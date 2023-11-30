Angela Lewis' age, height, husband, movies and TV shows

Angela Lewis is an American actress, philanthropist, and media personality. She is well recognised for her outstanding role as Aunt Louie in Snowfall. She has appeared in popular movies and television shows like Code Black, The Good Wife, and Let Them Die Like Lovers. Her fame has made many curious about her age and several other things about her career. What is Angela Lewis' age?

American actress Angela Lewis posing in a black dress and a brown jumpsuit. Photo: @luvangelalewis on Instagram (modified by author)

Angela Lewis is an actress who has been in the Hollywood scene for a significant time. She, however, shot into stardom when she portrayed Marcia in the short film Frijolito Go. Recently, she was nominated for the 2023 Black Reel Awards as Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series, Snowfall.

Profile summary

Full name Angela Lewis Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 1988 Age 35 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Jamal Mallory McCree Children 2 School Cass Technical High School College University of Michigan Profession Actress, influencer, philanthropist Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @luvangelalewis

What is Angela Lewis' age?

The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. When is Angela Lewis' birthday? She was born on 14 July 1988 in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is American, and her ethnicity is African-American.

Who are Angela Lewis' Siblings? According to an Instagram photo she shared on 19 June 2017 wishing her father a happy birthday, it is evident that she has one sibling. On 12 January 2014, she shared another photo of a woman she called her sister on Instagram.

Educational background

The American actress attended Cass Technical High School. After her secondary education, she joined the University of Michigan, earning her Bachelor's in Fine Arts.

Career

She is a professional actress. She started her career as a cocktail server and bartender. She first appeared in the 2005 short film Frijolito Go. In 2009, the media personality portrayed a Woman Looking at a Menu in the movie Today's Special.

Angela Lewis' movies and TV shows

Below is a list of the movies and television shows the American actress has starred in, according to her IMDb profile.

Movie/ TV series Year Role Snowfall 2017-2023 Aunt Louie Let Them Die Like Lovers 2017 Alexa Code Black 2015 Shanni Platt The Last Ship 2015 Sarah Top Five 2014 Flight Attendant The Ordained 2013 Ophelia Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 2013 Rhonda Davis The Big C 2013 Day Nurse The Good Wife 2013 Chenise Jayes Soft Focus 2012 Niecy Fair Game 2010 Barista Today's Special 2009 Woman Looking at Menu Frijolito Go 2009 Marcia

She is also a philanthropist. Angela Lewis is the founder of Birth Village. Birth Village is an organisation that aims to provide resources that connect everyone with the tools, guidance, and support that women need to have their ideal childbirth experience. She is also the co-founder of a non-profit organisation called Moon Child Collaborative.

The American actress also co-founded BluRemedi, a company that creates, develops and produces fresh, complex, diverse-driven content for a global audience. She launched the production company on 22 June 2023.

She promotes products through her Instagram account, with over 136 thousand followers. She has been featured on the cover of Urban magazine.

What is Angela Lewis' net worth?

According to various sources such as InformationCradle, Net Worth Planet, and Wealthypipo, her net worth is alleged to be between $500,0000 and $5 million. She makes her income from her career as an actress. She also endorses various products on her Instagram account, which adds to her total income.

Who is Angela Lewis' husband?

The actress is married to Jamal Mallory McCree, a famous actor, producer, and entertainer. He has appeared in popular films such as Black Nativity and The Last Keepers. The two tied the knot in August 2014.

Does Angela Lewis have kids?

She has two children. The actress and her husband welcomed their firstborn child, Brooklyn Genysys Mallory-McCree, on 4 October 2019. She shared a photo of her husband and their firstborn on 22 October 2019, introducing her to the world.

On 31 January 2023, she announced she was expecting her second child through Essence magazine. She had her second child, Bashir Mallory-McCree, on 24 July 2023.

How tall is Angela Lewis?

Angela Lewis' height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Angela Lewis? She is an American actress and media personality famous for her role as Aunt Louie in Snowfall. Where is Angela Lewis from? She hails from Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. What is Angela Lewis' nationality? She is American. How old is Angela Lewis? She is 35 years old as of 2023. How many children does Angela Lewis have? She has two children, Brooklyn Genysys and Bashir Mallory. What movies has Angel Lewis played in? Her popular films include Snowfall and Code Black.

Angela Lewis' age is 35 years as of 2023. She was born on 14 July 1988. Angela Lewis is an American actress who came into the limelight for her portrayal of Aunt Louie in Snowfall. She is married to Jamal Mallory-McCree, and they have two children.

