Lisa Marie Schiffner’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

Lisa Marie Schiffner is an Austrian Instagram star and Internet influencer. She is popular on TikTok for sharing lip-sync and dance videos.

Austrian social media personality posing in a white outfit. Photo: @lisamarie_schiffner

Lisa Marie has attracted a massive following on platforms such as Instagram. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about her, including her parents, age, and career life.

Profile Summary

Full name: Lisa Marie Schiffner

Lisa Marie Schiffner Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 April 2001

28 April 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Austria

Austria Current residence: Austria

Austria Nationality: Austrian

Austrian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’4’’

5’4’’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-34

32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-86

81-61-86 Hair colour: Brown (mostly dyed)

Brown (mostly dyed) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Andrea

Andrea Father: Christian Gruber

Christian Gruber Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Profession: Instagram star, TikTok star, Internet personality

Instagram star, TikTok star, Internet personality Net worth: $2.43k-$14.6k

$2.43k-$14.6k TikTok: @lisamarie_schiffner

@lisamarie_schiffner Instagram: @lisamarie_schiffner

Lisa Marie Schiffner's biography

She was born on 28 April 2002 in Austria. She was raised in Austria with her parents. Her nationality is Austrian, and she is a Christian.

Who are Lisa Marie Schiffner’s parents?

Lisa Marie Schiffner’s mother is Andrea, and her father is Christian Gruber. The TikTok star has three siblings. The names of her two siblings are Emilia and Noah.

The Instagram star is close with her family and loves spending time with them. She usually shares family photos on her Instagram. On 2 September 2021, she posted a family photo with the caption that said;

Don’t forget to spend time with your family.

How old is Lisa Marie Schiffner?

Austrian TikTok star posing with a glass in her hands. Photo: @lisamarie_schiffner

Lisa Marie Schiffner’s age is 20 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on the 28 of April each year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

She is a TikTok star. Lisa Marie Schiffner’s TikTok has attracted millions of followers. Lisa Marie Schiffner’s parents and her younger sister usually appear in her TikTok videos.

She shares lip-sync and dance videos. She has amassed a vast following. Currently, she has over 103 million followers.

The Austrian social media influencer has a vast following on Instagram. She uses the platform to share photos of herself and her family. Presently, she has over 1.4 million followers.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel which she created on 2 March 2o14. However, she uploaded her first video on 24 March 2014. The social media influencer from Austria is passionate about beauty and fashion.

She uploads travel, beauty, fashion, Q$A videos, and DIY project tutorials. Currently, she has over 312 thousand subscribers.

Who is Lisa Marie Schiffner’s boyfriend?

The Austrian Instagram star has been in a relationship with Moritz Garth, a pop singer, and songwriter from Germany. The two started dating in 2017. However, they parted ways in 2019.

Currently, she is in a new relationship. However, she has not revealed the name and face of her new boyfriend on social media. She usually posts photos of him on her Instagram.

Austrian Instagram star posing in a cute white outfit. Photo: @lisamarie_schiffner

On 12 November 2021, she shared a short video of herself and her current boyfriend, with the following caption;

half a year with you & we couldn‘t be happier.

On 28 November 2021, the TikTok star posted a photo on Instagram with her boyfriend and captioned it as follows;

Let me tell you something: If it's real. You won't have to constantly remind them of what they should be doing… Everything will be 50/50…They'll always meet you halfway. In every decision. In every plan. In every move. In every situation…You won't have to force it. You'll... know. You'll... feel it.

What is Lisa Marie Schiffner’s net worth?

The Austria social media sensation has accumulated a sizeable net worth over the years. Her net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $2.43 thousand and $14.6 thousand as of 2022.

How tall is Lisa Marie Schiffner?

Lisa Marie Schiffner’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 115 lbs (52 kg).

Where does Lisa Marie Schiffner live?

Currently, the TikTok star lives in Austria with her parents and siblings.

Lisa Marie Schiffner is an Austrian social media personality who has become famous across social media platforms such as TikTok with millions of followers. She shares entertaining lip-sync and dance videos.

