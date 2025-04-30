INEC has come up with a proposal that will allow eligible Nigerians without the permanent voters cards to vote during the 2027 general election

The proposal will be sent to the national assembly for legislative approval, according to INEC

Meanwhile, major opposition political parties see the move as a ploy to rig the 2027 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is open to allowing eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2027 general elections, but cautioned that legislative amendments must back the proposal.

This is according to Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

INEC mentions need for legislative backing

Oyekanmi reiterated the electoral umpire's commitment to expanding voter access through further technological integration; but noted that legal provisions must first be updated to accommodate any proposed shift from the current PVC-only system.

The INEC chairman first mooted the proposed shift during a quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja in December, 2024.

Yakubu said that while PVCs will remain valid for those who possess them, voters could, in the future, use slips generated by INEC or downloaded from its website for accreditation.

He explained that the move would lower costs, ease logistical burdens, and curb the misuse of voter cards.

INEC said if passed into law, the proposal could mark a significant shift in Nigeria's electoral process by deepening voter participation and making the process more accessible and technology-driven.

LP rejects INEC move as APC's cunning plot

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday, April 29, chairman of Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, Hon. Emmanuel Ugochukwu Emeh, said that INEC and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) are already planning to make Nigeria a one party state, and to rig the 2027 presidential election.

He said:

"INEC and APC should tell Nigerians that they want to make Nigeria a one party state. They should also understand that Nigerians are already aware that they want to rig the 2027 presidential election in favour of the ruling party.

"If this proposal receives legislative backing, it means that in a polling unit where you have 500 registered voters, after the election, you may have a result of 2000 votes. INEC and this current government are taking Nigeria a lot backwards."

He warned the national assembly not to entertain such proposal, if they wanted to retain the support of the people they represent.

APGA, PDP chief rubbishes proposal

Also in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, Anambra State chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ifeatu Obi Okoye, described the proposal as an invitation to trouble in the country.

"If they understood the danger such proposal portend for Nigeria and Nigerians, they would quickly set it aside. It is very clear what the proponents want to achieve. It is a clear route to rig the 2027 presidential election in favour of a particular political party; so, no reasonable Nigerian should support it," Obi-Okoye submitted.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), on its own, questioned if the electoral umpire are not provided with funding and other logistics to provide the PVCs for all eligible Nigerians.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, former chairman of the party in Anambra State, Chief (Hon.) Ndubuisi Nwobu, averred that such a proposal from INEC is a plan to rig the 2027 general election, especially the presidential election.

"Such proposal has sinister motive. The national assembly should be wary of this, if they wouldn't want to put Nigeria into avoidable political crisis," Nwobu announced.

"If there are many more eligible Nigerians, who have no PVCs, INEC should provide them with the opportunity and platform to do so. There is still ample time to achieve this."

