Meet Vanity Alpough, Kendrick Perkins' wife of over a decade

Who is Kendrick Perkins married to? The prominent former American professional basketball player is married to Vanity Alpough, an entrepreneur and real estate agent from the United States. Kendrick currently works as a sports analyst and commentator for Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN.

Vanity Alpough might not be famous as her husband, Kendrick Perkins, but she has made a name for herself through her business ventures. She is the owner of Vanity Forever, an online store that specialises in ladies’ hair and accessories.

Profile summary

Full name Vanity Alpough Perkins Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Port Arthur, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Mother Julie Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband Kendrick Le'Dale Perkins Children 4 Education University of Houston, Middlesex University College Profession Entrepreneur, real estate agent Net worth $515 thousand Instagram @_queenvanity

Vanity Alpough's biography

The American entrepreneur was born in Port Arthur, Texas, United States, to Thomas and Julie Alpough. She grew up alongside her three brothers, Torris, Thomas, and Tevis. She has an American nationality and follows the Christian faith.

How old is Vanity Perkins?

Vanity Alpough's age is 38 years old as of 2023. The American celebrity was born on 7 July 1985. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

The American entrepreneur attended Ozen High School before proceeding to Memorial High School, where she graduated from in 2003. She later went to the University of Houston to pursue a degree in communications. Kendrick Perkins' wife also attended Middlesex University College.

Career

The celebrity spouse ventured into business after her husband, Kendrick Perkins, retired from professional basketball in 2018. She owns an online store called Vanity Forever, which specialises in fashion and beauty products.

Vanity is also a real estate agent. She works at Keller Williams Realty, a real estate company based in Texas. Additionally, she has been running a dating app called WinknLink since 2021.

The Texas native is popular on Instagram, where she shares many posts and stories regarding her personal life. She has more than 52 thousand followers on her Instagram account as of this writing.

Kendrick Perkins' family

Kendrick and Vanity began dating when they were still in high school. After dating for almost a decade, the two eventually exchanged marriage vows on 25 July 2009, at Carlton Woods Country Club in Woodlands, Texas.

Vanity Alpough and Kendrick Perkins are parents to four children. Their firstborn child, Kendrick Jr. Perkins, was born on 10 September 2007, and their second child, Kenxton Raymond, was born on 10 October 2011. On 20 October 2015, the couple welcomed twins, a son, Kanter, and a daughter, Zoey. Kendrick Perkins' family lives in Texas, United States.

What is Vanity Alpough's net worth?

Kendrick Perkins' wife has an alleged net worth of $515 thousand. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her career as an entrepreneur and real estate agent.

What is Vanity Alpough's height?

The famous businesswoman is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQ

Who is Kendrick Perkins' wife? His wife is Vanity Alpough. The couple married on 25 July 2009. Who is Vanity Alpough? She is an American entrepreneur and real estate agent. How old is Vanity Alpough? She is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 7 July 1985. What is Vanity Alpough's nationality? She has an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. Who are Vanity Alpough's siblings? She has three siblings named Torris, Thomas, and Tevis. Does Vanity Alpough have a child? She has four children, Kendrick Jr, Kenxton, Kanter and Zoey. How tall is Vanity Alpough? She is 5 feet 4 inches or (163 centimetres) tall.

Vanity Alpough is an entrepreneur and real estate agent. She is best known for being the wife of former American professional basketball player Kendrick Perkins. The couple has four children and resides in Texas, United States.

