What is Jennifer Hudson's net worth (2024) and how did she amass it?

Jennifer Hudson is a singer, actress, TV personality, and producer from the United States. She rose to fame in 2004 as a participant in the reality TV show American Idol season three. She is also known for being a member of the EGOT club. Her success in the entertainment industry is mirrored in her fortune. So, what is Jennifer Hudson's net worth, and how did she achieve it?

Jennifer Hudson attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (L) and the 5th Annual AAFCA TV Honors (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson developed a passion for music at a tender age. She began singing in the church choir at seven. She has released hit songs such as This Isn't Love, No One Gonna Love You, and Here I Am. As a result, her singing and acting have significantly impacted her ever-growing wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Kate Hudson Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1981 Age 42 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Samuel Simpson Mother Darnell Donnerson Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Common Children 1 High School Dunbar Vocational High School College Langston University, Kennedy-King College Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, TV personality, producer Net worth $30 million Instagram @iamjhud X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Jennifer Hudson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Wealthy Stars, the singer's net worth is alleged to be $30 million. How did Jennifer Hudson amass her wealth? Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her prosperous career in singing and acting.

Jennifer Hudson's house

In 2011, Jennifer bought a six-bedroom, 7-bath, 12,000-square-foot home for $3 million. The property is located in the Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge and was custom-built in 2007.

Jennifer Hudson's age and background

The American singer is 42 years old as of June 2024. She was born on 12 September 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Jennifer is the daughter of Samuel Simpson and Darnell Donnerson. Her dad was a bus driver who died when Jennifer was a teenager. She is the youngest of three siblings: Julia, Dinah, and Jason (deceased).

The actress completed her secondary education in 1999, graduating from Dunbar Vocational High School. She later joined Langston University in Oklahoma but dropped out. The singer also studied at Chicago's Kennedy-King College.

What happened to Jennifer Hudson's mother and brother?

On 24 October 2008, her mother and brother, Jason, were shot and killed at their home. Her nephew, Julian King, a seven-year-old boy, was also reported missing on that day. Julian was later found dead after three days. Julia's husband, William Balfour, was convicted of the murder in 2012.

Career

Top-5 facts about Jennifer Hudson. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jennifer is a singer, actress, producer, and reality TV personality. At a tender age, she began singing in the church choir and joined community theatre groups in her area. She was first signed to the record label Righteous Records.

Upon seeing an advertisement for American Idol auditions in 2004, her mother encouraged her to participate. Although she didn't win, she made it to the finals, and her fame skyrocketed.

In November 2006, she was signed to Arista Records, and in June 2008, she released her debut single, Spotlight. In September of the same year, she released her first album, Jennifer Hudson, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. She also won a Grammy award in 2009.

Jennifer released her second album, I Remember Me, in March 2011, which peaked at number two on Billboard 200. Her third album, JHUD, was released in 2014. The singer signed with Epic Records in June 2016. Here are some of her hit tracks.

If This Isn't Love

Giving Myself

It's Your World

Ain't No Way

A Change Is Gonna Come

Where You At

The Impossible Dream

Jennifer debuted in acting in 2006, starring as Effie White in Dreamgirls. For her role in the film, she earned several awards, including the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Awards.

Since then, she has been featured in various films and TV shows. Here is a list of some of Jennifer's movies and TV shows.

Year Movie/TV show Role In production Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk Ophelia 2024 Breathe Maya 2022 Tell It Like a Woman Pepcy 2021 Respect Aretha Franklin 2019 Cats Grizabella 2018 Monster Mrs. Harmon 2017 Sandy Wexler Courtney Clarke 2015 Chi-Raq Irene 2015 Empire Michelle White

In addition to being a singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson is also a producer. She has worked as an executive producer on Baba Yaga and Respect. She is also a TV personality who hosts The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The actress is also a philanthropist. Following the murder of her nephew Julian, Jennifer and her sister Julia founded the non-profit organisation The Julian D. King Foundation, which aims to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for the needy.

Who is Jennifer Hudson's husband?

Common and Jennifer Hudson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

The actress is unmarried. However, she is dating Lonnie Rashid Lynn, known by his stage name, Common. Rumours about their romantic relationship surfaced online in 2022 when they worked together on the film Breathe.

In January 2024, Common and Jennifer confirmed dating during The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they teased one another about their dating life. Here is part of what Common said when describing the girl she is dating.

She's talented but I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show.

The singer has also been in two serious relationships before. From 1999 to 2007, she dated her childhood friend, James Payton.

She also dated the former WWE wrestler, actor, and lawyer David Otunga. They began dating in 2008 and got engaged the same year. In 2009, they welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. However, the actress and Otunga parted ways in 2017.

FAQs

What is Jennifer Hudson's net worth? She is allegedly worth $30 million as of writing. Who is Jennifer Hudson? She is an American singer-songwriter, actress, TV personality and producer. How old is Jennifer Hudson? She is 42 years old as of June 2024. Who is Jennifer Hudson married to? She is currently unmarried. However, she has a boyfriend called Common. How many children does Jennifer Hudson have? The American actress has one child, David Daniel Otunga Jr. Where is Jennifer Hudson from? She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. Who are Jennifer Hudson's parents? Her parents are Samuel Simpson and Darnell Donnerson. Who are Jennifer Hudson's siblings? She has three siblings: Julia, Dinah, and the late Jason Simpson.

Jennifer Hudson's net worth indicates her dedication to her singing and acting career. She has released hit songs such as Spotlight, If This Isn't Love and Trouble. Jennifer is a mother of one child.

Legit.ng recently published Ray Romano's biography. Ray is an actor and stand-up comedian best known for his role as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond.

Ray Romano was born in Queens, New York, United States. He has appeared in several movies, including Somewhere in Queens, The Irishman, Funny People, and Bupkis. Learn more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng