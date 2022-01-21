Rebal D’s biography: age, height, real name, sexuality, ethnicity

Rebal D is an American YouTuber and social media personality famously known for his comedic pranks, skits, streams, challenges and reaction videos. His self-titled YouTube channel has amassed millions of subscribers. He launched it in 2011 and posted his first video, If Cats Could Talk, in September 2015.

The YouTuber riding a horse. Photo: @rebal_official

Source: Instagram

Rebal D also publishes his content on Instagram and YouNow, boasting yet another significant following. Find out more about his life.

Profile summary

Name: Rebal D

Rebal D Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11th January 1999

11th January 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 156

156 Weight in kilograms: 71

71 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Profession: YouTuber and social media personality

YouTuber and social media personality YouTube: Rebal D

Rebal D Rebal D's Instagram

Rebal D's biography

Where is Rebal D from? The YouTuber was born in the United States of America. However, not much is known about his exact place of birth.

He admitted that he dropped out of school to focus only on content creation, but that he later returned and is now majoring in communications.

What is Rebal D's real name?

The YouTuber ridding a white llama. Photo: @rebal_official

Source: Instagram

The social media star has been tight-lipped about his real name. He uses Rebal D across all of his social media channels.

Who is Rebal D's sister?

He has an older sister named Judy, a content creator and YouTuber. She uploads vlogs related to eye makeup and fashion outfits.

What is Rebal D's ethnicity?

D's name has always confused the public, and they are always left wondering about his ethnicity. He did give a hint regarding his race in one of his videos, I've been hiding this from you- || Stereo Q&A, by showing his fans many maps, but he did not explicitly state his ethnicity.

Is Rebal D Hispanic?

It is unclear whether he is Hispanic or not.

Is Rebal D Indian?

The YouTuber has also remained silent on whether or not his family has Indian origins.

What is Rebal D's religion?

D was born and raised in a Christian family.

How old is Rebal D?

As of 2022, Rebal D's age is 23 years. He was born on 11th January 1999, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Rise to fame

He is a popular content creator. He commands a huge following, particularly on YouTube, with 2 million subscribers.

What is Rebal D's Instagram? His Instagram user name is @rebal_official. He has 302 thousand followers and majorly posts his modelling pictures.

What is Rebal D's sexuality?

YouTuber D repairing a toilet. Photo: @rebal_official

Source: Instagram

Is Rebal D gay? The American Youtuber has not spoken anything about his sexuality. However, most fans think he might be gay, something he has not confirmed or said anything about.

Who is Rebal D's girlfriend?

The social media personality has not yet publicly shared details about his love life. However, he has done several videos related to girlfriend-boyfriend issues.

He has also not revealed if he has a boyfriend. Hence it is safer to say Rebal D's boyfriend does not exist. According to him, he has not yet met someone who truly understands him.

What is Rebal D's height?

He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres, and he weighs 156 pounds or 71 kilograms. Rabel has thick black hair and dark brown eyes.

Where does Rebal D live?

D currently resides in Quito, Ecuador. Why does Rebal D live in Ecuador? He lives in Ecuador just like everybody else and has produced most of his content there. He has also travelled to destinations such as Dubai.

Rebal D has shown great potential as a content creator and YouTuber. He has gradually grown to become popular online.

