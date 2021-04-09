Pokimane's boyfriend timeline: who is the Twitch streamer dating?

Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian YouTuber and Twitch streamer. She is best known for her Twitch live streams, where she broadcasts video game material, primarily League of Legends and Fortnite. She is also a co-founder of OfflineTV, a content creators' online social entertainment club. One of the most often asked topics about her is concerning her personal life. Who is Pokimane's boyfriend? Is she in a relationship?

Pokimane is one of the most-followed female streamers on the Twitch platform. Her dating life has become an interest to her fans, with many left wondering who she is dating.

Who is Pokimane?

Pokimane is a famous Canadian internet personality born in Morocco on May 14, 1996, as Imane Anys. She initially pursued studies in chemical engineering at McMaster University.

She eventually decided to drop out and fully dedicate herself to her streaming career. Presently, Pokimane resides in Los Angeles.

Pokimane's boyfriend's timeline

Due to her immense popularity, Pokimane has often become the subject of controversies and rumours. Among her dedicated fanbase, one topic that consistently sparks speculation is her romantic life.

Despite her reluctance to address personal relationships, there have been rumours that she has been in several relationships.

Her dating history is short, as she is known to have a low-profile lifestyle. Below is everything you need to know about Pokimane's dating life. Some of the relationships are just mere speculations.

Fedmyster

The Twitch streamer was alleged to be dating Fedmyster, an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. She replied to rumours about Fedmyster and accused him of sexual harassment.

She said the guy would tell his friends they were dating. Though Fedmyster would tell people the two were together, this was never the case.

HasanAbi

Many memes backed the rumours that Hasan Abi, a Twitch streamer, was her boyfriend. Pokimane, however, dismissed the idea terming it gross. She had to reply to rumours about her alleged love engagements frequently.

HasanAbi is a renowned Twitch streamer and political analyst. He has previously worked as a broadcast journalist and producer for The Young Turks, as well as a columnist for HuffPost.

Meteos Bjergsen

Are Meteos Bjergsen and Pokimane dating? It was merely online rumours about their connection. Meteos discussed their relationship in a video, claiming Pokimane is a wonderful person, but they have never been an item.

Cameron McKay (Fitz)

The Twitch streamer was rumoured to be dating Cameron McKay, popularly known as Fitz or GoodGuyFitz. He is a New Zealand Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for his comedic gameplay videos.

Fitz jokingly commented on Twitter about their relationship speculations, and his comment stirred more comments regarding him dating the Twitch star. What was meant to be a joke was a drama that Pokimane had to clear the air about.

Kevin Kim

During one of her live streams, Pokimane briefly revealed a man sitting beside her who intentionally avoided the camera's gaze.

While she didn't disclose his identity, fans started speculating that it might be Kevin Kim, a friend of Pokimane's who has made frequent appearances in her streams and has been rumoured to be her boyfriend.

When Pokimane and Kevin were asked about their relationship status, they expressed their discomfort with anonymous individuals prying into their personal lives instead of confirming or denying the rumours.

Despite their response, many fans continued to support the idea of them being together, and the video reignited hope among her followers that they might indeed share a romantic connection.

Are Pokimane and Kevin together?

Despite persistent speculation, both of them maintain that they are not in a romantic relationship. Imane is known for her discretion when it comes to her personal life, and she has chosen not to share details about her private affairs. However, the undeniable chemistry between the two has sparked rumours of potential romantic involvement.

Who is Pokimane's boyfriend currently?

The YouTuber is presumed . There have been several speculations on who she could have dated. However, in each case, Pokimane never confirmed their relationship publicly.

Is Pokimane single now?

The Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer is currently single.

Does Pokimane live with someone?

No, she currently lives alone in Los Angeles.

Information about Pokimane's boyfriend and her dating history has been the subject of rumours, which she has addressed. While Pokimane is generally open with her fans, she maintains privacy regarding her love life. As a result, her supporters often speculate about possible relationships with other streamers and online personalities.

