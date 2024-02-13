Who is Kelly Tisdale? Get to know more about Mike Myers’ wife

Kelly Tisdale is an American scenic artist and businesswoman best known as Mike Myers' wife. Myers is a Canadian actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. Besides being a celebrity wife, she has maintained a low profile, sparking curiosity about her. So, who is she, and what does she do?

Kelly Tisdale (L) at the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Kelly Tisdale and Mike Myers (R) at the 2014 Festival Gala. Photo: Michael Loccisano, C Flanigan (modified by author)

Kelly Tisdale hit the headlines when she became Mike Myers' second wife. She has been married to the Canadian actor for over a decade. The two have three kids together, and they are currently based in the US.

Full name Kelly Tisdale Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 1977 Age 46 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Templeton, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Jennifer Spielmann Father Daniel Tisdale Marital status Married Husband Mike Myers Children 3 University Suffolk University Profession Scenic artist, businesswoman

Kelly Tisdale's bio

The celebrity wife was born in Templeton, Massachusetts, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her father is Daniel Tisdale, and her mother is Jennifer Spielmann.

Kelly attended the Suffolk University. She graduated with a degree in Government and International Affairs.

What is Kelly Tisdale's age?

Mike Myers' spouse is 46 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 27 March 1977, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Kelly Tisdale do?

Top-5 facts about Kelly Tisdale. Photo: J. Countess (modified by author)

Kelly Tisdale is an American scenic artist and businesswoman. She works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, Tisdale worked on an adult TV series about women telling stories about their sensual experiences. She was in the art department between 1994 and 1997, contributing to 17 episodes.

As a businesswoman, Kelly co-owned a vegan restaurant named TeaNY in New York City. She had partnered with her then-boyfriend, musician and producer Moby.

Kelly Tisdale and Mike Myers's relationship

The American entrepreneur is married to Mike Myers. Myers is a Canadian actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. He is famous for his roles in Saturday Night Live, Wayne's World, and Austin Powers.

Kelly and Mike met in 2006, a few months after he ended his first marriage with Robin Ruzan. Myers and the American actress were married for 12 years before parting ways in 2005. Tisdale and Myers kept their romance secret until photos of the two vacationing leaked. According to Page Six, Kelly later confirmed the relationship when she spoke to the National Enquirer. She said:

We're actually surprised you guys didn't find out about us sooner.

According to the same interview by Page Six, the couple married in 2010 after four years of dating. The secret ceremony took place in New York City. News of the wedding broke five months after it happened.

The two have three kids, a son and two daughters. According to Deadline Hollywood, LLC., the couple was eager to start a family. Myers had this to say about starting a family:

Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you understands it. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life. I knew I wanted to be a father; I didn't know it was going to be this awesome or that my kid would come out so beautiful and lovely.

They welcomed their firstborn son, Spike Alan Myers, in September 2011. Their second born is a daughter named Sunday Molly Myers, who was born in April 2014. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mike spoke to David Letterman, saying that he and Kelly named her Sunday to make it a good day. He said:

Me and my wife, Kelly, hate Sundays, I'm not even kidding, and we wanted to turn it around and make it a good thing.

In November 2015, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Paulina Kathleen Myers. Kelly and her family live in New York City, New York, United States.

What is Kelly Tisdale's net worth?

According to Featured Biography, Networth Pulse, and Popular Bio, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. According to Celebrity Networth, Kelly Tisdale's husband, Mike Myers, is estimated to be worth $200 million in 2024. The actor has amassed his fortune from starring in high-grossing movies such as Austin Powers and Wayne's World. He has been in the entertainment industry for close to three decades.

Is Kelly Tisdale related to Ashley?

Kelly Tisdale and Mike Myers at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on 18 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Kelly has been mistaken to be related to American actress and singer Ashley Tisdale. However, the two are not siblings and have no familial connection. Ashley has one sister named Jennifer Tisdale.

FAQs

Who is Kelly Tisdale? She is a scenic artist and businesswoman. Where is Kelly Tisdale from? She hails from Templeton, Massachusetts, but resides in New York City, New York, United States. Who is Kelly Tisdale's husband? She is married to Mike Myers, a Canadian actor and comedian. How many children does Kelly Tisdale have? The celebrity wife has three children, a son and two daughters. Who are Kelly Tisdale's siblings? There is no information about her siblings. What is Kelly Tisdale's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. How much is Kelly Tisdale worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million to $5 million.

Kelly Tisdale is a scenic artist and businesswoman. However, many recognise her as Mike Myers' wife. Myers is a renowned actor, producer and comedian from Canada. Besides being a celebrity wife, she is a mother of three.

