AlondraDessy’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

AlondraDessy is an American digital content creator, fashion model and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing her fashion and modelling pictures on Instagram. She is also famous on YouTube, where she uploads vlogs, Q&As, make-up tutorials, and daily lifestyle videos.

AlondraDessy commands a significant following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She has worked for notable brands such as Savage X Fenty, SHEIN, and Baddieville.

Profile summary

Real name Alondra Ortiz Nickname AlondraDessy Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Benny Soliven Profession Digital content creator, fashion model, social media influencer Net worth $690,000 Instagram @alondradessy

AlondraDessy's biography

The fashion model was born in the United States. Her real name is Alondra Ortiz. She was raised alongside her younger sister Evelyn, an Instagram star.

What is AlondraDessy's age?

The American YouTuber is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 5 November 1996. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

The model created her self-titled YouTube channel on 2 June 2012. She has garnered prominence by sharing vlogs, daily lifestyle videos, reactions, fashion and related content. At the time of writing, she has gained 1.3 million subscribers on the platform.

On 24 February 2018, the Instagram star launched a collaborative YouTube channel with her friend Elsy Guevara. The duo uploads Q&As, challenges, pranks, vlogs and beauty-related content. Currently, Alondra and Elsy's YouTube channel has 970 thousand subscribers.

Alondra Ortiz is also famous and active on Instagram, sharing fashion, lifestyle and modelling pictures. Her account has over 2 million followers as of this writing.

She is also on TikTok, with 1.5 million followers and over 58 million likes. She mainly uploads dance, lip-sync and funny-related videos. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with more than 515 thousand followers.

The American internet sensation is also an entrepreneur. She owns a lashes business, The Lashes Bar, based in Los Angeles, California, United States. Alondra also runs a clothing line selling dresses, jackets, skirts, tops and more.

What is AlondraDessy's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, she has an alleged net worth of $690 thousand. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, brand endorsements and her businesses.

Who is AlondraDessy's boyfriend?

The model is in a relationship with Benny Soliven, a YouTuber and music artist. They started dating in early 2020. Benny proposed to her in Cancun. On 18 June 2021, the couple welcomed their son.

She was previously in a relationship with Tre Carter. AlondraDessy's ex-boyfriend is an American rapper. They broke up in 2019. Alondra accused him of being unfaithful.

How tall is AlondraDessy?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Fast fact about AlondraDessy

Who is AlondraDessy? She is a fashion model, entrepreneur, digital content creator, and social media influencer. When is AlondraDessy's birthday? The fashion model celebrates her birthday on 5 November. How old is AlondraDessy? She is 26 years old as of 2022. What is AlondraDessy's real name? Her real name is Alondra Ortiz. Who is AlondraDessy's sister? She has a younger sister called Evelyn Ortiz. Who is AlondraDessy's ex-boyfriend? She was previously dating Tre Carter, a rapper. How old is AlondraDessy's baby? He is one year old. He was born on 18 June 2021. What is AlondraDessy's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

AlondraDessy is an American fashion model, digital content creator, and social media influencer. Her prowess has made her amass a considerable audience on her social media pages. She is also a business person who runs a lash business, The Lashes Bar.

