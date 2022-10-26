Dess Dior’s biography: age, height, relationship with Future

Dess Dior is a young American rapper and Instagram star whose name and popularity have skyrocketed due to her purported relationship with Future, an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Dess Dior attends a Dinner Celebrating Future at Mission + Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Dess Dior is a social media influencer and rapper from the United States. She has her own YouTube channel where she publishes her music. Overall, she has a sizable social media fan base across all social media platforms.

Profile summary

Real name Destiny Bailey Famously known as Dess Dior Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 1998 Dess Dior's age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth St Louis, Missouri, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Partner None Profession Rapper, social media influencer Net worth $5 million YouTube DESSDIOR Instagram @1dessdior

Dess Dior's biography

The American was born on 2 November 1998 in St Louis, Missouri, United States. She had one known sibling, a brother named Woodie. Unfortunately, he passed away.

How old is Dess Dior? Her age is 23 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Dess Dior famous for?

Rapper Dess Dior attends Dess Dior EP Release Party in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Dess is an Instagram sensation and rapper from the United States. She started her singing career at the age of 12. However, she has been in the music scene professionally since 2019.

She began as a part of an adolescent rap group before breaking away and releasing her first single, F*cked Up. She has since released several songs, including Can't Blame You, Merry Xmas, Rich and Raw, Cap Ain't Nothing, and Mood Board.

She has also collaborated with other rappers like Chalynn Monee and Kidd Kenn.

Dess Dior's songs

Year Song title 2022 It B*tch Freestyle 2022 Mood Board 2022 Can't Blame You 2022 BLOCKDT 2022 Hann H*e 2022 Rich and Raw 2022 Bottega 2022 Stone Cold 2022 Summertime 2022 Cap Ain't Nothing 2022 Drip 2022 It B*tch Freestyle 2022 Paris 2021 Don't Play 2021 Gold Digger 2021 Classy 2021 Tenin 2021 Who the fuk 2021 Rich b*tch gang 2020 Up Next 2020 Talk to me 2020 Merry Xmas 2020 Rich b*tch 2020 Self Made 2020 Boss B*tch 2019 Bandz 2019 F*cked Up

As an Instagram star, she has worked with multi-million dollar firms such as Moon Cosmetics Savage X Fenty, Boohoo, and Pretty Melanin. In addition, she is an entrepreneur and has her entertainment firm, Show Luv Entertainment, and a merchandise line, Rich B---h Gang.

What is Dess Dior's net worth?

Dess Dior celebrates the Launch of The Impact Atlanta at The Illuminarium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

According to Famous Face Wiki, she has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She has amassed her wealth as a rapper, releasing songs and performing at concerts. She also has an entertainment firm and merch line.

Are Dess Dior and Future dating?

The rapper recently revealed that she is single in an interview with The Shade Room. However, previously, she was in a relationship with Future, a rapper, songwriter, and performer from the United States. Dess Dior and Future made their first public appearance in November 2020 via an Instagram post.

They were seen together in public several times. They also shared their photos on their respective social media pages. However, Future deleted all the posts, and Dior followed suit. The two do not follow each other on Instagram anymore.

Future surprised Dess with a diamond ring in February 2021, a week after Valentine's Day, which fueled rumours about their engagement. Future is yet to give his side of the story.

How tall is Dess Dior?

Dess Dior's height is 5 inches 7 feet (170 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Future's ex-girlfriend has dark brown eyes and hair.

FAQs

What is Dess Dior's real name? Her real name is Destiny Bailey. She was born in St Louis, Missouri, United States of America. When is Dess Dior's birthday? She was born on 2 November 1998. As of 2022, the rapper is 23 years old. Are Future and Dess still together? No. Dess recently revealed that she is single. What nationality is Dess Dior? She is American. How did Dess Dior get famous? She rose to prominence after uploading her music on her YouTube channel. At the time of writing, she has amassed more than 96k subscribers. How did Future and Dess Dior meet? They met at Magic City, a str*p club, on Dess' 22nd birthday. The rappers were throwing dollar bills at the best dancers. He would later fly her in a private jet to Mexico. Who is Dess Dior's brother? The rapper had a brother named Woodie, who passed away.

Dess Dior is an American national who has dedicated her life to her music career since her debut. She is active in new music releases, and her tunes receive thousands of plays across multiple music platforms.

