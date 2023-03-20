SoftMadeIt’s biography: age, real name, sister, girlfriend

SoftMadeIt is a TikTok star, dancer, producer and social media influencer from Nigeria. He is widely recognized for sharing dance and lip-syncs videos on TikTok. SoftMadeIt has worked alongside artists stars such as Poco Lee, Teni, Oxlade and Phyno.

Photo: @softmadeit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SoftMadeIt is a popular social media sensation who has become famous due to his consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. He is part of the TikTok group called The Geng. SoftMadeIt is also a model and has worked with brands such as Tecno and Lagos City Polytechnic.

Profile summary

Full name Jerry Chuks Nickname SoftMadeIt, Golden Boy Gender Male Date of birth 2 August 1996 Age 26 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Festac, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in feet 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Sister Chito High School Kings College University Badcock University Profession Dancer, content creator, influencer, producer, athlete TikTok @softmadeit

SoftMadeIt's biography

The TikTok star was born Jerry Chuks in Festac, Lagos, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian citizen of black ethnicity. He was raised alongside his siblings, one being her sister Chito. He attended Kings College for her secondary education and later joined Babcock University.

How old is SoftMadeIt?

The Nigerian dancer is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 August 1996. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is SoftMadeIt famous?

He is a dancer, TikTok star, model, music producer, athlete, and social media influencer. He began dancing at the age of four. SoftMadelt is known for sharing dance videos on his social media platforms. As of this writing, his TikTok account has over 4.2 million followers and over 65 million likes.

The dancer is a member of a TikTok group called The Geng, where young and famous social media personalities gather and collaborate on creating content. Some team members include Priscilla Ajoke Jo, Susan Pwajok, Maliya Michael, Eronini Osinachim, Chison Onwuegbuzia, Beauty Goddess and Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 16 August 2015, and currently, he has over seven thousand subscribers. The channel mainly contains dance cover videos.

The Nigerian dancer is also active and famous on Instagram. At the time of writing, he has 567 thousand followers. He is also on Twitter with over seven thousand followers.

Who is SoftMadeIt's girlfriend?

The social media influencer is rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow TikTok star John Merry, popularly known by her stage name as Beauty Goddess. However, he denied dating her, saying they are close friends who love creating content together.

Fast facts about SoftMadeIt

Who is SoftMadeIt? He is a Nigerian TikTok star, model, dancer, athlete, producer and social media influencer. What is SoftMadeIt's age? He is 26 years old as of March 2023. What is SoftMadeIt's real name? His real name is Jerry Chuks. Who is SoftMadeIt's sister? The dancer's sister is called Chito. When is SoftMadeIt's birthday? The social media sensation marks his birthday on 2 August. Who is SoftMadeIt's girlfriend? He is single but was previously rumoured to be Beauty Goddess' boyfriend until they all denied the rumours. Where is SoftMadeIt from? He hails from Festac, Lagos State, Nigeria; his origin state is Imo State.

SoftMadeIt is a dancer, TikTok star, producer, and social media influencer. He has gained a significant following on TikTok due to his content which has extended to other social media platforms such as Instagram. He is part of a TikTok group called The Geng.

READ ALSO: Get to know former Jo Koy's wife, Angie King, aka Nura Luca

Legit.ng recently published Angie King's biography. She is a musician, songwriter and entrepreneur. She is best recognized as Jo Koy's ex-wife. Angie made her debut in music in 2019.

Angle Kings was born in the Philippines to her parents, David A. King Sr. and Tessie King. Her ex-husband is a stand-up comedian famous for being part of the panellist on E!'s late-night show, Chelsea Lately. Some of Angie's hit songs are, She Loves to Truck and You Hold me.

Source: Legit.ng