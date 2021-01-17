Global site navigation

100+ cool assassin and ninja names for your new fantasy character
by  Lucy Zawadi Cyprine Apindi

Have you been looking for cool assassin and ninja names to give your new fantasy character? Many gamers are constantly looking for new names to use when gaming. There are a ton of options to choose from, but we will give you the best ones in 2022.

ninja names
A ninja sitting by a staircase. Photo: unsplash.com, @Jonathan Cooper (modified by author)
Did you know there are thousands of assassin and ninja names? Some are drawn from Japanese manga and anime, while others come from other communities.

Cool assassin and ninja names in 2022

It is important for every gamer to choose a name that represents their gaming style and personality. Take a look at this list of the top assassin and ninja names.

Famous ninja names

If you are a player who shows no mercy on your opponents, pick one of the options below. These are drawn from famous characters with tough and ruthless demeanours.

AdofoWarrior
Astrolabe JonesTerrestrial killer
Andy D*ck The neighbourhood assassin
Aveline de GrandpréThe grand killer
Bob “Brussel” SproutThe assassin who loves his greens
Basin Journe Name of famous assassin Jason Bourne
Barry BlockStrong and sturdy
CCH PounderThe violent one
Cowboy JimAssassin with a lasso
“Crispy” Chris KillguyOne who leaves you no chance of survival
Chanel No. KillProgrammed to kill
ElektraOne with an electric presence
Emiko QueenOne who kills in cold blood
KamauSilent warrior
Madame RougeOne who can make you blush a deep red
MihoFrom the city of sin
MoranaGoddess of death
MystiqueThe mysterious killer
Nyssa RaatkoA stylish assassin
Natasha RomanoffRussian killer
Nikita Mears One who makes everyone tremble with fear
OrpheusDark of the night
Revanche Assassin name inspired by the film Revanche

Cool ninja names from Naruto

ninja names from Naruto
A silver star ornament on a grey tree. Photo: unsplash.com, @sepehrsamavati (modified by author)
Naruto is a television series that aired from 2002 to 2007. It is about a mischievous adolescent ninja, who searches for recognition. He dreams of becoming the Hokage and the village's leader. Below are some fantastic ninja names from Naruto.

Naruto UzumakiThe first character created by Kishimoto in the series
Sasuke UchihaNaruto Uzumaki's rival
Sakura HarunoMember of Team 7
Kakashi HatakeSmart leader of Team 7
Boruto UzumakiSon of Naruto Uzumaki
Sarada UchihaDaughter of Sasuke Uchiha
Konohamaru Sarutobi The grandson of the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi
Hinata HyugaMember of Team 8 who lacks self-confidence
Kiba InuzukaMember of Team 8 with canine characteristics
Shino AburameMember of Team 8 from the Aburame Clan
Kurenai YuhiThe leader of Team 8 and a skilled genjutsu user
Shikamaru NaraMember of Team 10 and a genius
Choji AkimichiMember of Team 10 with a high affinity for food
Ino YamanakaMember of Team 10 and childhood friend of Sakura Haruno
Asuma SarutobiLeader of Team 10
Rock Lee Member of Team Guy and the favourite student of team leader Might Guy
Neji HyugaMember of Team Guy and a child prodigy of the Hyuga clan
Might GuyLeader of Team Guy who dedicates most of his time to his pupil Rock Lee
Shikadai NaraThe son of Shikamaru Nara who attends Konoha's ninja academy
Moegi KazamatsuriMember of Team Ebisu

Water ninja names

Water ninja names
A picture of blue and white ocean waves. Photo: unsplash.com, @Polina Kuzovkova (modified by author)
Water can be more powerful in its devastation than wind or fire. A repeated drop of water can wear away rock. If you believe you are as powerful as water, check out the options below.

Kisame Hoshigaki The tail-less beast that uses the water prison shark dance technique to trap opponents
Tobirama SenjuUses a water fang bullet on opponents
Gengetsu HozukiCan liquefy his body to escape traps
Mei Terumi One of the strongest mizukage with great water technique
Kabuto YakushiUses giant waterfalls on opponents
Yagura KaratachiThe strongest ninja of Kirigakure
SuigetsuCan liquefy his body to escape opponents
Kakashi HatakeCombines Sharingan with water style to beat opponents
Zabuza Momochi A silent killer who is one of the seven swordsmen of the mist
Yamato Combines earth and water style to use wood release

Cool anime ninja names

anime ninja names
Two silver swords on a shield. Photo: unsplash.com, @worldsbetweenlines (modified by author)
Anime is a Japanese word for animation. If you enjoy reading or watching anime shows and series, you can pick your favourite character as your name.

Black StarOne of the most powerful characters in Soul Eater
Aoshi ShinomoriA strong, genius leader from Rurouni Kenshin
JiraiyaAn influential father figure to young Naruto
Gennosuke KougaPeace-loving character from Basilisk
Itachi UchihaNinja from Naruto who murdered his entire family
Jubei KibagamiMaster swordsman from Ninja Scroll
Goemonthe protagonist of the classic Mystical Ninja video game series
Zenzou HattoriThe Iga clan leader and part of the Oniwabanshuu
SoueiA character from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime
Speed-o’-Sound SonicMaster of ninja arts from One Punch Man
Shirou Amakusa Tokisada The tragic villain from the classic Ninja Resurrection
Miharu RokujouThe possessor of the secret Shinra Banshou ninja art from Nabari no Ou
Kaede NagaseA laid-back ninja from Negima!?
HimejiA weaponry expert from Himawari!
Recca HanabishiTeen with powers sealed within a wrist band from Flame Of Recca

Ninja names for games

ninja names for games
A person playing a video game. Photo: unsplash.com, @melocokr (modified by author)
Avid gamers can pick characters from various video game series and use their names. Check out some amazing options to use in 2022.

Asuka Kazama Character in the Tekken series by Namco Bandai Games
Bruce WayneArkham series character
CyraxCharacter in Mortal Kombat by Midway Games
ErmacCharacter in Mortal Kombat
GreninjaA Pokémon species in Nintendo
HitomiA female character in Dead or Alive
IbukiCharacter in Street Fighter
JadeCharacter in Mortal Kombat
JagoCharacter in Killer Instinct
Kasumi Character in Dead or Alive
Kunimitsu Character in the Tekken series by Namco Bandai Games
Mai ShiranuiFictional character in Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters
Maki GenryusaiFictional character in Final Fight and Street Fighter
Joe MusashiThe main protagonist in Sega's Shinobi series of video games
Noob SaibotCharacter in Mortal Kombat
ReptileCharacter in Mortal Kombat
Ryu HayabusaThe main protagonist of Tecmo's Ninja Gaiden
ScorpionCharacter in Mortal Kombat
Strider HiryuThe protagonist of a Japan-exclusive manga titled Strider Hiryu
Yuffie KisaragiVideo game character from the Final Fantasy series

Ninja names for PUBG

Ninja names for PUBG
A silhouette of a person standing on a rock formation at night. Photo: unsplash.com, @Aziz Acharki (modified by author)
PUBG is a multiplayer shooter game developed by PUBG Corporation. Up to a hundred players fight in a battle royale to discover the last man standing. Here are names you can give your character.

Sharp shooterIndividual
Battle kingsClan/ group
Over achieverIndividual
DestroyersClan/ group
Chicken masterIndividual
Patt Se HeadshotIndividual
Atta boysClan/ group
Golden warriorsClan/ group
Cute sniperIndividual
The smashersClan/ group
Battle hardenerClan/ group
AWM MasterIndividual

Funny ninja names and nicknames

What are good names for ninjas?
A sword planted on the ground. Photo: unsplash.com, @mavrick (modified by author)
Below is a list of funny names you can use when gaming.

  • Ageless wonder
  • Aspiring human
  • Black Shiv
  • The floating smile
  • Hector perfecto
  • The mysterious scythe
  • Ghost strikes
  • The nimble wrath
  • Miniature assassins
  • Pleasant butchers
  • The dark stalker
  • Naptime ninja
  • The snake enigma
  • The iron cat
  • The sanguine moon
  • Screaming ninja
  • The muzzled wrath
  • The ghost samaritan
  • Silent saw
  • World’s greatest plumber

Who is the most famous ninja?

The most famous ninjas include Fujibayashi Nagato, Momochi Sandayu, Hattori Hanzo, Mochizuki Chiyome, Fuma Kotaro, and Jinichi Kawakami.

What are ninja clan names?

A clan name refers to a group of ninjas interrelated by ancestry, abilities, bloodlines, clothing, jutsu, or beliefs. Examples are the Yamanaka, Aburame, Akimichi, Kaguya, Sarutobi, Kazekage, and Nara clans.

What are good names for ninjas?

There are many good names for ninjas, and a list of over 100 of them is explored above. Go through each and pick one that feels best for you.

What are some bad*ss ninja names?

Some bad*ss ninja names are Astrolabe Jones, Aveline de Grandpré, Basin Journe, Barry Block, CCH Pounder, and “Crispy” Chris Killguy.

What is a Japanese ninja called?

A Japanese ninja is called a Shinobi. The word ninja is also commonly used in this community.

There are numerous assassin and ninja names you can pick for your gaming character. The one you choose should represent who you are and your gaming technique.

