Bible verses about children and their duties to parents

Bible verses about children give the needed answers to all the questions which arise in families. The first child to a parent created the eternal problem of human relationships, which originated in the Garden of Eden! The first to break this once-perfect relationship was our great grandparent, the first man - Adam. How much has been said and written on this endless subject since then? However, the biggest wisdom is still gathered in the Holy Scripture.

As believers, we must teach our children how they should live, and this is the way of the Lord. These Bible verses will guide us as we teach our kids to fear God and be like Christ. The world is filled with all kinds of information, so we must know these scriptures.

Bible verses about children

Read these Bible verses about children, meditate on them, recite them to your children, and encourage them to remember these scriptures. The Word of God is the gateway to a glorious life.

1 Timothy 5:4: But if a widow has children or grandchildren, let them first learn to show godliness to their own household and to make some return to their parents, for this is pleasing in the sight of God.

Proverbs 19:18: Discipline your son, for there is hope; do not set your heart on putting him to death.

Proverbs 13:24: Whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent to discipline him.

Exodus 20:12: Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.

1 Timothy 5:8: But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.

Colossians 3:20: Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.

1 Corinthians 11:3: But I want you to understand that the head of every man is Christ, the head of a wife is her husband, and the head of Christ is God.

Titus 2:4: And so train the young women to love their husbands and children.

Colossians 3:21: Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.

Ephesians 6:1: Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right.

Ephesians 6:1-4: Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. “Honor your father and mother” (this is the first commandment with a promise), “that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.” Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.

1 Corinthians 13:1-13: If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; ...

Proverbs 31:28: Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her:

1 Peter 5:5: Likewise, you who are younger, be subject to the elders. Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another, for “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.”

Bible verses about teaching children

It is so important to instruct and teach children, the word of God tells us about it. Read these Bible verses about teaching children.

Proverbs 22:6: Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.

Deuteronomy 4:9: Only take care, and keep your soul diligently, lest you forget the things that your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. Make them known to your children and your children's children.

2 Timothy 3:16-17: All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.

Proverbs 29:17: Discipline your son, and he will give you rest; he will give delight to your heart.

Proverbs 23:13: Do not withhold discipline from a child; if you strike him with a rod, he will not die.

Proverbs 22:15: Folly is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline drives it far from him.

Bible verses about children being a blessing

According to the Bible, children are God's blessing. The very first pages of the Bible prove it. God, creating the first people, blesses them and connects his blessing with the mission to “be fruitful and multiply”.

Psalm 127:3-5: Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.

Proverbs 17:6: Grandchildren are the crown of the aged, and the glory of children is their fathers.

Bible verses about family and kids

Isaiah 54:13: All your children shall be taught by the Lord, and great shall be the peace of your children.

1 Peter 3:7: Likewise, husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered.

James 2:8: If you really fulfill the royal law according to the Scripture, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” you are doing well.

Hebrews 12:14: Strive for peace with everyone, and for the holiness without which no one will see the Lord.

Hebrews 12:7: It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline?

Hebrews 11:20: By faith Isaac invoked future blessings on Jacob and Esau.

Titus 2:3-5: Older women likewise are to be reverent in behavior, not slanderers or slaves to much wine. They are to teach what is good, and so train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled.

1 Timothy 5:16: If any believing woman has relatives who are widows, let her care for them. Let the church not be burdened, so that it may care for those who are truly widows.

1 Timothy 2:1-15: First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.

2 Thessalonians 1:1-12: Paul, Silvanus, and Timothy, To the church of the Thessalonians in God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. We ought always to give thanks to God for you, brothers, as is right, because your faith is growing abundantly, and the love of every one of you for one another is increasing. Therefore we ourselves boast about you in the churches of God for your steadfastness and faith in all your persecutions and in the afflictions that you are enduring. This is evidence of the righteous judgment of God, that you may be considered worthy of the kingdom of God, for which you are also suffering.

Colossians 3:20-21: Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord. Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.

Romans 12:17-21: Repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to do what is honorable in the sight of all. If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all. Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” To the contrary, “if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.

Romans 7:2: For a married woman is bound by law to her husband while he lives, but if her husband dies she is released from the law of marriage.

The problem of our time is that children, just like many parents, are completely unfamiliar with God’s, Biblical principles of proper family relationships. In public schools God and His Law is usually not taught. How can children learn thanksgiving Bible verses? Even in many Christian families today they no longer teach about Christian principles.

So be sure to study Bible verses about children being a blessing and not just quotes about family and show them to your kids!

