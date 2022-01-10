Chrystale Wilson’s biography: age, height, birthday, movies

Chrystale Wilson is an American actress, producer, and writer. She is best known for her appearance in the 1998 movie The Player’s Club, where she plays Ronnie. Chrystale has also featured in other films and TV shows such as All the Queen's Men, The Rich & the Ruthless, and Man of Her Dreams.

Chrystale Wilson's biography

Chrystale Wilson was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. Her nationality is American, and she is of African-American descent.

She is a graduate of Sacramento City College.

When is Chrystale Wilson's birthday?

The actress celebrates her birthday on 28th March. She was born in the year 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia. As of 2022, Chrystale Wilson's age is 50 years. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Chrystale is best known as an actress. She is also a rapper, writer and producer. She started writing at an early age.

At the age of six, she had already written a book titled The Magic Tree. The book was about a tree that spouted flowers after receiving attention and love.

Wilson was pursuing music before she got her first role on TV. She has worked with different music artists such as Ice Cube and the N.W.A. The actress has used different stages names such as Shot Fresh, Wicked and Lady See.

She got her first role on TV when she appeared in The Player’s Club. Chrystale initially met Ice Cube at a listening party, where he explained that he would be doing a film about strip clubs in Atalanta.

She auditioned and was cast to play Ronnie in the movie. The actress featured alongside other stars such as LisaRaye McCoy (Diamond) and Judyann Elder (Mrs Armstrong).

Chrystale prides herself as a pioneer in the entertainment scene. She was the first minority woman to produce a union independent film in Atlanta. In addition to this, her film, The Kudzu Christmas, an independent urban Christmas film, was the first film to be sold in Wal-Mart stores across America.

Ronnie from The Players Club has over 31 credits as per IMDb. Here are some of Chrystale Wilson's movies and TV shows:

Trois (2000) - Tammy

(2000) - Tammy Honeybee (2001) - Nina Ahlin's Fight promotor

(2001) - Nina Ahlin's Fight promotor Pandora's Box (2002) - Tammy Racine

(2002) - Tammy Racine Trust (2006) - Ms. Johnson

(2006) - Ms. Johnson Man of Her Dreams (2009) - Margaret Gordon

(2009) - Margaret Gordon Soul Kittens Cabaret (2011) - Bianca

(2011) - Bianca Lorenzo & Monica (2012) - Rihanna

(2012) - Rihanna Shake (2013) - Ms. Bee

(2013) - Ms. Bee C.I.G.A.R. (2014) - Z

(2014) - Z By Any Means (2015) - Anai

(2015) - Anai Fade Away (2017) - Ms. Money

(2017) - Ms. Money All the Queen's Men (2021) - Carla

(2021) - Carla The Rich & the Ruthless (2017 - 2021) - Alison Fairchild Roberts

How much is she worth?

It is alleged that Chrystale Wilson's net worth is $2 million. However, she has not confirmed this.

Where is actress Chrystale Wilson now?

Chrystale is still acting. She recently was cast in the TV series All the Queen's Men. She plays Carla, Eva Marcille's sister (Marilyn 'Madam' DeVille). The show revolves around her sister, a prominent and fierce businesswoman who runs a nightclub.

In an interview with Karlous Miller on, The 85 South Comedy Show channel, the actress stated that there will be a season 2 of the show.

Wilson has remained coy about her future. She has stated that she does not want to jinx it. This is what she had to say about her future,

I don’t want to jinx my path. I don’t want to put something out there and then if that’s not where the creator sees me going, people view where I end up as a failure.

How tall is she?

Chrystale Wilson's height is 5 ft 7 in (170 cm). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Chrystale Wilson is an American actress and producer. She is best known for her role in The Player’s Club. Wilson has recently featured in Tyler Perry's TV series All the Queen's Men. She has previously worked as a rapper and curtain raised for N.W.A.

