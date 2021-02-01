Karen Laine's bio: age, husband, children, net worth, tattoo

Karen Laine is a woman with many talents and gifts. She is a trained attorney, television personality, and businesswoman. Many people recognise her from the television shows Good Bones and Brother vs. Brother.

Karen Laine has worked closely with her daughter in Good Bones. The two have a close relationship and support each other in good and tough times.

Profile summary

Full name Karen Elaine Laine Gender Female Date of birth 8th August 1962 Age 60 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Richmond, Indiana, United States of America Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Roger Ex-spouses Casey Starsiak, Randy, and Mick Children 4 Step-children 2 Alma mater University of Indiana Profession Attorney, businesswoman, and television personality Karen Laine's Instagram @kelaine217

Who is Karen Laine?

Karen is a defense attorney, businesswoman, and television personality. She is best known for her work in Good Bones, a television show about home renovation.

How old is Karen from Good Bones?

The media personality is 60 years old as of 2022. She was born on 8th August 1962, and her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Karen Laine from?

The television personality was born and raised in Richmond, Indiana, United States of America. She is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Educational background

After graduating from high school in Indiana, the television personality joined the University of Indiana. She pursued a course in law.

Career

After completing her studies, Karen started her career as an attorney. She was an associate attorney at Cohen & Malad from September 1990 to February 1995.

From March 1995 to March 2005, she was a deputy prosecutor at Marion County Prosecutor's Office. In April 2005, she joined Jensen Law as an attorney.

In October 2009, she became a deputy prosecutor at Marion County Prosecutor's Office until March 2013. After leaving this position, she returned to Jensen Law as an attorney.

At Jensen, she specialised in criminal defence and family law cases. She stepped back from her law career in March 2014 to focus on other things.

What kind of lawyer was Karen Laine?

Karen is a defence attorney. She mainly deals with criminal defence, family law, mediation, and guardian ad litem services.

In 2017, she confirmed she was still a practising attorney but was on a sabbatical. She had gotten rid of most of her clients but still had a few left.

Two Chicks and a Hammer and Good Bones

In 2008, the attorney founded Two Chicks and a Hammer, a company dealing in innovative home rehabilitation. The firm is located at 1063 Hosbrook St., Indianapolis, Indiana.

She started the company after realising profits from selling her daughter Mina's property. She renovated the house before selling it. She has worked closely with her daughter over the years.

Once the company was up and running, the two started running their home renovating show on HGTV called Good Bones. In the show, the ladies turn rundown homes into stunning remodels. The show premiered on 22nd March 2016.

Besides Good Bones, she has been featured in other reality television shows such as Brother vs. Brother and Building Brady. She was a judge on Brother vs. Brother. She retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer in September 2019.

What is Karen Laine's net worth in 2022?

While there is no official information about the media personality's income, she is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $1.5. Most of her wealth comes from her HGTV show.

How many times has Karen Laine been married?

The media personality has been married four times. Her first husband was Casey Starsiak, an orthopaedic surgeon. After her divorce from Casey, she got married to Randy. The union with Randy also ended after a while.

Her third marriage was with a man named Mick. After her split from Mick, she met Roger, who is her husband to date.

Roger was diagnosed with cancer. Karen took care of him without stepping away from her company or show because the family needed money for his medical care. She stood with Roger during his surgery and recovery.

How many children does Karen Laine have?

The media personality has four biological children. She was blessed with three children in her first marriage with Casey. She welcomed her last child in her second marriage with Randy. Her children are adults with families, and she is a grandmother.

Who are Karen Laine's children?

Karen Laine's children are William, CR, Mina, and Kelsy. The father of the first three is Casey. Kelsy's dad is Randy.

She also has step-children named Tad Starsiak and Jess. Tad has made appearances on Good Bones.

Why does Karen from Good Bones look so different?

Fans of Good Bones noticed and commented about Karen's youthful appearance on the show. They noted she had also lost weight.

The media personality responded by stating that her weight loss was due to eating less and making healthier dietary choices. She attributed her youthful looks to PRP micro-needling, a procedure performed by her son William, the owner of Starsiak Aesthetics.

This procedure entails drawing your blood to create platelet-rich plasma, that is painlessly micro-needled into your skin. In addition to the procedure, she uses JFR high definition foundation in her skincare routine.

She has also done the EmSculpt Neo body sculpting procedure on her arms and abdomen. This is a non-invasive treatment that replaces fat with muscle through radio waves.

Why is Karen from Good Bones using a cane?

In one episode of Good Bones, the media personality was seen using a cane. She used the cane due to a previous injury. She has since recovered and is in good health.

What is Karen from Good Bones doing now?

In September 2019, the television personality announced her departure from Two Chicks and a Hammer. She chose to spend less time working at construction sites and prioritise her personal life.

After retiring from the company, she opened a home décor store in Indianapolis in the fall of 2020. The store is called Karen's Corner. She still appears in Good Bones.

In her free time, she enjoys fishing, sailing, mushroom hunting, yoga, kite flying, camping, gardening, hiking, riding a motorcycle, and attending music festivals.

Karen Laine's tattoo

During an episode of Good Bones episodes, the media personality's tattoo was exposed after she accidentally dropped the house keys down a drain. Mina accidentally exposed it as her mum bent to pick up keys, exposing her back.

The media personality has a large tattoo on her back. It goes from the nape of her neck, covers her back, and extends down the backs of her thighs.

Height and weight

The media personality is 5’ 5” or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms and has blonde hair. Her eyes are blue.

Trivia

She enjoys spending quality one-on-one time with her grandkids.

She believes every modern home should have barware.

She is a big fan of floral décor.

She does not like being called a house flipper.

She has a family dog named Adelle.

She and her daughter Mina mortgaged their homes and asked for financial support from family so they could grow their business enough to film the show.

Karen Laine is an experienced defence attorney. She is also a respected media personality known for her work in Good Bones.

