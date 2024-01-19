Charleston White’s age, birthday, net worth, arrest

Charleston White is an American online content creator, comedian, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. He is widely known for sharing his criminal past and encouraging the ones in it to quit. He is popular on social media, but this has only fuelled people's desire to know more about his personal details; for instance, what is Charleston White's age?

Charleston White has never shied away from disclosing that he was incarcerated in the Texas Youth Council from 1991 to 1998. He is the founder and CEO of Hyped about HYPE. Charleston White's bio has all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Charleston White Nickname Baby Blue Gender Male Date of birth 17 May 1977 Age 46 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Forth Worth, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Charles Ray Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Tamara White Children 2 School Giddings State School University Texas Wesleyan University Profession Comedian, motivational speaker, digital content creator Net worth $1.5 million—$5 million

What is Charleston White's age?

The American entrepreneur is 46 years old as of January 2024. He was born in 1977 in Texas, United States. Charleston White's birthday is on 17 May every year. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Charleston White's parents separated when he was young, so he was raised by his mother. His father is Charles Ray, and he worked as a Navy officer. He died in 2009 and left Charleston his inheritance worth $20,000, as he was his only child.

He has an older half-brother named Kay White, who was jailed for 31 years for the alleged murder. Charleston attended Giddings State School. After getting his inheritance from his father, he used the money to pay his school fees at Texas Wesleyan University, where he graduated in 2015 with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Career

Charleston is a comedian, digital content creator, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. He founded Hype about HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Youth Outreach in May 2012 after serving in prison. The group's mission is to reach out to children and teenagers prone to becoming criminals and enlighten them about the consequences of being a criminal.

White is a motivational speaker who often shares his life in crime and how he changed his bad behaviour. He has been a volunteer chaplain at Welcome Back Tarrant County since July 2014. He has also volunteered at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department since May 2012.

He is also a social media personality, boasting a significant following on different platforms. His YouTube channel was banned in September 2023 for violating YouTube's community regulations. At the time of the ban, the channel had 241 thousand subscribers. In addition to that, he has a podcast, The Game Related Podcast, created on 5 January 2023.

Charleston is active on Instagram, boasting 229 thousand followers at the time of writing. Additionally, he is on with over 19 thousand followers at present. His currently has 114 thousand followers.

What is Charleston White's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, HotNewHipHop and Equity Atlas, the comedian's alleged net worth ranges between $1.5 million and $5 million. He primarily earns income from social media endeavours, brand endorsements and his businesses.

Who is Charleston White's wife?

The entrepreneur is married to Tamara White. His wife is believed to be his manager and business partner. The couple share two children: a son, Charleston Jr and a daughter, Charli.

Why was Charleston White arrested?

The social media sensation was convicted of murder at the age of 14. He and his friends had stolen some athletic jackets from a Foot Locker store. In the process, a man tried to stop them but was shot dead by one of the friends of Charleston's in the parking lot.

He admitted being responsible for the murder even if he never shot the man directly. He said to the Texas Tribune:

I was, for all intents and purposes, a murderer. I didn't pull the trigger, but i was responsible for shooting death of a man who tried to stop me and three friends from robbing a Foot Locker.

Charleston was, therefore, charged with murder and sentenced to 12 years. He became among the first juveniles in his Tarrant County to be adjudicated for murder. He was the gang leader while still incarcerated.

He spent several years at Giddings State School, which helped him accept accountability for his actions and develop values, morals and character. While still under custody, he went through The Capital Offender Program, which helped him value other people's lives.

White was to be transferred to the adult prison system but was saved by four juvenile correctional officers who testified to the judge that he had changed positively. He was, therefore, returned to Giddings State School and was released in 1998 at age 21.

FAQs

How old is Charleston White? He is 46 years old as of January 2024. Who is Charleston White? He is an American comedian, entrepreneur, content creator and motivational speaker. Where is Charleston White from? The entrepreneur hails from Fort Worth, Texas, United States. What is Charleston White's ethnicity? He is of African American descent. Who is Charleston White's wife? He is married to Tamara White. Does Charleston White have children? Yes, he has two, Charleston Jr and Charli. Who are Charleston White's parents? His late father is Charles Ray, while his mother's identity is unknown. What is Charleston White's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million—$5 million.

Charleston White's age is 46 years as of January 2024. He is a motivational speaker, comedian and social media personality. White is the founder and CEO of Hyped about HYPE Youth Outreach. He is a father of two kids.

