Luke Eisner’s biography: age, height, nationality, girlfriend

A lot of people have heard of a charming young actor Luke Eisner, who won people's hearts after his role in Tall Girl. Now, he is going through huge career success and thinking about what to do next. Learn more about this charismatic movie star and his endeavours.

Since his debut in Tall Girl, Luke Eisner has become one of the most beloved actors among teenagers and young adults. Not many people know that he also sings in a band and does a lot of modelling work.

Luke Eisner's biography

This talented young celebrity is one of the most promising Hollywood rising stars. After he gained popularity due to his role in Tall Girl, his name became known in the United States and beyond.

Here, you can read everything you need to know about this movie star, who is also a model and an influencer.

How old is Luke Eisner?

The actor was born on August 1, 1996, in Wisconsin, United States. Therefore, Luke Eisner's age is 25 years, as of 2021.

Where did Luke Eisner grow up?

He was born and grew up in Wisconsin with his parents, Bill and Denise.

Is Luke Eisner actually Swedish?

Many people are wondering about Luke Eisner's nationality. There is a rumour about him being Swedish, mostly due to the fact that in Tall Girl, he played a Swedish exchange student named Stig.

However, in real life, he is not Swedish. The handsome actor is of American nationality, and he simply portrayed a Swede in the movie.

Career

The young man has a diverse resume, as he is a model, musician, actor and activist.

Modelling

He first came into the limelight when he started his modelling career. IMG Models was the agency that signed him, and since then, he has participated in multiple international campaigns.

Some of the most prominent brands he has modelled for are Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Revolve, H&M, Stuart Weitzman, and American Eagle.

Music

Eisner is a rising star in the music industry. He is a part of VOILÀ, the duet that performs pop-rock songs. He created the band with Gus Ross, whom he met at Thornton School of Music. The two were thinking of naming themselves Goldilocks but changed their minds.

VOILÀ currently has released an EP Déjà Vu (2019) and an album Long Story Short (2020), and the band has been busy releasing new singles in 2021.

Since releasing their first singles in 2018, the duo has toured along with big-name musicians, such as The Fray, Kesha and X Ambassadors.

Acting

Luke Eisner debuted as an actor in The Goldbergs, a show on ABC, in 2019. There, he played a minor guest role.

The same year, he scored his first major part - he played Stig in the Netflix original movie Tall Girl. Due to his outstanding performance, he unofficially got the title of a new teenage heartthrob among the fans.

His next part was in the TV show Timeline, where he appeared for a couple of episodes. In addition, he appeared as a guest on the show Family Reunion.

Activism

In his spare time, Luke advocates against domestic violence and volunteers at the shelter for domestic abuse survivors together with his family.

He is very passionate about this cause, and he feels that raising awareness about its negative impact is a useful thing to do for society.

What movies was Luke Eisner in?

Here, you can see the list of movies and TV shows where this talented star has appeared:

The Goldbergs (2019) - Evan Dando

Evan Dando Tall Girl (2019) - Stig Mohlin

Stig Mohlin Timeline (2019) - Taylor

Taylor Family Reunion (2020) - Cody

Cody Tiger Within (2020) - Seth / Young Man

Seth / Young Man Growing Up Gorman (pre-production)

How tall is Luke Eisner?

The successful model, who also became a famous actor, is a tall man. Luke Eisner's height stands at 6 feet 3 inches, which translates to 191 cm.

Personal life

Does Luke Eisner have a girlfriend? Yes - the heart of this charming young man is taken. He is dating the fellow actress, Kirby Johnson.

Kirby is famous for her role in the horror movie The Possession of Hannah Grace. She and Luke have known each other since 2018 and began dating in 2019.

As seen on the celebrity's Instagram, he and Kirby are still going strong. They also have a YouTube channel, Kirby & Luke Diaries, which they are running together.

Luke Eisner is a man of many talents - he can act, sing, and beautifully pose for pictures. Despite his young age, he has achieved more than most of his peers.

