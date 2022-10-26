Dess Dior’s biography: age, height, relationship with Future
Dess Dior is a young American rapper and Instagram star whose name and popularity have skyrocketed due to her purported relationship with Future, an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.
Dess Dior is a social media influencer and rapper from the United States. She has her own YouTube channel where she publishes her music. Overall, she has a sizable social media fan base across all social media platforms.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Destiny Bailey
|Famously known as
|Dess Dior
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2 November 1998
|Dess Dior's age
|23 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|St Louis, Missouri, United States of America
|Current residence
|Atlanta, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Partner
|None
|Profession
|Rapper, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$5 million
|YouTube
|DESSDIOR
|@1dessdior
Dess Dior's biography
The American was born on 2 November 1998 in St Louis, Missouri, United States. She had one known sibling, a brother named Woodie. Unfortunately, he passed away.
How old is Dess Dior? Her age is 23 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
What is Dess Dior famous for?
Dess is an Instagram sensation and rapper from the United States. She started her singing career at the age of 12. However, she has been in the music scene professionally since 2019.
She began as a part of an adolescent rap group before breaking away and releasing her first single, F*cked Up. She has since released several songs, including Can't Blame You, Merry Xmas, Rich and Raw, Cap Ain't Nothing, and Mood Board.
She has also collaborated with other rappers like Chalynn Monee and Kidd Kenn.
Dess Dior's songs
|Year
|Song title
|2022
|It B*tch Freestyle
|2022
|Mood Board
|2022
|Can't Blame You
|2022
|BLOCKDT
|2022
|Hann H*e
|2022
|Rich and Raw
|2022
|Bottega
|2022
|Stone Cold
|2022
|Summertime
|2022
|Cap Ain't Nothing
|2022
|Drip
|2022
|It B*tch Freestyle
|2022
|Paris
|2021
|Don't Play
|2021
|Gold Digger
|2021
|Classy
|2021
|Tenin
|2021
|Who the fuk
|2021
|Rich b*tch gang
|2020
|Up Next
|2020
|Talk to me
|2020
|Merry Xmas
|2020
|Rich b*tch
|2020
|Self Made
|2020
|Boss B*tch
|2019
|Bandz
|2019
|F*cked Up
As an Instagram star, she has worked with multi-million dollar firms such as Moon Cosmetics Savage X Fenty, Boohoo, and Pretty Melanin. In addition, she is an entrepreneur and has her entertainment firm, Show Luv Entertainment, and a merchandise line, Rich B---h Gang.
What is Dess Dior's net worth?
According to Famous Face Wiki, she has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She has amassed her wealth as a rapper, releasing songs and performing at concerts. She also has an entertainment firm and merch line.
Are Dess Dior and Future dating?
The rapper recently revealed that she is single in an interview with The Shade Room. However, previously, she was in a relationship with Future, a rapper, songwriter, and performer from the United States. Dess Dior and Future made their first public appearance in November 2020 via an Instagram post.
They were seen together in public several times. They also shared their photos on their respective social media pages. However, Future deleted all the posts, and Dior followed suit. The two do not follow each other on Instagram anymore.
Future surprised Dess with a diamond ring in February 2021, a week after Valentine's Day, which fueled rumours about their engagement. Future is yet to give his side of the story.
How tall is Dess Dior?
Dess Dior's height is 5 inches 7 feet (170 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Future's ex-girlfriend has dark brown eyes and hair.
FAQs
- What is Dess Dior's real name? Her real name is Destiny Bailey. She was born in St Louis, Missouri, United States of America.
- When is Dess Dior's birthday? She was born on 2 November 1998. As of 2022, the rapper is 23 years old.
- Are Future and Dess still together? No. Dess recently revealed that she is single.
- What nationality is Dess Dior? She is American.
- How did Dess Dior get famous? She rose to prominence after uploading her music on her YouTube channel. At the time of writing, she has amassed more than 96k subscribers.
- How did Future and Dess Dior meet? They met at Magic City, a str*p club, on Dess' 22nd birthday. The rappers were throwing dollar bills at the best dancers. He would later fly her in a private jet to Mexico.
- Who is Dess Dior's brother? The rapper had a brother named Woodie, who passed away.
Dess Dior is an American national who has dedicated her life to her music career since her debut. She is active in new music releases, and her tunes receive thousands of plays across multiple music platforms.
