A young man who was graduating from school was hoping his parents and family would be at the ceremony

The man, Vita, said his parents never visited him in school from the first to the last year of his studies and also did not make it to his graduation

He said in the absence of his parents and family, he had to celebrate with his friends, noting that there was nothing to worry about

A young school graduate is not happy that on the day of his graduation, his parents failed to show up.

The young man, Vita, shared a video on TikTok lamenting that he had not been visited in school from when he gained admission till he finished.

The graduate said his parents did not come for his graduation ceremony. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrvitaminsa.

Source: TikTok

Vita said he was alone without his family on the day he signed out from school.

In a video he shared, Vita was seen standing alone, wearing his graduation gown and holding his certificate in a scroll.

He looked around, and there was no one to celebrate with, except his friends, who cheered him up.

The video, which went viral, was captioned:

"Since first year till end. No parents at graduation. No worries because I have my friends."

Vita did not say if his parents were still alive or the reason they did not show up.

The video got a lot of comments, with people saying they experienced a similar thing when they were graduating.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Vita's video

@faithnmabuza2 said:

"Congratulations, dear well done next time, tell the date and time will definitely come through."

@Enhle Makhanya said:

"All of my three graduations, I have been standing solo."

@Mimie said:

"I am graduating on the 30th. I will be looking at the Safari gate , hoping mom and dad will come attend. Just on that date, then they will go back to their rest as usual. Being an orphan is hard."

