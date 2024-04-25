Davido is the latest Nigerian music star to share his take on the Afrobeats genre as he referred to his kind of music as Afrofusion

Like Wizkid, Davido also lamented the 'boxing' of African artists into a single genre regardless of their musical styles

Davido's comment in the video has spurred reactions as many queried what the future of Afrobeats would look like

Nigerian international act and DMW label owner David Adeleke 'Davido', in a trending video, spoke about Afrobeats and his kind of music.

Davido, while speaking on the latest edition of the Business Untitled Podcast, lamented the “boxing” of African artists into the Afrobeats genre irrespective of their musical styles.

According to the singer, the country where African music was first accepted outside the continent was the UK, where it was termed Afrobeats.

"If an African artiste sings pure R&B, sounding like SZA, Summerwalker, they put them under Afrobeats. If an African rapper rapping like Drake, they still put them under Afrobeats," Davido said in the video.

The Unavailable crooner, who said he doesn't get offended when African songs are categorised as Afrobeats, referred to his kind of music as "Afrofusion."

Watch video of Davido speaking about Afrobeats below:

Recall that Burna Boy made headlines after he said his music does not fall under Afrobeats, describing his music as Afro-fusion.

Wizkid also trended in March after he said he didn't want to be described as an Afrobeats singer.

Reactions as Davido speaks about Afrobeats

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

bnxn2urears:

"he don watch burna boy interview well.. e don finally know wetin afro fusion mean."

iconicsteve01:

"Burna boy influence."

NuJhayhne:

"Wizkid spirit strong ooo, even this frog don dey deny afrobeats"

Freyy_is:

"You wey your music na proper pangolo vibes Which Afro fusion."

BIGPIT04:

"Artiste need to stop puttering by themselves in a box because of where they come from, because you’re from Africa doesn’t necessarily mean you make afrobeats."

iam_Reedone:

" they call wiz a mad man."

kaycayy:

"Who come dey do Afro beats?"

_davyben:

"All of a sudden, our biggest exports don’t want to simply be grouped under Afrobeats. It’s now an epidemic. We don’t need this now fr. We really don’t. At the end of the day, everyone still does Afrobeats."

What Rotimi said about Afrobeats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Rotimi Akinosho made headlines after he shared how he contributed to the popularity of Afrobeats on the international scene.

The US star shared how he helped Wizkid open his first show in America in 2012 and how it led to the eventual acceptance of Afrobeats.

According to Rotimi, after getting off the plane, Wizkid offered to help him with his bags, and they later talked in the hotel room.

Source: Legit.ng