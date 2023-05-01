Madeline Argy’s biography: who is Central Cee’s rumoured girlfriend?

Madeline Argy is a podcaster, TikTok star and social media personality from London, England. Since September 2022, she has been rumoured to be in a relationship with British rapper Central Cee. Argy has partnered as a brand ambassador for brands such as Spotify and Coachtopia.

Madeline Argy is among the fastest-rising digital content creators. The English TikToker commands a huge following on various social media platforms, especially TikTok. Many know her for her lip-syncs, POV, and funny content.

Full name Madeline Argy Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 2000 Age 23 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sussex, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Mother Michaelina "Mikey" Argy Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend (alleged) Central Cee Profession Influencer, content creator Instagram @madelineargy

Madeline Argy’s biography

She was born in Sussex, England. What is Madeline Argy’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2023. The TikTok star was born on 7 July, 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Her mother is Michaelina "Mikey" Argy MBE, a thalidomide survivor and activist based in England. Mikey Argy was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2015 for her work with thalidomide survivors.

Mikey has two daughters, Madeline and her elder sister, Jessica Argy. After Madeline Argy’s university graduation, she moved in with her mother in London.

What is Madeline Argy known for?

She is a TikTok star, social media influencer and YouTuber. Madeline started posting lip-sync videos on TikTok in March 2021, then transitioned to POVs and stories.

Her podcast, The Madeline Argy Podcast, has only 23 followers on Podtail. However, she posts her podcast episodes on YouTube, where they have at least 100K views each.

As of 2023, she has over 3.8 million followers on TikTok, about 252K subscribers on YouTube and over 1 million followers on Instagram. She makes a living by monetising her TikTok page. She also does advertisements on TikTok and Instagram as a brand ambassador for multiple brands, including Spotify and Coachtopia.

Are Central Cee and Madeline Argy in a relationship?

Argy was first linked to British rapper Oakley Neil H. T. Caesar-Su, known by his stage name Central Cee, in September 2022. In one of his most famous songs, Doja, Central Cee sings that he cannot be homophobic because his girl is gay. Fans took it as a hint that she is Central Cee’s girlfriend.

Central and Madeline were spotted out together at a club, further fuelling rumours of their romantic involvement. In one TikTok video, Argy says she doesn’t understand why people say she is dating the rapper because she has never heard of him. However, the rapper is visible in the background, showing she was joking about not knowing him.

In an interview on Saving Grace, Argy confirmed that she was in a relationship but declined to give further information. In a conversation with British Vogue, the rapper termed Argy a close friend with whom he spends much time. However, his demeanour when talking about her and how fondly he spoke of her gift further convinced fans that they were an item.

Madeline Argy's sexuality

In an Instagram Live session, she talked about an ex-girlfriend, giving a hint of her sexuality. In a subsequent YouTube video, she revealed that she is bi or pansexual. The social media influencer said that if she had to choose one, she felt that “queer” fit her best.

Madeline Argy’s height and weight

The English TikTok star is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Additionally, she weighs around 114 pounds (52 kilograms).

FAQs

Why is Madeline Argy famous? She is a TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer. She is also rumoured to be the girlfriend of British rapper Central Cee. How old is Madeline Argy? She is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Madeline Argy’s birthday? She was born on 7 July, 2000. How tall is Madeline Argy? She is 5 feet 11 inches tall. Are Central Cee and Madeline Argy back together? The two have been rumoured to be an item since September 2022. However, neither of them has addressed the rumours officially. What is Madeline Argy's podcast called? Her podcast is called The Madeline Argy Podcast and is hosted on Podtail, although she also posts the episodes on YouTube.

Madeline Argy is a British social media influencer, YouTuber and TikTok star. She is known and loved by her fans for her funny stories, lip-syncs, and other relatable content. She is also rumoured to be Central Cee’s girlfriend.

