Nafisat Abdullahi’s biography: age, family, movies, net worth

Nafisat Abdullahi is one of the names that will come to your mind whenever Kannywood is mentioned. She is a Nigerian actress, model, producer, director, photographer and entrepreneur. She is famous for her roles in films such as Dan Marayan Zaki, Bana Bakwai and Yaki a Soyayya.

Photo: @nafeesat_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nafisat Abdullahi began her career in acting when she was featured in the Sai Wata Rana in 2010. Her prowess in acting has seen her receive several awards, such as Best Actress of the Year at the City People Entertainment Awards. Besides acting, she is a businessperson and model.

Profile summary

Full name Nafisat Abdulrahman Abdullahi Gender Female Date of birth 23 January 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdullahi Mother Hajiya Zainab Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Airforce Private School, Government Girls Secondary School University University of Jos Profession Actress, producer, photographer, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Instagram @nafeesat_official Twitter @NafisatOfficial

Nafisat Abdullahi's biography

The Nigerian actress was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. She is the daughter of Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdullahi and Hajiya Zainab. Nafisat was raised alongside her three siblings, two sisters, Fatima and Asma'u and a brother, Muhammed Abdullahi.

Her father was an automobile dealer and elder statesman, while her mother was an entrepreneur. Both are not alive; her mother died on 14 August 2018.

Nafisat Abdullahi's educational background

The Nigerian entrepreneur attended Air Force Private Primary School and Government Girls Secondary School in Abuja. After completing her secondary education, she joined the University of Jos, where she studied Theatre Arts.

How old is Nafisat Abdullahi?

The actress is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 January 1991. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

The Nigerian actress has been in the movie industry since 2010. However, her breakthrough came in 2020 when she was featured in Labarina. Since then, she has appeared in several films and television shows, earning various accolades. She has starred alongside Kannywood stars such as Sadiq Sani Sadiq and Ali Nuhu.

Nafisat Abdullahi's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows Nafisat has appeared in.

Year Movies & TV shows Role 2022 Kamanni 2020 Bana Bakwai 2018 Yaki a Soyayya 2018 In Search of the King 2018 In Love and Ashes Maryam 2016 Akwai Dalili Bilkisu 2016 Akasi Nafisi Abdullahi 2012 Blood and Henna 2012 Dan Marayan Zaki Aziza 2012 Madubin Dubawa Feema 2010 Sai Wata Rana Safina

She received a lot of awards and nominations for her performance, such as

Best Kannywood Actress (1st Kannywood Awards) in 2014

Best Actress of the Year 2016 (City People Entertainment Award)

Best Actress of the Year 2016 (Amma Awards)

Best Kannywood Actress (3rd Kannywood Awards) in 2016

Aside from acting, Nafisat is a model. She has worked with notable brands such as Pepsi and Tpumpy Estates Abuja. She is also an entrepreneur. She runs businesses such as NAF Cosmetics, Naaf Closet, and La Rous Cafe, which is currently temporarily closed.

She is also a famous social media influencer with 2.1 million followers on Instagram and over 320 thousand followers on TikTok as of this writing. The actress has a Twitter account with more than 247 thousand followers.

On 19 September 2019, she created her self-titled YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the channel has over 12 thousand subscribers.

What is Nafisat Abdullahi's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $5 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career, businesses and brand endorsements.

Fast facts about Nafisat Abdullahi

Who is Nafisat Abdullahi? She is well known Kannywood actress, producer, director, photographer and entrepreneur. What is Nafisat Abdullahi's age? She is 32 years old as of 2023. When is Nafisat Abdullahi from Kannywoods's birthday? She marks her birthday on 23 January. Who are Nafisat Abdullahi's family members? Her family consists of her late parents, Alhaji Abdulrahman and Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi and her three siblings, Fatima, Asma'u and Mohammed. What is Nafisat Abdullahi's net worth? The Kannywood actress has an alleged net worth of $5 million. What is Nafisat Abdullahi's state of origin? She hails from Kano State. Is Nafisat Abdullahi dating? No, she is presumed single. However, she was previously in a relationship with Kannywood actor Adam Zango.

Nafisat Abdullahi is, undoubtedly, one of the most accomplished actresses in Kannywood today. Since she made her acting debut in 2010, she has appeared in several movies and television series, winning several awards along the way. She is the founder and CEO of NAF Cosmetics and La Rous Café.

READ ALSO: Meet Norma Strait, George Strait's wife of over fifty years

Legit.ng recently published Norma Strait's biography. She is popularly known for marrying George Strait, a country music singer. The couple has been married for more than five decades.

Norma Strait was born in 1952 in Pearsall, Texas, United States. Norma and George tied the knot on 4 December 1971. They were blessed with two children, but one died in 1983 at the age of 13. She currently resides with her husband in Pearsall, Texas, United States.

Source: Legit.ng