Lamine Yamal is being compared with the legendary Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona's clash with Inter Milan

The Catalan giants will welcome the Italian side to the Camp Nou on Wednesday night for their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash

Yamal, who is set to earn his 100th cap for the Spanish club, is being tipped as the player who can get the job done

Exciting Barcelona youngster, Lamine Yamal, has reacted after he was compared with the club Legend Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants welcome Inter to the Camp Nou on Wednesday night in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash.

At just 17, Yamal has become a key member of the first team playing on the right flank, where Messi played.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona attends his press conference before a game. Photo: Javier Borrego.

Source: Getty Images

Both Yamal and Messi are products of the club's famed youth academy, La Masia.

The last time Barcelona reached the semi-final of the competition was in 2018/2019 season when Messi led the attack from the right.

Yamal, who is now in charge of the position, hopes he can lead the team past the Italian giants.

Speaking on the comparisons with Messi, the teenager said via SuperSport:

"I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone -- and much less with Messi.

"We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day.

"So I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less -- I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."

He disclosed that he admired the eighth time Ballon d'Or winner, branding him as the best player in history.

Yamal added:

"I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him."

Yamal will make his 100th appearance for the Spanish giants if named in the Barcelona line-up against Inter Milan at the Olympic Stadium, per DailyStar.

The teenage sensation played a crucial role in Barcelona's 3-2 victory over fierce rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, having registered two assists.

He continued:

"I'm really excited, it's my first (European) semi-final, and for many others in the team too," added Yamal, who said he had no nerves ahead of the game.

"I've not had any fear, but I have motivation ahead of the game -- I think the butterflies in your stomach are good, all of us players have them.

"But fear... I left fear in the park in Mataro (Yamal's hometown) a long time ago."

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the Copa del Rey Final match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi tips Barcelona to progress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Alex Iwobi has tipped Barcelona to reach the final of his season's Champions League.

The Spanish club defeated Borussia Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate to reach the last four, while the Italian champions beat German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

Iwobi singled out Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as two of the most exciting wingers in the world who could hurt Inter Milan.

