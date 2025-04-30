Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan’s interaction with a lady on the Headies red carpet has caused a stir on social media

In a video making the rounds, the social commentator was seen snubbing the content creator who tried to interview him

VeryDarkMan’s statement to the lady after shunning her raised a series of mixed comments from Nigerians after the clip went viral

Nigerian online critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, shunned a lady on the Headies red carpet as she tried to interview him.

On April 27, 2025, the 17th Headies Awards tagged Back to Base took place at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, and several public figures graced the event, including Davido, Annie Macauley, Regina Daniels and more.

Controversial online critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), was also present, and a brave young lady, Almera Danjuma, tried to interview him. However, what transpired between them became headline news.

In a clip that was posted online, the content creator was seen trying to get VDM’s attention, but the critic totally ignored her despite her standing in front of him.

After a moment, VDM decided to speak to her and simply made it known that he wasn’t a fan of being asked questions at events. He said:

“I don’t like interviews”.

Almera Danjuma’s attempt at getting VDM to answer at least one of her questions proved abortive as the online critic went back to ignoring her and started speaking with someone else.

The video of VDM’s interaction with the lady who tried to interview him on the Headies red carpet got netizens dropping mixed reactions.

Sholapaid_ said:

“Very good…I support VDM for this..some interviews are unnecessary 💯.”

Mazinoappeal wrote:

“Quite uncalled for. He shouldn’t have accepted to come to the corner. What was the need? To embarrass the poor lady?”

Zurion_olabisi said:

“Badly behaved people should be avoided at all cost.”

Cent_delia said:

“Someone politely said he doesn’t like interviews…. What’s rude there?”

Radiogad wrote:

“Good one Vdm I support you on this one.”

Zee_igenegbai said:

“He knew she wanted to interviewed him, why didn't he decline, he waited for them to set the camera before he declined mtsweew vdm actually knew what he was doing.”

Embellishbysarahjames said:

“The girl is just doing her job, why did he stop at the interview stand, did they force him or stop him from walking past, Abeg!”

Zinnycandy said:

“You don't like interviews as who exactly???”

Owen_olawale7 said:

“But you want make TVC and channels TV to interview you because of D1.”

Destinyamaka said:

“It’s actually very unprofessional and lazy journalism to not know the names of the people you are interviewing or swing the mic across to them to tell you their name. Check the body language, VDM stood in the place to be interviewed, gave her partial audience but unfortunately her energy came across too shallow for him to connect with. You’ve got to know when to match energy as a reporter, think quick and be witty. Love what she does oh, there’s always room for improvement.”

Dedayojoshua wrote:

“I guess the way she dressed was the reason for the reaction she got....my opinion.”

Headies: Shallipopi reacts after getting handshake

In other Headies award-related news, Legit.ng reported that singer Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi reacted after he was given a handshake instead of a plaque at the event.

During the event, Shallipopi was announced the winner of the Best Rap Single Award. However, after he got on stage to collect his award, he was given just a handshake while the popular Headies plaque was nowhere to be seen.

After the video of the moment went viral and the singer got trolled for it, Shallipopi went online to drag the show organisers.

