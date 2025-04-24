What happened to Elijah Vue? A detailed case timeline with latest updates

What happened to Elijah Vue? The Wisconsin toddler was found dead after going missing for months from his mother’s boyfriend’s house. The child was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend and was discovered dead after a 7-month search by the police department. The incident left many with endless questions about what could have caused the death of the 3-year-old child.

Elijah Vue's selfie (L). Elijah Vue riding a bicycle (R). Photo: @lisarannoni on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Elijah Vue went missing on 20 February 2024.

His remains were discovered seven months after a community and police department search.

a community and police department search. He was left under the care of Jesse Vang , his mother’s boyfriend, before he went missing.

, his mother’s boyfriend, before he went missing. Vue's mother and her boyfriend were charged with felony chronic neglect of a child.

Profile summary

Full name Elijah Vue Gender Male Date of birth August 2021 Age of death 3 years old (as of the time of missing) Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Katrina Baur Father Jimmy Vue

What happened to Elijah Vue?

The 3-year-old child was reported missing on 20 February 2024. He was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Jesse Vang, who resided in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, before his disappearance. According to CBS 58, Elijah Vue’s mother sent the child to her boyfriend’s house for disciplinary purposes, which led to his disappearance.

Two days after Elijah’s disappearance, Jesse Vang was charged with felony chronic neglect of a child. Elijah Vue’s mother was also charged with felony chronic neglect of a child as a party to a crime. However, they both pleaded not guilty.

Top-5 facts about Elijah Vue. Photo: @lisarannoni on Facebook (modified by author)

His disappearance sparked massive community and police department searches, which lasted for months. On 7 September 2024, a hunter discovered skeletal remains in a remote wooded area. The authorities did not confirm whether those remains belonged to Elijah at the time they were found.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab conducted DNA testing on the remains, and it was discovered that they belonged to Elijah Vue. According to People, on 13, 2021, Two Rivers Police Department’s Chief Benjamin Meinnert announced that the remains found by the hunter were of Elijah.

Benjamin Meinnert said that the remains were found on private property three miles away from Elijah’s place of disappearance. According to him, the family, the whole community and the police department were devastated because of the child's unexpected death.

The family's devastated. We're devastated. Our community is devastated. I never met Elijah, but I watched that 3-year-old boy bring out the best in this community.

As per WBAY, Elijah had signs of older injuries sustained weeks before his death. The medical examiner's office revealed that Elijah’s cause of death was "killing by unspecified means.” The child endured prolonged mistreatment before his death.

Elijah Vue’s timeline from his disappearance to his death

Elijah Vue sitted in a car (L). Elijah Vue, lying on the floor while looking at the camera (R). Photo: @hmongisbeautiful on Facebook (modified by author)

Elijah Vue was reported missing on 12 February 2024, and his remains were found on 7 September 2024. There was a series of events that took place between the time his mother took him to Jesse Vang and the time he was found dead. Below is a timeline of the events and the dates they took place.

12 February 2024: Elijah’s mum, Katrina Baur, took him to Jesse Vang’s residence in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

Elijah’s mum, Katrina Baur, took him to Jesse Vang’s residence in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. 14 February 2024: This was Valentine's Day. Katrina visited Vang but was not allowed to see Elijah.

This was Valentine's Day. Katrina visited Vang but was not allowed to see Elijah. 19 February 2024: Jesse Vang was seen driving around Two Rivers in a borrowed car and dropping off a suitcase at St. Vincent de Paul.

Jesse Vang was seen driving around Two Rivers in a borrowed car and dropping off a suitcase at St. Vincent de Paul. 20 February 2024: Vang went to the Two Rivers police and reported Elijah’s disappearance. A search began, and the two were arrested for felony charges of child neglect.

Vang went to the Two Rivers police and reported Elijah’s disappearance. A search began, and the two were arrested for felony charges of child neglect. 23 February 2024: Katrina Baur was charged with child neglect and obstructing an officer, and Vang was charged with child neglect.

Katrina Baur was charged with child neglect and obstructing an officer, and Vang was charged with child neglect. 26 February 2024: A criminal complaint detailed that Vang subjected Elijah to severe punishment. According to Journal Sentinel Online, Vang admitted that he punished him by making him stand for two to three hours without sitting and threatening him with cold water.

Elijah Vue sitting on a baby car seat (L). Elijah Vue wearing a multicoloured shirt (R). Photo:@lisarannoni on Facebook (modified by author)

27 February 2024: The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a $15,000 reward for anyone who had information that could help in locating Elijah.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a $15,000 reward for anyone who had information that could help in locating Elijah. 5 March 2024: The police discovered the suitcase donated by Jesse Vang to St. Vincent de Paul in Two Rivers. It was sent to the state crime lab for testing and came back as a match for Elijah’s DNA.

The police discovered the suitcase donated by Jesse Vang to St. Vincent de Paul in Two Rivers. It was sent to the state crime lab for testing and came back as a match for Elijah’s DNA. 18 March 2024: The law enforcement officials found a white and black coloured blanket in the woods near Johnston Drive and Goodwin Road in Manitowoc County. The blanket was sent to a lab to be tested, and it was found to be a match with Elijah’s DNA.

The law enforcement officials found a white and black coloured blanket in the woods near Johnston Drive and Goodwin Road in Manitowoc County. The blanket was sent to a lab to be tested, and it was found to be a match with Elijah’s DNA. 22 March 2024: Elijah’s mom pleaded not guilty after she was charged with child neglect and obstruction.

Elijah’s mom pleaded not guilty after she was charged with child neglect and obstruction. 7 September 2024: A deer hunter discovered skeletal remains in a remote wooded area three miles from Elijah’s home.

A deer hunter discovered skeletal remains in a remote wooded area three miles from Elijah’s home. 13 September 2024: The State crime lab carried out DNA testing on the remains, and they found out it was Elijah Vue.

What happened to Elijah Vue’s mom?

A front and side mugshot of Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur. Photo: @truecrime-seekingjustice on Facebook (modified by author)

The mother of the 3-year-old, Elijah Vue, was charged with chronic neglect of a child after his remains were discovered. According to CNN, she was also charged with two accounts of obstructing an officer. She pleaded not guilty.

Her boyfriend, Vang, was charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, and hiding Elijah’s dead body. Katrina Baur’s bond was set at $400,000, and Vang’s at $500,000.

Who is Elijah Vue’s biological father?

His father is Jimmy Vue. According to a by FOX 11, Jimmy said that Katrina Baur, the child’s mother, knew exactly what had happened to him. When Elijah was announced missing, he said that the mother had all the answers regarding their son’s disappearance.

My son is still missing, and we need answers. And I think Katrina Baur has the answer that we all are looking for.

Elijah Vue, smiling while looking upwards (L). Elijah Vue posing in front of a Christmas tree (R). Photo: @lisarannoni on Facebook (modified by author)

On 12 February 2025, reported that Katrina Baur, Elijah’s mother, had a court hearing. This was her first time in court since October 2024. During that court hearing, a status conference was scheduled for 13 June at 9 a.m. Her next court appearance was set to be on 13 March 2025.

As per Fox 11 news, a trial date has not been set for either Katrina or Jesse Vang. Jesse had his scheduled conference on 13 March 2025, which took place, and his next court date was set on 20 June 2025.

FAQs

Who are Elijah Vue’s parents? His parents are Jimmy Vue and Katrina Baur. Who is Elijah Vue’s biological father? His biological father is Elijah Vue. Where was Elijah Vue when he went missing? The 3-year-old child was in Wisconsin under the care of his mother’s boyfriend when he went missing. Was Elijah Vue found? His remains were found in a wooded area near Two Rivers. The place is three miles away from where he was reported missing. What remains found by a hunter in Wisconsin identified as missing Elijah Vue? The remains found were skulls and bones. Did Elijah Vue have siblings? He had siblings from his mother’s side, but not much is known about them.

What happened to Elijah Vue, a 3-year-old boy, shocked many. He went missing in February 2024, and his remains were discovered seven months after he was reported missing. His mother and a man she was in a relationship with were charged with felony chronic neglect of a child.

