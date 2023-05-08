Who is Nate Burleson’s wife, Atoya Burleson? Her biography

Who is Nate Burleson's wife? The wife of the former NFL player and TV personality is Atoya Burleson. She is an American podcast host, blogger, and entrepreneur. She is the founder and co-host of the insideLINES Podcast.

Atoya and Nate have been married for over two decades. Their romantic love story commenced in the late-1990s while they were in college. Nate Burleson's wife is a mother of three, two sons and a daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Atoya Burleson Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Nevada, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joe Dean Shaw Mother Karla Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Nate Burleson Children 3 University University of Nevada Profession Podcast host, entrepreneur, blogger Net worth $200,000

Atoya Burleson's bio

The American blogger was born and raised in Nevada, United States. How old is Nate Burleson's wife? Atoya is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 31 May 1978. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She is the daughter of Joe Dean Shaw and Karla. Atoya was brought up alongside her sister, Danielle.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Educational Psychology. She later acquired a master's degree in Education from the same University. While at college, she was a hurdle champion and won a hurdle championship with the university track team.

What does Atoya Burleson do for a living?

Nate Burleson's spouse is a podcast host, entrepreneur, public speaker and influencer. While still in college, she worked in NCAA Compliance Department. Atoya is currently the CEO and speaker of a foundation called Atoya Burleson Brand which she founded in September 2020.

The American entrepreneur is also the founder & CEO, and podcast host of insideLINES Podcast. The podcast has existed since August 2019, and she co-hosts with Tia Avril, the wife of former NFL star Clifford Arvil.

They cover various topics concerning women, from marriage, motherhood, mental health, entrepreneurship, race, and more. They also celebrate women in and around sports, covering issues in the NFL. She is also a blogger. She has a self-titled website where she covers topics such as fashion, family, lifestyle and wellness.

What is Atoya Burleson's net worth?

Nate's wife has an alleged net worth of $200,000. She primarily earns her income from her career as a podcaster, entrepreneur, and blogger.

How did Nate Burleson and Atoya meet?

Nate and his wife met while studying at the University of Nevada. They dated and married on 26 March 2003 through a wedding ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

Is Nate Burleson still married?

Yes, he is still married to Atoya. The couple have three children, two sons, Nathaniel Burleson II and Nehemiah and a daughter named Mia Pearl. Nathaniel was born on 3 May 2004, Nehemiah on 5 April 2006 and Mia on 2 July 2010.

Atoya's husband, Nathaniel Eugene Burleson, is a former NFL player, for the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, among others. He also worked for five years as a Good Morning Football show host. On August 2021, he began working as a co-host on the CBS Mornings show alongside Tony Dokoupil and Gayle King.

Fast facts about Atoya Burleson

Atoya Burleson is an American podcast host, blogger and entrepreneur. She came into the spotlight as Nate Burleson's wife. The couple has three children and currently resides in New Jersey, United States.

