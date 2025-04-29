Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final

Ousmane Dembele’s fourth-minute goal was enough to secure victory for the French Ligue 1 champions

Head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment with the result after the away team won the tie

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final on April 29, 2025.

The French champions secured a vital win in England ahead of the second leg in France next week, thanks to Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute goal in the first half.

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

PSG felt cheated after the referee failed to award a penalty to double their advantage in the first half after Jurrien Timber brought down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was disappointed with the result and his team's performance, particularly in the opening minutes of the first half.

“Disappointed with the result,” he said as quoted by NBC Sports. “We put so much into the game. We struggled in the first 10-15 minutes to get momentum and dominance. Disappointed not to get a draw at least.”

He acknowledged that Dembele's individual talent proved decisive for the first goal despite his team having bodies behind the ball, giving full credit to the player.

“That is always the danger — credit to them. They get out of a situation that is close. We had seven players behind the ball, and they were clinical. Sometimes you just have to recognise the talent of the individual,” he said.

He sent a message to his players ahead of the second leg, claiming it would require them to do something special if they want to play in the Champions League final.

“We had especially one issue which we corrected after 15-20 minutes, and it turned the game around,” he added.

“It’s only half-time and we have a big chance to be in the final. To be in the Champions League final, you have to do something special. We will have to do that in Paris.”

Iwobi predicts Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi predicted the winner of the Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Inter Milan and explained his choice.

The former Arsenal midfielder chose Barcelona because of their scary attacking prowess, particularly with top stars like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng