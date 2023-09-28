Playboy Playmates: 15 most famous models who appeared in the magazine

For decades, Playboy magazine has been synonymous with provocative content. However, it is also credited for discovering and celebrating some of the world's most iconic and captivating models. Several globally acclaimed models and film and TV stars began their careers as Playboy Playmates.

Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Kim Kardashian are some of the most famous Playboy Playmates. Photo: Arturo Holmes, Paul Archuleta, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Playboy magazine has faced much controversy since it was founded. The American religious community has vocally opposed the publication since 1974, claiming it encourages men to view women as objects and playthings. It has been banned partially and wholly in several countries, including China, Singapore, Malaysia, and other Asian countries.

Most famous Playboy Playmates

Playboy magazine has featured numerous iconic and famous models over the years. These models have left a lasting impact on the entertainment world and have become household names in their own right. Playboy magazine played a significant role in launching and furthering their careers.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe rehearses a dance routine for the film Let's Make Love. Released in 1960. Photo: Bettmann

Marilyn Monroe was the first ever and one of the classic Playboy Playmates. She appeared on the cover of the debut issue in 1953. Decades after her death, Monroe is still recognised as one of the most iconic blonde bombshells in the global entertainment scene.

Although she had a troubled personal life, Monroe paved the way for other models to bloom through working with the publication.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation VIP dinner at The House Of KOKO on March 20, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American model, media personality, and actress. She rose to fame as the featured Playboy Playmate in February 1990. She is also known for portraying "C.J." Parker on Baywatch.

Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith during Anna Nicole Smith Kicks Off The Re-launch of The National Enquirer at Hudson News, Grand Central Station in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Smith was an American actress, model and television personality. She gained fame as one of the Playboy Playmates featured as the centrefold in March 1992. Having entered the spotlight with this feature, she modelled for multiple fashion companies, including H&M and Guess.

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra, whose real name is Tara Leigh Patrick, is an American actress, media personality, singer and model. Carmen’s first Playboy feature was in 1996; she had four more features throughout her career. In a Fox News interview, she revealed that she was honoured to be considered a temptress.

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy in the Time Warp episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Photo: FOX

Jennifer Ann McCarthy started her career as one of the best Playboy Playmates. She became a film star with extensive credits, including John Tucker Must Die and Scream 3. McCarthy is also an author with multiple books about parenting. She has been criticised for opposing vaccines and labelled an “anti-vaxxer”, a label she rejects.

Shannon Tweed

TV Personality Shannon Tweed attends Perez Hilton's 36th Birthday 'Madonnathon' at 42West on March 22, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

Tweed was the Playmate of the Year in 1982. She has established a robust career in adult thriller films. She was the partner of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner sometime around 1982, leading to her living in the mansion for fourteen months.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner - Arrivals at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous Playboy models. She was featured in the December 2007 issue of the magazine and was later on the cover of the magazine’s Romanian issue. Kim has tried her hand at acting and dancing and was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in 2008. However, she found success as a socialite, businesswoman, and reality television personality.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Cynthia Ann Crawford is a famous American model and media personality. She was in numerous fashion campaigns, runways, and magazine covers in the 1980s and 1990s, including Playboy. She had two pictorials in the magazine, in 1988 and 1998. Crawford is featured in the docuseries The Super Models alongside Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese attends the Exhibition Opening of L'Exibitionniste by Christian Louboutin on February 24, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

Heather Renée Sweet adopted the stage name Dita after German actress Dita Parlo. While looking for a stage nickname, she picked Von Treese from the phonebook. Sweet was on the cover of Playboy in December 2002, and the editors accidentally misspelt her surname as Von Teese, which she later adopted. She is recognised as one of the hottest Playboy Playmates and was featured thrice before she made it to the cover.

Jayne Mansfield

Jayne Mansfield, fresh from her triumphant personal appearance tour in Europe, holds up her pet Pekingese, "Power Puff," upon her arrival at New York's Idlewild Airport, November 6th. Photo: Bettmann

Jayne Mansfield was an American nightclub entertainer, singer and actress. Although she had a relatively brief acting career, she won a Golden Globe award for her performance in The Wayward Bus (1957). Unfortunately, she died in a road accident in 1967 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Barbi Benton

Actress Barbi Benton poses for a portrait session in the studio in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Eisenberg/Michael Ochs Archives/Donaldson Collection

Barbi Benton, born Barbara Lynn Klein, was one of the top Playboy Playmates. At 18, she was on Playboy’s entertainment show, Playboy After Dark. Benton was in a relationship with Hugh Hefner from 1969 to 1976 and appeared on the magazine six times. Barbi has since retired and settled with her husband, George Gradow, but she defends Hefner’s legacy as a man who empowered women.

Sara Jean Underwood

Sara Jean is an actress, adult model, and television host known for hosting Attack of the Show! She started her modelling career with her October 2005 Playboy feature. Underwood appeared in several episodes of The Girl Next Door on E!.

Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. Photo: Craig Barritt

Victoria Silvstedt is a Swedish runway and fashion model, singer, TV personality and actress. She represented Sweden in the 1993 Miss World Pageant, finishing in the top ten. Shortly after, Victoria worked with fashion brands, including Valentino and Armani. She was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in December 1996.

Tiffany Fallon

Tiffany Fallon arrives at Playboy Club New York Grand Opening on September 12, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Tiffany Fallon is a model of Irish-American origin. She worked with Playboy between 2004 and 2005, during which she was named Playmate for the Month and Year. Fallon was crowned Miss Georgia in 2001 and came in third for Miss USA in 2001. She retired from modelling and lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, as of 2023.

Teri Weigel

Teri Weigel at the Teravision booth in the Sands Expo Center at the 2008 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo on January 12, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Born and raised in Florida, United States, Teri Weigel started her modelling career as a Playboy Playmate in April 1986. She transitioned into minor roles in mainstream movies before becoming an adult film star in 1991. Her transition into adult cinema resulted in Playboy terminating their engagement with her.

From the first issue in 1953 to date, these iconic women have graced the publication's pages. These Playboy Playmates have become symbols of beauty, sensuality, and empowerment. Their photos have adorned movie screens and inspired generations of women to embrace their own forms of self-expression.

