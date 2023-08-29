Who is Steven Rinella’s wife? Get to know more about Catherine Finch

Catherine Finch is an American editor and publicist. She is well-known as Steven Rinella's wife. Steven Rinella is a conservationist, writer, outdoor enthusiast, and television personality known for his Netflix television show MeatEater.

Steve Rinella and Katie Finch attend Literacy Partners Hosts Annual Gala, Honoring David and Julia Koch at Lincoln Center on May 12, 2008, in New York. Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Catherine Finch is the chief officer of communications at MeatEater, Inch., an outdoor lifestyle company founded by her husband, Steven Rinella. She has been married to the actor since 2008, and they share three children.

Profile summary

Full name Catherine Parlette Finch Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Saugatuck, Michigan, United States of America Current residence Magnolia, Seattle, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cynthia R. Stewart Father Terry L. Stewart Marital status Married Husband Steven Rinella Children 3 College Colorado College, Columbia University Profession Publicist, editor Net worth $500,000

Who is Steven Rinella’s wife?

She was born Catherine Parlette Finch on 18 May 1979 in Saugatuck, Michigan, United States of America. Her parents are Terry L. Stewart and Cynthia R. Stewart. She mostly goes by the name Katie.

What is Catherine Finch’s age? She is 44 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is American and is of white ethnicity.

Educational background

The American publicist went to Colorado College after completing her high school education. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She later enrolled at Columbia University, where she took a publishing course.

Career

She is a publicist and editor. She began her career working as a senior publicist at Simon & Schuester in 2002. The editor worked there for three years, and in 2005, she became a publicity director at Miramax Book. She rendered her services at Miramax Books from August 2005 until August 2007.

In September 2007, she moved to Weinstein Books, where she worked as a director of marketing and publicity until May 2010. One year later, she was appointed the head of publicity for Amazon Publishing. Amazon promoted her, and she became the director of strategic programs from September 2015 to August 2018.

After working at Amazon, she moved to MeatEater, Inc. in Bozeman, Montana, where she works. She is the chief officer of communications, integration, and partnerships. She started working there in July 2021. Her husband founded the MeatEater company in 2011.

Catherine Parlette Finch has also been a chief communication officer at MeatEater, Inc. for three years and one month. She is serving as a board member at Big Sky Youth Empowerment.

What is Catherine Finch’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. Steven Rinella's wife, Catherine Finch, makes money from her editor and publicist career.

How did Steven Rinella and Catherine meet?

The two met in New York when Catherine was working as a publicist. They started dating, and Steven proposed to her in March 2007. On 13 July 2008, they exchanged their vows.

Steven Rinella is a conservationist and television personality. He is the author of Outdoor Kids in an Inside World: Getting Your Family Out of the House and Radically Engaged with Nature.

Do Steven Rinella and Catherine have kids?

Yes, according to a caption of an Instagram post he shared on 7 September 2022, the American actor and his wife have three children. Steven Rinella’s family comprises one daughter and two sons.

Is Steven Rinella still married?

Yes, he is still married to his wife, Catherine. On 14 May 2023, Rinella shared a photo with his wife on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet message to wish her a Happy Mother's Day.

Catherine Finch's height and weight

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Her body weight is approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Catherine Finch? She is an American publicist and editor recognised as Steven Rinella’s wife. How old is Catherine Finch? She is 44 years old as of 2023. Where is Catherine Finch from? The American publicist hails from Saugatuck, Michigan, United States of America. Is Steven Rinella married? Yes, he has been married to Catherine Finch since 2008. Who are Catherine Finch’s parents? She is the daughter of Cynthia R. Stewart and Terry L. Stewart. How many children does Steven Rinella have? Rinella and his wife have three children.

Catherine Finch is a publicist and editor from the United States of America. She is married to Steven Rinella, and they have three children: two sons and a daughter. She is a chief officer of communications, integration and partnerships at MeatEater, Inc.

