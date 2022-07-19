Chloe De Los Santos’ biography: age, ethnicity, parents, movies

Chloe De Los Santos is a young Australian-born actress and dancer. She has appeared in a few movies and TV series, but the most notable ones that brought her fame are La Brea (2021-2022) and Tidelands (2018). She is also a performing artist known for her dance skills in ballet and salsa.

Photo: @itschloedelossantos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chloe De Los Santos' journey in the entertainment scene commenced when she was 8. She performed, as a dancer, at multiple events before entering the movie world. She is now a thriving young actress with about ten acting credits.

Profile summary

Full name Chloe De Los Santos Gender Female Date of birth 15 January 2007 Age 15 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Current residence Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 101 Weight in kilograms 46 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Alys De Los Santos Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, dancer Net worth $250 thousand

Chloe De Los Santos’ biography

She was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and grew up alongside her younger brother Oliver De Los Santos. Her brother is an actor known for appearing in Harrow and Punky Brewster. Chloe De Los Santos’ parents live in Brisbane, where her mother, Alys De Los Santos, works as a wildlife veterinary nurse.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chloe De Los Santos’ nationality is Australian.

What is Chloe De Los Santos’ age?

Actress Chloe De Los Santos was born on 15 January 2007. Therefore, her age is 15 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Chloe De Los Santos’ profession?

Chloe is a dancer and actress. She has been dancing from a young age showcasing her talent on various platforms such as the Latin Festival. The young dancer is a member of YCV Dance. She shares her dance videos on her Instagram page.

CESD Talent Agency and Gilchrist Management represent the performing artist.

Chloe De Los Santos’ movies and TV shows

She ventured into acting in 2015, landing her first acting role in the comedy TV series Yo Mama Battle! The renowned entertainer has about ten acting credits, and here is a list of her movies and TV shows:

Untitled Woody Woodpecker (post-production 2023) as Maggie

(post-production 2023) as Maggie Fam Time as Cherry Box

as Cherry Box La Brea (2021-2022) as Lily Castillo

(2021-2022) as Lily Castillo The Bureau of Magical Things (2021) as The Princess

(2021) as The Princess Occupation: Rainfall (2020) as Kid Spy

(2020) as Kid Spy The End (2020) as Li-Chen

(2020) as Li-Chen The Mother Load (2019) as Owen

(2019) as Owen Jade of Death (2018) as Young Jade

(2018) as Young Jade Tidelands (2018) as Bijou

(2018) as Bijou Yo Mama Battle! (2015) as Battle Girl

How tall is Chloe De Los Santos?

The movie star stands at 4 feet 8 inches or 142 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 101 pounds or 46 kilograms. Additionally, she has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Chloe De Los Santos

How old is Chloe De Los Santos? The entertainer is 15 years old as of 2022. What is Chloe De Los Santos’ ethnicity? She is an Australian of white ethnicity. Where does Chloe De Los Santos live? The famous actress resides with her family in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Is Chloe De Los Santos in La Brea? She portrays Lily Castillo in the NBC TV series. Is Chloe De Los Santos a dancer? She is a professional dancer specialising in ballet and salsa. How much is Chloe De Los Santos worth? Her alleged net worth is $250 thousand. What is Chloe De Los Santos’ height? Her height is 4 feet 8 inches (142 centimetres).

Even though Chloe De Los Santos is a young actress, she has made significant achievements in her career. She boasts ten acting credits so far and has a promising future in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Lucia Efstathiou’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, parents

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lucia Efstathiou’s biography. She is a popular British actress, model, and voiceover artist recognized for her works in Eternals and We Are Dead Yet.

Lucia began her entertainment career as a child model, occasionally appearing in commercials and representing a few popular brands. She impressed many people with her dance skills when she performed in The Bartered Bride opera. The young actress currently has three acting credits.

Source: Legit.ng