Angela Lewis' age, height, husband, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

Angela Lewis' age, height, husband, movies and TV shows

by  Brian Oroo

Angela Lewis is an American actress, philanthropist, and media personality. She is well recognised for her outstanding role as Aunt Louie in Snowfall. She has appeared in popular movies and television shows like Code Black, The Good Wife, and Let Them Die Like Lovers. Her fame has made many curious about her age and several other things about her career. What is Angela Lewis' age?

Angela Lewis' age
American actress Angela Lewis posing in a black dress and a brown jumpsuit. Photo: @luvangelalewis on Instagram (modified by author)
Angela Lewis is an actress who has been in the Hollywood scene for a significant time. She, however, shot into stardom when she portrayed Marcia in the short film Frijolito Go. Recently, she was nominated for the 2023 Black Reel Awards as Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series, Snowfall.

Profile summary

Full nameAngela Lewis
GenderFemale
Date of birth14 July 1988
Age35 years (as of 2023)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthDetroit, Michigan, United States of America
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6''
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds128
Weight in kilograms58
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
HusbandJamal Mallory McCree
Children2
SchoolCass Technical High School
CollegeUniversity of Michigan
ProfessionActress, influencer, philanthropist
Net worth$1 million–$5 million
Instagram@luvangelalewis

What is Angela Lewis' age?

The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. When is Angela Lewis' birthday? She was born on 14 July 1988 in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is American, and her ethnicity is African-American.

Who are Angela Lewis' Siblings? According to an Instagram photo she shared on 19 June 2017 wishing her father a happy birthday, it is evident that she has one sibling. On 12 January 2014, she shared another photo of a woman she called her sister on Instagram.

Educational background

The American actress attended Cass Technical High School. After her secondary education, she joined the University of Michigan, earning her Bachelor's in Fine Arts.

Career

She is a professional actress. She started her career as a cocktail server and bartender. She first appeared in the 2005 short film Frijolito Go. In 2009, the media personality portrayed a Woman Looking at a Menu in the movie Today's Special.

Angela Lewis' movies and TV shows

Below is a list of the movies and television shows the American actress has starred in, according to her IMDb profile.

Movie/ TV seriesYearRole
Snowfall2017-2023Aunt Louie
Let Them Die Like Lovers 2017Alexa
Code Black2015Shanni Platt
The Last Ship 2015Sarah
Top Five 2014Flight Attendant
The Ordained2013Ophelia
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 2013Rhonda Davis
The Big C2013Day Nurse
The Good Wife 2013Chenise Jayes
Soft Focus 2012Niecy
Fair Game2010Barista
Today's Special 2009Woman Looking at Menu
Frijolito Go2009Marcia

She is also a philanthropist. Angela Lewis is the founder of Birth Village. Birth Village is an organisation that aims to provide resources that connect everyone with the tools, guidance, and support that women need to have their ideal childbirth experience. She is also the co-founder of a non-profit organisation called Moon Child Collaborative.

The American actress also co-founded BluRemedi, a company that creates, develops and produces fresh, complex, diverse-driven content for a global audience. She launched the production company on 22 June 2023.

She promotes products through her Instagram account, with over 136 thousand followers. She has been featured on the cover of Urban magazine.

What is Angela Lewis' net worth?

According to various sources such as InformationCradle, Net Worth Planet, and Wealthypipo, her net worth is alleged to be between $500,0000 and $5 million. She makes her income from her career as an actress. She also endorses various products on her Instagram account, which adds to her total income.

Who is Angela Lewis' husband?

The actress is married to Jamal Mallory McCree, a famous actor, producer, and entertainer. He has appeared in popular films such as Black Nativity and The Last Keepers. The two tied the knot in August 2014.

Does Angela Lewis have kids?

She has two children. The actress and her husband welcomed their firstborn child, Brooklyn Genysys Mallory-McCree, on 4 October 2019. She shared a photo of her husband and their firstborn on 22 October 2019, introducing her to the world.

On 31 January 2023, she announced she was expecting her second child through Essence magazine. She had her second child, Bashir Mallory-McCree, on 24 July 2023.

How tall is Angela Lewis?

Angela Lewis' height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Angela Lewis? She is an American actress and media personality famous for her role as Aunt Louie in Snowfall.
  2. Where is Angela Lewis from? She hails from Detroit, Michigan, United States of America.
  3. What is Angela Lewis' nationality? She is American.
  4. How old is Angela Lewis? She is 35 years old as of 2023.
  5. How many children does Angela Lewis have? She has two children, Brooklyn Genysys and Bashir Mallory.
  6. What movies has Angel Lewis played in? Her popular films include Snowfall and Code Black.

Angela Lewis' age is 35 years as of 2023. She was born on 14 July 1988. Angela Lewis is an American actress who came into the limelight for her portrayal of Aunt Louie in Snowfall. She is married to Jamal Mallory-McCree, and they have two children.

Legit.ng recently published Matt Rife's biography. He is an actor and comedian from the United States of America. He is well known as a leading member of Wild 'N Out. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America.

Matt Rife has gained popularity for his self-produced comedy specials such as Walking Red Flag and Matthew Steven Rife. He is famous on TikTok and YouTube, where he regularly shares his content. He has appeared in films such as After Mask and The Elevator. His bio has more details about his life and career.

