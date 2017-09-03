Best Law university in Nigeria: Top 20 institutions for law studies

Can you imagine living in a country without law? Such a nation would be in anarchy, characterised by the endless violation of human, animal, and property rights. Nigeria's laws are contained in the constitution. Lawyers protect the rights of their clients and promote justice. To become a competent lawyer, you should find the best law university in Nigeria.

A brown gavel on a brown table.

There are different types of attorneys in today's society. Similarly, many institutions of higher learning offer law programmes. You should determine the best law university in Nigeria based on the type of attorney you wish to become.

Best Law university in Nigeria: Top 20 institutions in 2022

Many prospective attorneys want to know the best law universities in Nigeria. If you are one of them, fret not. Below is a compilation of 20 top institutions that offer quality education and produce competent lawyers.

20. The University of Abuja

A person holding a white scroll.

Location: Abuja

Abuja Year of establishment: 1988

1988 Type: Public (federal)

Public (federal) Motto: For Unity and Scholarship

The University of Abuja is one of the federal universities in Nigeria and is one of the best law schools in Nigeria. It was founded in January 1988 and took in the first batch of learners in 1990. The institution has since grown and is known for offering world-class education.

19. Rivers State University

A close-up photo of a man wearing a green graduation dress.

Location: Diobu area, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Diobu area, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Year of establishment: 1980

1980 Type: Public

Public Motto: Excellence & Creativity

Rivers State University has one of the best law schools in Nigeria. It has a Faculty of Law with various departments specialising in different types of law, including business, public, international, and private property law.

18. Ekiti State University (EKSU)

Location: Ado Ekiti

Ado Ekiti Year of establishment: 1982

1982 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge, Honour, Service

If you are searching for the best university in Nigeria to study law, consider EKSU. This institution is known for producing competent graduates in various fields. It has a Faculty of Law with nearly fifty lecturers to ensure all students get a world-class education.

17. Afe Babalola University

A male and female student holding a discussion outdoors.

Location: Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Year of establishment: 2009

2009 Type: Private

Private Motto: Labor Servitum Et Integritas (Labor for service and Integrity)

Afe Babalola, a Nigerian attorney and philanthropist, founded this institution in 2009. It offers functional and quality education and is known for producing skilled and knowledgeable graduates in various fields.

16. The University of Calabar (UNICAL)

A woman drinking coffee as she works.

Location: Calabar, Cross River State

Calabar, Cross River State Year of establishment: 1975

1975 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge for Service

UNICAL arguably has the best law school in Nigeria. It has a Department of Law with rich history and competent trainers and lecturers. The department was officially launched in 1980, five years after the institution was established.

15. Olabisi Onabanjo University

A young woman writing on a notebook.

Location: Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State Year of establishment: 1982

1982 Type: Public

Public Motto: Excellentia Humana et Patriae opus (The Flowering of Human Abilities and Service to the Fatherland)

Olabisi Onabanjo University was formerly known as Ogun State University. It is a state institution of higher learning. It is one of the best universities for the law program in Nigeria, and its mission is to offer the best educational experience for all students and the public.

14. Delta State University (DELSU)

A serious young woman using the laptop.

Location: Abraka-Abbi Rd, Uruoka

Abraka-Abbi Rd, Uruoka Year of establishment: 1992

1992 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge, Character and Service

DELSU is a multi-campus state institution of higher learning. Its main campus is located in Abraka, while the other two campuses are situated in Anwai-Asaba, and Oleh. The Faculty of Law is located at the Oleh campus and is one of the best universities for law in Nigeria.

13. Ambrose Alli University

A male student holding books and coffee.

Location: Edo State

Edo State Year of establishment: 1981

1981 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge for Advancement

Ambrose Alli University is a state-owned institution founded in 1981. It was formerly known as Edo State University. Its Faculty of Law has produced some of the best, most hard-working, and successful legal practitioners both at the national and international levels.

12. Abia State University

Two people smiling on their graduation day.

Location: Uturu

Uturu Year of establishment: 1981

1981 Type: Public

Public Motto: Excellence and Service

Abia State University believes in education that empowers individuals towards service and excellence. The institution runs on the collegiate system, and its College of Law is arguably the best school to study law in Nigeria.

11. University of Maiduguri

College students studying.

Location: Maiduguri

Maiduguri Year of establishment: 1975

1975 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge is Light

The University of Maiduguri is one of the best higher learning institutions located in the country's northern part. Founded in 1975, it is one of the oldest federal universities. The institution is particularly renowned for its law program.

10. Babcock University

A lady walking in a doorway holding a brown envelope.

Location: Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State Year of establishment: 1959

1959 Type: Private

Private Motto: Knowledge, Truth, Service

Babcock University is one of Nigeria's oldest and best private institutions of higher learning. The institution prides itself on producing competent graduates. It has a School of Law And Security Studies that offers world-class learning.

9. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

A young woman studying.

Location: Zaria

Zaria Year of establishment: 1962

1962 Type: Public

ABU produces thousands of graduates every year from its multiple undergraduate programmes. It is one of the best federal universities in the northern part of the country. Its Faculty of Law is located at the Kongo Campus.

8. Lagos State University (LASU)

A male and female student working together.

Location: Ojo, Lagos State

Ojo, Lagos State Year of establishment: 1983

1983 Type: Public

Public Motto: Per la verità e di servizio (For Truth and Service)

LASU is one of the most popular and best state-owned universities in Nigeria. Its Faculty of Law is among the best in the country. One of the notable alums of this faculty is the sitting vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

7. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Location: Benin City, Edo State

Benin City, Edo State Year of establishment: 1970

1970 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge for Service

UNIBEN was founded in 1970 and is one of the first-generation federal universities in the country. Its Faculty of Law has produced some of the high-profile legal practitioners in the country, including Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and Josephine Anenih.

6. The University of Jos (Unijos)

A lady on her graduation day.

Location: Jos, Plateau State

Jos, Plateau State Year of establishment: 1975

1975 Type: Public

Public Motto: Discipline and Dedication

Many people argue that Unijos is the best university to study law in Nigeria. The institution is a former campus of the University of Ibadan. In 1975, it got its charter. Today, it has one of the best law schools in the country.

5. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

The OAU logo. Photo: @OAUniversity

Location: Ile-Ife, Osun State

Ile-Ife, Osun State Year of establishment: 1961

1961 Type: Public

Public Motto: For Learning and Culture

OAU is one of the most notable institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. The university is one of the most competitive in the country and is the dream institution of higher learning for many Nigerian students. Its Faculty of Law has four departments specialising in business, public, international, jurisprudence and private law.

4. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

A man studying.

Location: Nsukka-Onitsha Rd, Nsukka

Nsukka-Onitsha Rd, Nsukka Year of establishment: 1955

1955 Type: Public

Public Motto: To Restore the Dignity of Man

The University of Nigeria (UNN) is among the first-generation federal universities founded before Nigeria's independence. Its Faculty of Law is the oldest in the country. It has made an immense contribution to legal education and practice in Nigeria.

3. University of Ibadan (UI)

The UI logo. Photo: @UNIIbadan

Location: Ibadan

Ibadan Year of establishment: 1948

1948 Type: Public

Public Motto: Recte Sapere Fons (For Knowledge and Sound Judgement)

The University of Ibadan is Nigeria’s first premier higher learning centre. It is one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning. The institution has produced some of the most distinguished Nigerian attorneys. It has four departments in the Faculty of Law.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The UNILAG logo. Photo: @unilag

Location: Lagos

Lagos Year of establishment: 1962

1962 Type: Public

Public Motto: In deed and in truth

UNILAG is among the most prestigious institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. Its Faculty of Law offers specialisation in public, private and property, commercial and industrial, or jurisprudence and international law.

1. University of Ilorin (Unilorin)

A young lady studying while standing.

Location: Ilorin

Ilorin Year of establishment: 1975

1975 Type: Public

Public Motto: Better by Far

The University of Ilorin is a federal institution of higher studies in Nigeria. It is always ranked among the top institutions of higher learning in the country and is arguably the best university for law in Nigeria.

Its Faculty of Law started running in March 1983. It was founded on the principle of inculcating in students a clear understanding of the importance of law in contemporary society.

How many years will it take to study law in Nigeria?

It will take you about seven years to become a qualified attorney in the country. You will spend the first five years in an accredited institution of higher learning, followed by two years at the Nigerian law school and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Which is the cheapest university to study law in Nigeria?

If you want to find the cheapest university to study law, you ought to get information from various institutions and compare the charges. Next, pick the cheapest among them.

All prospective Nigerian attorneys are curious about the best law university in Nigeria. There are many institutions offering this prestigious course, but the best is one offering quality and affordable education in your preferred area of specialisation.

Source: Legit.ng