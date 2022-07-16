Nicolas Sturniolo’s biography: age, height, brothers, is he single?

Nicolas Sturniolo is a social media influencer and photographer from the United States of America. He is popularly known for his entertaining content across various social media platforms. He is also famous as one of the members of the Sturniolo Triplets TikTok and YouTube channel, where they upload videos such as vlogs, pranks, challenges and reaction videos.

Nicolas Sturniolo has amassed a vast following on TikTok, where he shares various content. He is also on Instagram with a considerable following.

Full name Nicolas Sturniolo Famous as Nick Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Shoe size 10 (UK) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, photographer

He was born in 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America to Marylou and James Sturniolo. Who are Nicolas Sturniolo’s siblings? His siblings are Christopher and Matthew, who are his triplets, and he is the eldest among his triplets. He also has an elder brother whose name is Justin. He is of American nationality. His ethnicity is white.

How old is Nick Sturniolo?

The American TikTok star is 19 years old as of 2022. Nicolas Sturniolo's birthday is celebrated on 1 August. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Nicolas Sturniolo famous?

He is a social media influencer with a considerable following on TikTok. His TikTok account consists of short videos of him trying new foods for his fans, lip-syncing and dance videos. He first uploaded his first video on TikTok in 2020, showing his new camera to his followers. The American social media influencer has become popular on the platform with over 2.4 million followers and 54.6 million views.

He is also a member of the Sturniolo triplets TikTok. He shares the TikTok channel with his triplets, Matt and Chris. The Sturniolo brothers share lip-syncing, dance, challenges and other short videos to entertain their fans. Currently, the TikTok account has over 3.3 million followers.

The triplets are also famous on YouTube. They started their YouTube channel on 19 August 2020. The YouTube channel has grown popular with over 2.25 million subscribers. They usually upload entertaining content such as Q&A videos, vlogs, challenges and pranks.

Nick is also an Instagram star. He has an Instagram account where he shares his photos. Presently he has over 937 thousand followers and counting.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel that has over 162 thousand subscribers. However, the channel has only one video so far.

He is a photographer. The social media personality has an Instagram account consisting of photos he takes.

The triplets have an Instagram account where they showcase their merchandise. Their merch includes hoodies and shirts.

Is Nick Sturniolo gay?

Yes, the American internet sensation is gay. In his Instagram and TikTok bios, he identifies himself as 'the gay triplet.' Moreover, in a YouTube video titled Coming Out Story Time *very personal* he confirmed that he is gay.

The social media personality said he started thinking he liked guys in his eighth grade, but he was unsure about it. According to him, opening up to his brothers about his sexuality gave him the confidence to come out to the public about it.

He posted on Instagram about his sexuality on 24 April 2020. According to the YouTube video, after revealing to his fans that he was gay, he felt like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders, and he felt more confident to do many important things in his life.

Is Nick Sturniolo dating anyone?

The social media personality is presumably single. He has not disclosed any information about whether he is dating anyone.

How tall is Nick Sturniolo?

He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds (74 kg).

Nicolas Sturniolo’s fast facts

Who is Nicolas Sturniolo? He is an American social media personality famous as a member of the Sturniolo triplets’ TikTok and YouTube. Where is Nicolas Sturniolo from? He is from Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. Is Nicolas Sturniolo a triplet? Yes, he is a triplet with his brothers Matthew and Christopher. What is Nicolas Sturniolo’s ethnicity? He is white. How old is Nicolas Sturniolo? He is 18 years old as of 2022. Is Nicolas Sturniolo gay? Yes. The American social media influencer is gay. What is Nick Sturniolo’s height? The American internet personality stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Is Nick Sturniolo single? Yes, he is presumably single.

Nicolas Sturniolo is an American social media influencer and photographer. He is a triplet with Matthew and Christopher, with whom he shares the Sturniolo triplets YouTube channel and TikTok account.

