Desiree Montoya’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Desiree Montoya is an American social media influencer known for engaging content on TikTok, including makeup tutorials, fashion tips, and lip-sync videos. She is also a model and has caught the attention of many people on Instagram with her modelling shots.

Photo: @desireemontoya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Desiree Montoya began her career as an Instagram model, and her audience has gradually increased on the platform. She is also popular on other social media platforms where she shares engaging content. Currently, she is in a relationship with a fellow TikTok content creator.

Profile summary

Full name Desiree Montoya Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 2005 Age 17 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 32-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mayra Martinez Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Damien Elmoreno Profession Social media influencer, makeup artist, model Net worth $700,000 TikTok @dxddy._.desi

Desiree Montoya’s biography

The social media influencer was born and grew up in Texas State, USA. She was raised by her mother, Mayra Martinez, and has two brothers, Edward and Joseph Montoya. Desiree Montoya’s brother Edward is an amateur footballer and a rising Instagram celebrity.

Where does Desiree live now? She resides in Houston, Texas, USA. The entertainer is Latina, and her nationality is American.

What is Desiree Montoya’s age?

The American model is 17 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 23 February 2005. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Desiree Montoya so famous?

Montoya is widely recognised as a TikTok content creator with a massive audience of about 3 million followers as of writing. She shares entertaining content on the platform, including lip-syncs, dance, and singing videos. She is part of the TikTok entertainment group The Bay House FL, whose other members are Danielle Cohn, Mikey Tua, Jazlyn G, Dejuane McCoy, and Cesar Martinez.

Desiree is popular on Instagram, where she boasts 1.5 million followers. Her content on the platform includes modelling shots and lifestyle pictures with friends and family members. Her second account on the platform has 292 thousand followers as of writing.

She is a YouTuber with a self-titled channel boasting 278 thousand subscribers as of writing, created in June 2008. She has uploaded numerous videos on the channel, such as beauty and makeup tutorials, Q&A sessions, and fashion tips. Occasionally, Desiree Montoya’s family members appear in her YouTube videos.

What is Desiree Montoya’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $700,000. She earns substantial income as a social media influencer and model. The social media entertainer is also a Fashion Nova ambassador.

Is Desiree Montoya dating anyone?

The makeup artist is currently dating Damien Elmoreno. Desire Montoya’s boyfriend is a content creator on TikTok. The couple’s first encounter was on TikTok, and they have been together for approximately one and a half years.

The influencer has reportedly been in a couple of relationships before meeting Damien. She first dated Diego Martir until December 2018 and was also in a relationship with Vincent Whitaker between 2019 and 2020.

How tall is Desiree Montoya?

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be about 108 pounds (49 kilograms). The content creator’s measurements are 32-24-32 inches (81-61-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Desiree Montoya

How old is Desiree Montoya? She is 17 years old as of January 2023. Who are Desiree Montoya’s siblings? She has two brothers, Joseph and Edward Montoya. What is Desiree Montoya’s ethnicity? She is Latina. Her parents are reportedly from Mexico. What is Desiree Montoya’s profession? She thrives as a social media influencer, model, and makeup artist. How much is Desiree Montoya worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $700,000. Who is Desiree Montoya’s boyfriend? She is dating Damien Elmoreno, a TikTok sensation. What is Desiree Montoya’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Desiree Montoya is an established content creator with a massive following across social media platforms. She is also a model and has captivated many people with her pictures on Instagram. She is dating TikToker Damien Elmoreno and lives in Houston, Texas, USA.

READ ALSO: Georgie Farmer’s biography: who is the break-out star of Wednesday?

Legit.ng published Georgie Farmer’s biography. He is a British social media personality and actor known for starring as Ajax Petropolus in the Netflix series Wednesday.

Georgie began acting in 2012, and since then, he has appeared in about ten movies and TV series. He has also appeared in a single music video as a model. The entertainer is an Instagram celebrity with more than a million followers.

Source: Legit.ng