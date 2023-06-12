Brianna LaPaglia (Chickenfry)’s biography: age, hometown, college

Brianna LaPaglia is an American podcaster and social media influencer. She rose to prominence as a TikToker, sharing her hangover videos on the platform. She is currently working at Barstool Sports.

Podcaster Brianna Chikenfry. Photo: @briannalapaglia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brianna LaPaglia ventured into social media entertainment after she lost interest in college education. Her content on TikTok attracted many people’s attention, resulting in Barstool Sports hiring her. She hosts multiple podcasts and has garnered a significant following on social media, especially TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Brianna LaPaglia Nickname Brianna Chickenfry Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Rockland High School College Baldwin Wallace University Profession Podcaster, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @briannalapaglia TikTok @briannachickenfry

Brianna LaPaglia’s biography

The podcaster reportedly grew up alongside three siblings, but Brianna LaPaglia’s sister, Valerie LaPaglia, is the only one known. The online influencer is an American national of white ethnicity.

She completed her high school education at Rockland High School. Did Brianna Chickenfry graduate college? She went to Baldwin Wallace University but dropped out of college in her second year after Barstool Sports hired her. She studied biochemistry and also took filming classes.

Where is Brianna LaPaglia from?

Brianna LaPaglia’s hometown is Boston, Massachusetts, United States. She resides in New York City, New York, United States.

How old is Brianna LaPaglia?

The US podcaster is 24 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 17 June every year and was born in 1999. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Brianna LaPaglia do for a living?

Brianna is a social media influencer and podcaster. She first gained online recognition on TikTok, where she regularly shared her hangover videos in college. Interestingly, after being an intern for a week at Barstool Sports, she got hired and dropped out of college in her second year.

Brianna hosts the Plan Bri Uncut podcast, which has over 75 thousand subscribers on YouTube as of writing. She teams up with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy on the BFFs podcast, discussing pop culture, celebrities, and content creators. She also co-hosted the Because We Got High podcast with Ria and Kelly.

LaPaglia is also an Instagram personality with 495 thousand followers as of writing. She shares modelling and lifestyle pictures on the platform and endorses brands such as Pirate Water.

What is Brianna LaPaglia’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million, according to Popular Networth. Her career as a podcaster seems to be her major source of income. She also earns from brand endorsements and other social media endeavours.

Is Brianna LaPaglia dating anyone?

The online entertainer is seemingly single at the moment. She broke up with her long-time boyfriend and has not been in a relationship since then.

Who was Brianna LaPaglia’s boyfriend? Her ex-boyfriend is Nik Pelligrino. The former couple allegedly met in 2018 and commenced their romantic relationship. Their love life was not a secret, as they shared most of their best moments on social media.

However, their relationship deteriorated when LaPaglia landed a job in New York City and left Nik in Ohio. In an attempt to mend things, Nik moved in with her in New York City, but it only got worse. They eventually agreed to call it quits in February 2022.

How tall is Brianna LaPaglia?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres).

Fast facts about Brianna LaPaglia

What is Brianna Chickenfry’s age? She is 24 years old as of 2023. Why do they call her Brianna Chickenfry? She once compared her legs to Burger King chicken fries on Vine, and when she needed a name for her username on TikTok, she picked Brianna Chickenfry. Where did Brianna Chickenfry go to college? She attended Baldwin Wallace University but dropped out in her second year. Where does Brianna LaPaglia live? She resides in New York City, New York, United States. Is Brianna LaPaglia still at Barstool? She was hired by Barstool Sports in 2020 and still works there as a podcaster. How much is Brianna LaPaglia worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Who is Brianna LaPaglia dating? She is seemingly not in a relationship now. Her ex-boyfriend is Nik Pelligrino, with whom she parted ways in February 2022.

Brianna LaPaglia is a successful New York-based podcaster and social media influencer. She hosts multiple podcasts and boasts a significant following on social media.

Legit.ng recently published Maco Hall’s biography. He is an American boxer and content creator known for sharing pranks and comedy skits on TikTok. He also co-runs a YouTube channel with his partner.

Maco Hall gained initial prominence as a boxer and later opted for social media entertainment. His content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has captivated many people, and he boasts a significant following. He is married to Brooke Ashley.

Source: Legit.ng