuable treasure in the world. The top 100 top schools in Nigeria are recommended to all parents across the globe. Without much further ado, here are the 25 high schools in Nigeria:

25. Bethel Demonstration Schools

A Bethel Demonstration School banner. Photo: betheldemonstrationschools.com

Website: betheldemonstrationschools.com

betheldemonstrationschools.com E-mail: school@betheldemonstrationschools.com

school@betheldemonstrationschools.com Phone no.: +2348166799104

+2348166799104 Address: 3 Asamah Avenue, Warri 330105, Delta State, Nigeria

Bethel Demonstration Schools have authenticity and transparency. They don't make empty promises, create misleading mission statements, or use education jargon to mislead parents and the community.

24. Brookstone School

Flags hoisted at Brookstone School. Photo: @BrookstoneSchoolNG

Website: secondary.brookstoneng.org

secondary.brookstoneng.org E-mail: secondaryadmissions@brookstoneng.org

secondaryadmissions@brookstoneng.org Phone no.: +234-706-471-3373

+234-706-471-3373 Address: Airport Road, Igwuruta Rivers State, Nigeria

Brookstone School was established in 2007 and has become a global centre of academic excellence. The institution looks forward to being a part of your child's moral upbringing and education. It has a vast expanse of books to broaden the children's knowledge base and employs well-trained staff to care for and keep them safe.

23. Dowen College

Dowen Collège's gate. Photo: @DailyTimesNGR

Website: dowencollege.org.ng

dowencollege.org.ng E-mail 1: info@dowencollege.org.ng

info@dowencollege.org.ng E-mail 2: dowencollegelagos1997@gmail.com

dowencollegelagos1997@gmail.com E-mail 3: dowencollegelagos1997@yahoo.com

dowencollegelagos1997@yahoo.com Phone no.: +234 906 000 1032, +234 803 343 4087, 01-270 6010, or 01-270 6012

+234 906 000 1032, +234 803 343 4087, 01-270 6010, or 01-270 6012 Address: 18 Adebayo Doherty Rd, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

Dowen College is a boarding and day institution located in Lekki, a suburb of Lagos. The school admits students between the ages of 11 - 18 years. The valedictory service began in 2015, whereby students with outstanding academic performance received rewards.

22. Regina Pacis College

Regina Pacis College students. Photo: @ltleadership.org

Website: reginapaciscollege.com

reginapaciscollege.com E-mail: info@reginapaciscollege.com

info@reginapaciscollege.com Phone no.: +234 8036 252 769

+234 8036 252 769 Address: No. 7, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki 2, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria

Regina Pacis is a Latin word meaning the Queen of Peace. This Catholic girls secondary school commenced full operation on the 22nd November 1991. It maintains high moral standards through religious activities synonymous with the Catholic Church, high-level discipline and excellent academic results.

21. Chris Land College

Tents pitched inside Chris Land College. Photo: @chrislandschools

Website: chrislandschools.org

chrislandschools.org E-mail: info@chrislandschools.sch.ng

info@chrislandschools.sch.ng Phone no.: +234 (0) 9063135544

+234 (0) 9063135544 Address: 2A-D, Ladipo-Oluwole, Ikeja, Lagos Ikeja, 100281, Lagos, Nigeria

Chris Land College was established in 1977. Its teachers hold advanced degrees and the school's academics and outdoor/extra-curricular activities like athletics give students ample opportunities to become leaders.

20. St Francis Catholic Secondary School

St Francis Catholic Secondary school, Idimu. Photo: @educliq.org

Website: stfrancismagis.org

stfrancismagis.org E-mail: info@stfrancismagis.org

info@stfrancismagis.org Phone no.: +234 8150453561

+234 8150453561 Address: 107, Liasu Road, Idimu. P. O. Box 91, Oshodi, Lagos State, Nigeria.

St Francis Catholic Secondary School (SFCSS) is a Catholic school founded in 1990. The school stands on a six-acre piece of land donated to the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos by the royal family of Idimu, the Olorunfunmi Family.

19. Premiere Academy

Beautiful facilities at Premiere Academy. Photo: @Premiereacademy

Website: www.premiereacademyng.org

www.premiereacademyng.org E-mail: info@premiereacademyng.org

info@premiereacademyng.org Phone no.: (+234) 9033 870 155 or +2347069797855

(+234) 9033 870 155 or +2347069797855 Address: Premiere Academy Street, Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Airport Rd, Nigeria

Premiere Academy admits students from different parts of the world irrespective of race. Teachers set up efficient learning processes to help students develop into independent and free-thinking individuals. The school also encourages students to explore their creative talents in arts, drama, ICT coding and music.

18. Louisville Girl’s High School

One of Louisville Girl’s High School's facilities. Photo: @helpmecovid.com

Website: www.louisvilleiteleportal.com

www.louisvilleiteleportal.com E-mail: lghsstudents1998@gmail.com

lghsstudents1998@gmail.com Phone no.: +234 806 5349 039

+234 806 5349 039 Address: Ijebu Itele, Ogun State, Nigeria

Louisville Girl’s High School has the necessary facilities and environment for learning. As a result, the school produces critically thinking students in art, agriculture, science, technology and innovation, craft, and more.

17. Nigerian-Turkish International Academy

Nigerian-Turkish International Academy's students having a computer lesson. Photo: @nticedung

Website: ntic.edu.ng

ntic.edu.ng E-mail: info@ntic.edu.ng

info@ntic.edu.ng Phone no.: +234 (0) 805 190 80 30 or +234 (0) 816 535 30 32

+234 (0) 805 190 80 30 or +234 (0) 816 535 30 32 Address: Monrovia Street Wuse II, Abuja, Nigeria 900288

Nigerian-Turkish International Academy was established in 1998. Its mission is to create a dynamic and favourable modern environment for teaching and learning and to produce enlightened and highly socialized individuals fit to pursue higher education and become productive members of society.

16. The Capital Science Academy

The Capital Science Academy's exam hall. Photo: @CScienceAcademy

Website: www.capitalscience.org

www.capitalscience.org E-mail: info@capitalscience.org

info@capitalscience.org Phone no.: +234 809 649 6475 or +234 803 596 1720

+234 809 649 6475 or +234 803 596 1720 Address: Capital Science Academy, Dafara Rd, 900105, Kuje, Nigeria

The Capital Science Academy is also one of the best schools in Nigeria. It speaks the language of the children, families, and community it serves. The school also has a safe, serene, and secure environment for its students.

15. Grennspring School

A graduation party at Grennspring School. Photo: @greenspringsschool

Website: www.greenspringsschool.com

www.greenspringsschool.com E-mail: info.anthony@greenspringsschool.com

info.anthony@greenspringsschool.com Phone no.: +234 704 550 2424, +234 704 550 2444, +234 806 407 4503, or +234 908 717 1700

+234 704 550 2424, +234 704 550 2444, +234 806 407 4503, or +234 908 717 1700 Address: 32 Olatunde Ayoola Ave, Anthony 102216, Lagos, Nigeria

Grennspring School provides holistic, inclusive, and innovative world-class education in Africa. The institution adopted different approaches and tools that make learning enjoyable for students, including activity-based and virtual learning.

14. British International School

The British International School's facilities. Photo: @bislagos

Website: bisnigeria.org

bisnigeria.org E-mail: registrar@bisnigeria.org

registrar@bisnigeria.org Phone no.: +234 0129 150 22 or +234 8106 891 610

+234 0129 150 22 or +234 8106 891 610 Address: 1 Landbridge Avenue, Oniru Private Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

British International School is a vibrant, dynamic, and progressive institution located on Victoria Island in Lagos. It is the best school for families seeking the British National Curriculum blended with the Nigerian provision at Key stage 3.

13. Avicenna School

Avicenna School's biometric entryway scanners. Photo: @AviCennaInternationalSchool

Website: avi-cenna.com

avi-cenna.com E-mail: info@avi-cenna.com

info@avi-cenna.com Phone no.: +234 1-3426271 or 081 8444 5444

+234 1-3426271 or 081 8444 5444 Address: 6 Harold Sodipo Cres, Ikeja GRA 101233, Lagos, Nigeria

Avi-Cenna International School is this list's thirteenth best secondary school in Nigeria. It was established in 1989 and received the government's approval to offer a British curriculum. It is a day and boarding school for both boys and girls. The age of Avicenna School ranges from 2½ to 16 years.

12. St Gregory’s College

St Gregory’s College's entrance. Photo: @stgregoryscollegeswikoyi

Website: stgregoryscollege.ng

stgregoryscollege.ng E-mail: info@stgregoryscollege.ng

info@stgregoryscollege.ng Phone no.: +234-815-7669-182

+234-815-7669-182 Address: 18/19 St Gregory's College Rd, Ikoyi 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

St Gregory's College is a mixed Catholic school founded on 27th January 1928. It provides learners with holistic education built on two foundations, the fear of God and the sound knowledge. The school also offers a competitive, creative and exciting environment for building self-esteem and independent critical thinking skills.

11. Olashore International High School

Olashore International High School's students gathered in the meeting hall. Photo: @OlashoreSchool

Website: www.olashoreschool.com

www.olashoreschool.com E-mail: info@olashoreschool.com

info@olashoreschool.com Phone no.: +234 807 712 4311 or +234 810 008 4511

+234 807 712 4311 or +234 810 008 4511 Address: Oba Oladele Olashore Way, P.M.B.5059, 233116, Iloko-Ijesa, Nigeria

The late Oba Oba Olashore established Olashore International High School in 1994 in Osun State, Nigeria. It is a learning community committed to academic excellence, nurturing the children's potential, and developing leaders for the global society.

10. Corona Secondary School

Corona Secondary School's students sitting on white chairs. Photo: @visionofthechild.com

Website: coronaschools.org

coronaschools.org E-mail: cssinfo@coronaschools.org

cssinfo@coronaschools.org Phone no.: 0818-807-2467 or 0818-807-2489

0818-807-2467 or 0818-807-2489 Address: Agbara Estate, Yenagoa Rd., Agbara, Ogun State

Established in 1992, Corona Secondary School is a boarding school in Agbara. In recent years, its students have scored impressive results in WAEC examinations.

9. Lumen Christi International High School

Lumen Christi International High School's students wearing their school uniforms. Photo: @davenof on Twitter

Website: www.lumenchristischool.net

www.lumenchristischool.net E-mail: info@lumenchristischool.net

info@lumenchristischool.net Phone no.: 0803-5417-323 or 0705-9568-564

0803-5417-323 or 0705-9568-564 Address: Uromi, North East Edo State

Lumen Christi International High School has been on the lists of best schools in Nigeria and West Africa since Rev. Dr P.E Ekpu established it in 1986. Moreover, it has been among the top 10 best secondary schools in WAEC exams several times.

8. Lekki British School

Lekki British School's students walking on a pavement. Photo: @lekkibritishschool

Website: lekkibritishschool.org

lekkibritishschool.org E-mail: enquiries@lekkibritishschool.org

enquiries@lekkibritishschool.org Phone no.: (+234) 01 906 000

(+234) 01 906 000 Address: Victoria Arobieke St., Lekki Phase I, Lagos State

Lekki British School is a British boarding school located in Lagos. It has a pre-school, junior, and high school, so your child can attend it at any age and get the best education. In addition, it boasts of sending 99% of its students to universities.

7. Day Waterman College

Day Waterman College students playing musical instruments. Photo: @DayWatermanNG

Website: dwc.org.ng

dwc.org.ng E-mail: info@dwc.org.ng

info@dwc.org.ng Phone no.: 08058698081

08058698081 Address: Abeokuta-Sagamu Expy, Asu Village Rd., Abeokuta, Ogun State

Founded in 2008 by Tayo Aderinokun, the school offers some of the best facilities in Africa. It provides an excellent education that teaches children how to use their talents and capabilities to excel in this world. Day Waterman College believes in a personalized approach to every child.

6. Vivian Fowler Memorial College

Vivian Fowler Memorial College's students wearing face masks. Photo: @vfmcforgirls

Website: vivianfowler.org

vivianfowler.org E-mail: info@vivianfowler.org

info@vivianfowler.org Phone no.: 0818-212-0532, 0806-155-0543 or 01-793-8424

0818-212-0532, 0806-155-0543 or 01-793-8424 Address: Plot 5 Billingsway, Chief T.A. Doherty Industrial Layout, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State

At this girls-only institution, young ladies have been able to get the education they deserve since 1991. The college offers balanced education that develops a student's personal qualities, which are essential in the outside world. Its mission is to promote the enhancement of women through education.

5. Christ The King College

Christ The King College's entrance. Photo: @ckconitsha85

Website: ckconitsha.org

ckconitsha.org E-mail: info@ckconitsha.org

info@ckconitsha.org Phone no.: 0803-401-8824

0803-401-8824 Address: Oguta Rd., Onitsha, Anambra State

One of the oldest secondary schools in Nigeria, Christ The King College, was founded in 1993 by Irish missionaries. Since then, it has remained among the best schools in the country. It strives to awaken, motivate and guide the young hearts and minds toward their full potential.

4. Grange School

Grange School choir performing at a school event. Photo: @grangeschool

Website: grangeschool.com

grangeschool.com E-mail: info@grangeschool.com

info@grangeschool.com Phone no.: 01-295-7630

01-295-7630 Address: Harold Shodipo Crescent, GRA Ikeja, Lagos State

Since 1958, Grange School has been offering quality education to its students. Apart from general education, the school provides children with diverse extra-curricular programmes.

3. Loyola Jesuit College

A graduation ceremony at Loyola Jesuit College. Photo: loyolajesuit.org

Website: loyolajesuit.org

loyolajesuit.org E-mail: principal@loyolajesuit.org

principal@loyolajesuit.org Phone no.: 0811-4681-636

0811-4681-636 Address: Loyola St., Gidan Mangoro, Karu-Karshi Rd. Abuja FCT

Of course, this list would not be complete without Loyola Jesuit College. It is the third-best school in Nigeria and has been providing its students with quality education since 1996. LJC is a full boarding school offering children an effective learning environment and a highly qualified staff.

2. King’s College Lagos

Emir of Kano(HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II posing for a picture with the PKC and Prefects of King’s College Lagos at the 105th founder's day dinner. Photo: @kingscollege

Website: kingscollegelagos.sch.ng

kingscollegelagos.sch.ng E-mail: info@kingscollegelagos.com

info@kingscollegelagos.com Phone no.: 09051018885

09051018885 Address: 3, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State

King's College is probably the oldest all-boys secondary educational institution in Nigeria. It was founded in 1909 and has maintained high-quality education ever since. In addition to great learning opportunities, King's College students enjoy the best boarding and sporting facilities in a highly secure environment.

1. Atlantic Hall

Atlantic Hall School's facilities. Photo: @Atlantic Hall School

Website: www.atlantic-hall.net

www.atlantic-hall.net E-mail: enquiries@atlantic-hall.net

enquiries@atlantic-hall.net Phone no.: 0704-2932-098 or 0814-0727-213

0704-2932-098 or 0814-0727-213 Address: Atlantic Hall, Poka-Epe, Lagos State

Occupying the first spot is none other than Atlantic Hall. It is a Christian school, but it accepts students of all religions. The school offers pastoral care and academic that helps students learn how to live and work in this world.

What is the best school in 2022?

The top 10 best schools in Nigeria in 2022 are:

Atlantic Hall, Lagos State King’s College, Lagos State Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja Grange Schools, Lagos State Christ The King College, Onitsha Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Lagos State Day Waterman College, Lagos State Lekki British International School, Lagos State Lumen Christi International High School, Edo State Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State

Which state has the best education in Nigeria?

Imo is the best-educated state in Nigeria, with a 96.43% literacy level. Lagos state comes second with 96%, then Anambra with a 95.76% literacy level.

What are the best public secondary schools in Nigeria?

Nigeria has over 9,000 public schools. Here are some of them:

Army Day Secondary School Asokoro Army Day Secondary School Maitama Government Day Secondary School Wuse Ii Government Secondary School Airport Government Secondary School Apo Government Secondary School Garki Government Secondary School Gwagwa Government Secondary School Gwarinpa Government Secondary School Jabi Government Secondary School Jikwoyi

Since most of the best schools in Nigeria are in Lagos State, parents relocate to Lagos or send their children to this state's boarding schools. However, you do not need to do all this because many quality schools are nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng