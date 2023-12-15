Samantha Lee Gibson’s age, ethnicity, daughter, net worth

Samantha Lee Gibson is an American licensed social worker and online influencer. She rose to prominence following her relationship with the Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson. They were married and had one child before going their separate ways. What is Samantha Lee Gibson’s age?

Samantha Lee and Tyrese Gibson parted ways after a three-year marriage. She has a considerable audience on YouTube, where she shares life and relationship advice and Christian teachings. What is Samantha Lee Gibson’s age? Here is all you should know about her.

Full name Samantha Lee Gibson Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Dayton, New Jersey, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patti Randolph Father Tom Schwalenberg Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 College University of Georgia, Bartending School of Atlanta Profession Fitness and beauty influencer, social worker Net worth $1 million Instagram @lovesamanthalee YouTube Love, Samantha Lee

What is Samantha Lee Gibson’s age?

The fitness and beauty influencer is 34 years old as of 2023. Samantha Lee Gibson’s birthday is 28 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She was born in Dayton, New Jersey, United States, to her parents, Patti Randolph and Tom Schwalenberg. She was raised alongside two siblings—her biological brother, Thomas Schwalenberg and her stepbrother, Mike Spencer.

She reportedly pursued a bachelor of science in psychology at the University of Georgia. She later obtained a master's degree in social work from the same learning institution. Samantha also attended the Bartending School of Atlanta, where she received a certificate in mixology and bartending.

What is Samantha Lee Gibson’s nationality? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity, with Jamaican-Ecuadorian roots. Her hometown is Dayton, New Jersey, and she resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

What does Samantha Lee Gibson do?

Tyrese's ex-spouse is a social worker and fitness and beauty influencer. She reportedly started her career after college and worked as an advocate at Project Sage Inc., an organisation offering mental health services. She was in charge of crisis intervention and shelter operations.

For one year, between 2012 and 2013, she was a social service case manager at Georgia’s Department of Family and Community Services. Samantha helped run her ex-husband’s philanthropic organisation, The Love Circle Foundation, which empowers youth. She was the organisation’s executive director.

She is also a social media personality with a significant fan following on Instagram and YouTube. On her YouTube channel, she describes herself as a relationship and life coach. She regularly shares videos advising people about love, dating, marriage, and Christian teachings from the Bible.

Samantha Lee Gibson’s net worth

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-spouse’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million, according to News Unzip. She makes her money from various social media endeavours. Additionally, she earns from her other work as a social worker.

Who is Samantha Lee’s husband?

The YouTuber is not married. Moreover, she has kept mum about her love life and is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Previously, she was married to American entertainer Tyrese Gibson. Their relationship allegedly commenced after they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2015. They exchanged their marriage vows on 14 February 2017.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, on 1 October 2018. They announced their divorce through a joint statement on social media on 30 December 2020. Samantha seemingly regretted the divorce and alluded that her fragile emotional state led to their marriage ending.

Samantha Lee Gibson’s height and weight

The American social worker is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 34-28-40 inches (86-71-102 centimetres).

Fast facts about Samantha Lee Gibson

Who is Samantha Lee? She is a licensed social worker and fitness and beauty influencer who rose to fame due to her relationship with Tyrese Gibson. Who are Samantha Lee’s parents? She is the only daughter of Patti Randolph and Tom Schwalenberg. What is Samantha Lee Gibson’s ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity with allegedly Jamaican-Ecuadorian roots. What happened to Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee? They married on 14 February 2017 and divorced after about three years in December 2020 Who is Samantha Lee Gibson’s daughter? Her daughter is Soraya Lee Gibson. How much is Samantha Lee Gibson worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. How tall is Samantha Lee Gibson? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Samantha Lee Gibson’s age is 34 years as of 2023. She became a famous personality after her relationship with actor Tyrese unfolded in 2017. She is a licensed social worker and online influencer with a significant audience on social media. The mother of one resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

