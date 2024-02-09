Lean Beef Patty’s age, height, real name, boyfriend

Lean Beef Patty is a fitness instructor, TikTok star, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely known for sharing workout videos on TikTok and YouTube, where she boasts a considerable following. Her popularity on social media platforms has fueled people’s desire to know more about her personal details. For instance, what is Lean Beef Patty’s age?

The American fitness instructor Lean Beef Patty flexing her bicep (L) and dressed in a black tight-fitting top wearing headphones (R). Photo: @leanbeefpatty on Instagram (modified by author)

Lean Beef Patty has become famous for his weight-lifting, push-ups, and callisthenics videos. She rose to prominence in 2021 after posting a workout video on TikTok that went viral. Discover Lean Beef Patty’s age, real name, and relationship status in her bio.

Profile summary

Real name Patricia Popular as Lean Beef Patty, Muscle Mommy Gender Female Date of birth 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 31-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University University of California Profession Fitness instructor, TikTok star, social media influencer Instagram @leanbeefpatty YouTube @theleanbeefpatty

What is Lean Beef Patty’s age?

The fitness instructor is reportedly 27 years old as of 2024. She was born in 1997 but has not revealed her exact date of birth. The social media influencer grew up in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

When she was young, her mother taught her gymnastics, and her father had a gym membership for over 30 years, making her part of an athletic family. The fitness coach explained further in a Don’t Be Sour YouTube interview, saying:

My fitness story I guess, kind of started when I was like a baby because my mom taught gymnastics to babies, so I was one of those babies; it's called tumbling toddlers… then after being a baby athlete, I went into competitive gymnastics for a while then I hit puberty, and I was like, “Oh my God, I hate my body!”…and then I quit gymnastics and then I just kind of like suffered in my mental illness for a while and then I went to the gym because my dad had a gym membership at the same gym for like 30 years.

What is Lean Beef Patty's real name?

Five facts about Lean Beef Patty. Photo: @leanbeefpatty on Instagram (modified by author)

Lean Beef Patty’s real name is Patricia. The social media influencer has also been breaking the waves with her new nickname, Muscle Mommy, because of her exceptionally fit body. How did she get the Lean Beef Patty nickname? In the aforementioned Don't Be Sour YouTube interview, the social media sensation said,

I have this one friend who claims they came up with the name…I don't remember exactly but I'm pretty sure I came up with it…it's just like funny…it's like a pun it doesn't mean anything it's fun.

Why is Lean Beef Patty famous?

She is widely recognised for posting workout videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. During a Jesse James East interview, Lean Beef Patty revealed that she did casual jobs before entering the limelight. For instance, she worked as a stuntwoman, in a café, as a caregiver and in a hearing aids company.

The TikTok star started posting transformational videos and fitness tips in 2021. Since then, she has garnered over 7.7 million followers on TikTok. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads weight lifting, push-ups, callisthenics and other relatable content. She boasts over 2 million subscribers on the platform.

The social media sensation was also active on Twitch in 2021. She used to play popular video games, including Cuphead, Mighty Goose and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. She currently has over 112 thousand followers on the video-streaming service.

Lean Beef Patty is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 6 million followers at the time of writing. She primarily shares short weight-lifting videos, push-up videos, and lifestyle pictures. She also promotes various brands on the platform, such as Gorilla Mind, Young LA, Raskol Apparel, and Village Hidden In Iron.

Who is Lean Beef Patty's boyfriend?

The American YouTuber is currently single. However, in the Jesse James East interview mentioned earlier, the fitness enthusiast further discussed her past relationships. She mentioned that she had been in two previous relationships that ultimately did not work out.

One (relationship) failed I think it was my fault, uh, because I just like wasn't ready to take care of myself, and also I felt really bad about when it ended because I didn't do a good job of explaining to that person why it was ending. So they felt very much like I don't understand why you're breaking up with me…I was young and didn't know how to go about it anyway. I couldn't take care of myself and my own well-being, so I was like, I definitely can't take care of you…Then I had another one…and they broke up with me.

What is Lean Beef Patty’s height?

The American social media personality is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 31-24-35 (79-61-89 centimetres).

FAQs

What is Lean Beef Patty’s age? The American fitness instructor and social media personality is 27 years old as of 2024. She has made her name in the entertainment scene by sharing weight-lifting, pushups and other fitness-related content on social media.

