Who is Tyler, the Creator's girlfriend, Reign Judge? Her story

Reign Judge is a fashion model and social media personality from the United States of America. She is known as Tyler, the Creator's girlfriend. Tyler Gregory Okonma is an American rapper, record producer and fashion designer. He is best known as the leader of Odd Future, a rap group.

Reign Judge and Tyler, the Creator arrive at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Who is Tyler the Creator dating? He is reportedly dating Reign Judge. She is known for sharing lifestyle and swimwear photos on her Instagram account. She has modelled for famous fashion brands like Miu Miu and Gucci.

Full name Reign Judge Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tyler, the Creator Profession Fashion model, internet sensation Instagram @reignjudge

Who is Tyler, the Creator's girlfriend?

Reign Judge is a fashion model and social media influencer born in New York, United States of America. The social media personality is American by nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed.

How old is Reign Judge?

She is 21 years old as of 2023. The internet sensation was born on 2 October 2001. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Reign Judge do for a living?

She is a model. She started modelling at a young age. According to her Instagram profile, she is managed by IMG Models. She has modelled for famous brands like Gucci, Batsheva, Nike, Miu Miu and GOLF LE FLEUR.

Reign Judge is an Instagram star with an extensive following. Presently, she has over 197 thousand followers. She is a brand endorser and uses her Instagram to promote products like Chanel bags, Lacoste cardigans, and collared shirts.

Who is Reign Judge’s boyfriend?

The internet sensation is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tyler, the Creator. Tyler, the Creator is an American rapper and fashion designer. He is known for songs like Sorry Not Sorry, See You Again and Dogtooth.

The two have allegedly been dating since 2021; however, they have not confirmed to the public that they are in a relationship. They have been making appearances on the streets and red carpets. The two first appeared on LACMA's red carpet in November 2021.

Did Reign and Tyler break up?

There have been speculations that Reign Judge and Tyler, the Creator broke up. However, the two have not confirmed anything concerning whether they broke up or not.

How tall is Reign Judge?

The social media personality is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Does Tyler the Creator have a GF? Yes, the American rapper is reportedly dating Reign Judge, an American model and social media star. Where is Reign Judge from? She hails from New York, United States of America. What is Reign Judge's height? She stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. What is Reign Judge’s nationality? The fashion model is American. What is Reign Judge’s age? She is 21 years old as of 2023. What is Reign Judge’s zodiac sign? She is a Libra.

Reign Judge is a fashion model and internet personality from the United States of America. She promotes products from famous fashion brands like Gucci on her Instagram. Aside from her fame as a model, she is also known as Tyler, the Creator’s girlfriend.

