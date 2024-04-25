Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has finally acknowledged the death of his colleague, Jnr Pope, on social media

Recall that after Pope’s demise Zubby Michael was slammed by netizens for not posting about it online

In a new development, Zubby finally shared the deceased’s photo on his page with a condolence message and fans reacted

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has now broken his silence on the death of his colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope.

Recall that on April 10, 2024, Nollywood was thrown into mourning after Jnr Pope and four other crew members drowned while returning from a movie location by boat.

Fans react as Zubby Michael finally mourns Jnr Pope. Photos: @zubbymichael

Two weeks after Jnr Pope’s demise, Zubby Michael finally took to his official Instagram page to post about it.

The Nollywood star had been called out by netizens and actress Angela Okorie after he failed to acknowledge Pope’s death on his page but continued posting his usual content.

In a new development, Zubby shared a photo of the late Jnr Pope on his page and poured out his heart in a simple but emotional caption. According to him, it was very hard to come to terms with the situation.

He wrote:

“It’s difficult to say r I p Nwanne.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Zubby Michael finally mourns Jnr Pope

Zubby Michael’s post to mourn Jnr Pope raised mixed feelings among netizens. A number of them argued that posting wasn’t an expression of love while others praised him for posting on his own terms. Read some of their comments below:

bugatti_of_lagos001:

“I like the fact that you did this at your own time ,not for clout or social media pressure/relevance.R.I.P JP❤️.”

officialsmile97:

“Honestly it is just too unbelievable... God knows best, and can't be questioned.”

Bensonokonkwo:

“Am still in shock untimely death will never be our potion .”

amiable_jules:

“It's well ooo.”

_celebrity_lawyer:

“Man is real… he doesn’t rush to kiss good buy…Man indeed reserved the last for the best @zubbymichael… we love and respect you ✊.”

Diors_official:

“Until y’all realize that posting someone doesn’t mean you love them, pple even post pple Dey don’t know. so y’all let the guy breath freshly.”

_ukeje_omah:

“Y’all have to understand that people grief differently like fr please.”

Parker_ojugo:

“As far you are a celebrity in Nigeria you must do what Nigerians tell you to do unless no peace of mind for you even if you get strong mind submit to their will.”

Chizzy_udo:

“It’s very hard for him to type RipZubby biko be strong for us.”

bloomyb_:

“It’s his choice. People grieve differently.”

Tamara.dave:

“Nigerians always want to tell you how to handle situations, smh, make we try dey rest abeg.”

ama_kass:

“Why do Nigerians like eye service so much? You don’t even care if he this actually comes from his mind, you just want him to post.”

Zubby Michael reportedly shades Angela Okorie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Zubby Michael appeared to have fired back at his colleague, Angela Okorie, on social media.

The drama between the two Nollywood stars started after Zubby did not make a post to acknowledge the death of Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, and Angela Okorie dragged him for it.

Following Angela’s claims about him, Zubby Michael took to his Instagram stories to share a post about not arguing with idiots.

