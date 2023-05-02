Who is Alexis Roderick? Meet Billy Joel's wife and mother of his kids

Alexis Roderick is an equestrian from the United States of America. She garnered fame as the wife of the American musician Billy Joel, who is renowned for his numerous studio albums. Alexis Roderick’s spouse is known for releasing top songs such as Vienna, Scenes From an Italian Restaurant, The Stranger, Piano Man and Just the Way You Are.

Who is Billy Joel’s wife? Alexis Roderick is an experienced financial specialist and has worked as a broker at Morgan Stanley, a wealth management company. She takes pleasure in horseback riding and owns multiple horses. The equestrian resides with her spouse in their familial estate in Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Alexis Roderick Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Billy Joel Children 2 University Stony Brook University Profession Equestrian Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Alexis Roderick’s bio

The celebrity wife was born and raised in the United States. She attended Stony Brook University in New York, USA. There, she pursued a degree in political science, economics and Latin American studies.

How old is Alexis Roderick?

Alexis Roderick’s age is 41 years as of 2023. She was born on 6 May 1982. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Billy Joel’s spouse do?

She is a professional equestrian. She has participated in various tournaments and horseback riding events. Her spouse bought a horse ranch for her in Wellington. Besides that, she is an active member of the United States Equestrian Foundation.

Bill Joel’s wife was hired to work at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Firm after graduation. She worked there as a financial specialist for a while and became a certified Broker-Dealer Registered Representative member.

How did Billy Joel meet his current wife?

The duo met at a restaurant in Huntington in 2009, where Alexis was working as a hedge funder at Morgan Stanley Barney Firm. The equestrian clarified that Billy was going to dinner when they linked up and became good friends.

The two kept their relationship under wraps until they decided to make it official in a wedding ceremony on 4 July 2015. Their surprise wedding was held at Joel's Oyster Bay estate on Long Island. Joel’s daughter from a previous relationship, Alexa Ray, gave the wedding speech, and the former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, officiated the ceremony.

How many kids does Billy Joel have with Alexis?

The American musician and Alexis welcomed their first daughter, Della Rose, in August 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Remy Anne, in October 2017.

What is Alexis Roderick’s height?

Billy Joel’s current wife stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts

Billy Joel's wife, Alexis Roderick, is an equestrian from the United States of America. She gained massive recognition following her marriage to the American musician.

