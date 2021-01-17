100+ cool assassin and ninja names for your new fantasy character

Have you been looking for cool assassin and ninja names to give your new fantasy character? Many gamers are constantly looking for new names to use when gaming. There are a ton of options to choose from, but we will give you the best ones in 2022.

Did you know there are thousands of assassin and ninja names? Some are drawn from Japanese manga and anime, while others come from other communities.

Cool assassin and ninja names in 2022

It is important for every gamer to choose a name that represents their gaming style and personality. Take a look at this list of the top assassin and ninja names.

Famous ninja names

If you are a player who shows no mercy on your opponents, pick one of the options below. These are drawn from famous characters with tough and ruthless demeanours.

Adofo Warrior Astrolabe Jones Terrestrial killer Andy D*ck The neighbourhood assassin Aveline de Grandpré The grand killer Bob “Brussel” Sprout The assassin who loves his greens Basin Journe Name of famous assassin Jason Bourne Barry Block Strong and sturdy CCH Pounder The violent one Cowboy Jim Assassin with a lasso “Crispy” Chris Killguy One who leaves you no chance of survival Chanel No. Kill Programmed to kill Elektra One with an electric presence Emiko Queen One who kills in cold blood Kamau Silent warrior Madame Rouge One who can make you blush a deep red Miho From the city of sin Morana Goddess of death Mystique The mysterious killer Nyssa Raatko A stylish assassin Natasha Romanoff Russian killer Nikita Mears One who makes everyone tremble with fear Orpheus Dark of the night Revanche Assassin name inspired by the film Revanche

Cool ninja names from Naruto

Naruto is a television series that aired from 2002 to 2007. It is about a mischievous adolescent ninja, who searches for recognition. He dreams of becoming the Hokage and the village's leader. Below are some fantastic ninja names from Naruto.

Naruto Uzumaki The first character created by Kishimoto in the series Sasuke Uchiha Naruto Uzumaki's rival Sakura Haruno Member of Team 7 Kakashi Hatake Smart leader of Team 7 Boruto Uzumaki Son of Naruto Uzumaki Sarada Uchiha Daughter of Sasuke Uchiha Konohamaru Sarutobi The grandson of the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi Hinata Hyuga Member of Team 8 who lacks self-confidence Kiba Inuzuka Member of Team 8 with canine characteristics Shino Aburame Member of Team 8 from the Aburame Clan Kurenai Yuhi The leader of Team 8 and a skilled genjutsu user Shikamaru Nara Member of Team 10 and a genius Choji Akimichi Member of Team 10 with a high affinity for food Ino Yamanaka Member of Team 10 and childhood friend of Sakura Haruno Asuma Sarutobi Leader of Team 10 Rock Lee Member of Team Guy and the favourite student of team leader Might Guy Neji Hyuga Member of Team Guy and a child prodigy of the Hyuga clan Might Guy Leader of Team Guy who dedicates most of his time to his pupil Rock Lee Shikadai Nara The son of Shikamaru Nara who attends Konoha's ninja academy Moegi Kazamatsuri Member of Team Ebisu

Water ninja names

Water can be more powerful in its devastation than wind or fire. A repeated drop of water can wear away rock. If you believe you are as powerful as water, check out the options below.

Kisame Hoshigaki The tail-less beast that uses the water prison shark dance technique to trap opponents Tobirama Senju Uses a water fang bullet on opponents Gengetsu Hozuki Can liquefy his body to escape traps Mei Terumi One of the strongest mizukage with great water technique Kabuto Yakushi Uses giant waterfalls on opponents Yagura Karatachi The strongest ninja of Kirigakure Suigetsu Can liquefy his body to escape opponents Kakashi Hatake Combines Sharingan with water style to beat opponents Zabuza Momochi A silent killer who is one of the seven swordsmen of the mist Yamato Combines earth and water style to use wood release

Cool anime ninja names

Anime is a Japanese word for animation. If you enjoy reading or watching anime shows and series, you can pick your favourite character as your name.

Black Star One of the most powerful characters in Soul Eater Aoshi Shinomori A strong, genius leader from Rurouni Kenshin Jiraiya An influential father figure to young Naruto Gennosuke Kouga Peace-loving character from Basilisk Itachi Uchiha Ninja from Naruto who murdered his entire family Jubei Kibagami Master swordsman from Ninja Scroll Goemon the protagonist of the classic Mystical Ninja video game series Zenzou Hattori The Iga clan leader and part of the Oniwabanshuu Souei A character from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Speed-o’-Sound Sonic Master of ninja arts from One Punch Man Shirou Amakusa Tokisada The tragic villain from the classic Ninja Resurrection Miharu Rokujou The possessor of the secret Shinra Banshou ninja art from Nabari no Ou Kaede Nagase A laid-back ninja from Negima!? Himeji A weaponry expert from Himawari! Recca Hanabishi Teen with powers sealed within a wrist band from Flame Of Recca

Ninja names for games

Avid gamers can pick characters from various video game series and use their names. Check out some amazing options to use in 2022.

Asuka Kazama Character in the Tekken series by Namco Bandai Games Bruce Wayne Arkham series character Cyrax Character in Mortal Kombat by Midway Games Ermac Character in Mortal Kombat Greninja A Pokémon species in Nintendo Hitomi A female character in Dead or Alive Ibuki Character in Street Fighter Jade Character in Mortal Kombat Jago Character in Killer Instinct Kasumi Character in Dead or Alive Kunimitsu Character in the Tekken series by Namco Bandai Games Mai Shiranui Fictional character in Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters Maki Genryusai Fictional character in Final Fight and Street Fighter Joe Musashi The main protagonist in Sega's Shinobi series of video games Noob Saibot Character in Mortal Kombat Reptile Character in Mortal Kombat Ryu Hayabusa The main protagonist of Tecmo's Ninja Gaiden Scorpion Character in Mortal Kombat Strider Hiryu The protagonist of a Japan-exclusive manga titled Strider Hiryu Yuffie Kisaragi Video game character from the Final Fantasy series

Ninja names for PUBG

PUBG is a multiplayer shooter game developed by PUBG Corporation. Up to a hundred players fight in a battle royale to discover the last man standing. Here are names you can give your character.

Sharp shooter Individual Battle kings Clan/ group Over achiever Individual Destroyers Clan/ group Chicken master Individual Patt Se Headshot Individual Atta boys Clan/ group Golden warriors Clan/ group Cute sniper Individual The smashers Clan/ group Battle hardener Clan/ group AWM Master Individual

Funny ninja names and nicknames

Below is a list of funny names you can use when gaming.

Ageless wonder

Aspiring human

Black Shiv

The floating smile

Hector perfecto

The mysterious scythe

Ghost strikes

The nimble wrath

Miniature assassins

Pleasant butchers

The dark stalker

Naptime ninja

The snake enigma

The iron cat

The sanguine moon

Screaming ninja

The muzzled wrath

The ghost samaritan

Silent saw

World’s greatest plumber

Who is the most famous ninja?

The most famous ninjas include Fujibayashi Nagato, Momochi Sandayu, Hattori Hanzo, Mochizuki Chiyome, Fuma Kotaro, and Jinichi Kawakami.

What are ninja clan names?

A clan name refers to a group of ninjas interrelated by ancestry, abilities, bloodlines, clothing, jutsu, or beliefs. Examples are the Yamanaka, Aburame, Akimichi, Kaguya, Sarutobi, Kazekage, and Nara clans.

What are good names for ninjas?

There are many good names for ninjas, and a list of over 100 of them is explored above. Go through each and pick one that feels best for you.

What are some bad*ss ninja names?

Some bad*ss ninja names are Astrolabe Jones, Aveline de Grandpré, Basin Journe, Barry Block, CCH Pounder, and “Crispy” Chris Killguy.

What is a Japanese ninja called?

A Japanese ninja is called a Shinobi. The word ninja is also commonly used in this community.

There are numerous assassin and ninja names you can pick for your gaming character. The one you choose should represent who you are and your gaming technique.

