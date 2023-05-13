Who is Bret Baier’s wife? Discover Amy Baier’s biography

Amy Baier is a celebrity wife, philanthropist and children's health advocate from the United States. She came into the spotlight as Bret Baier's wife. Her husband is a renowned Fox News anchor who works as Fox's chief political anchor and as a host of Special Report with Bret Baier show.

Bret Baier and Amy Baier attend the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Bret Baier's wife is a well-known philanthropist who came into the limelight following her marriage to Bret. Amy and Bret have been married since 2004 and have two children. The couple currently resides in Washington, D.C., United States.

Full name Amy Baier Gender Female Date of birth 7 May 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Barrington Hills, Illinois, Chicago, USA Current residence Washington DC., United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Paul Hills Mother Barbara Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Bret Baier Children 2 University Southern Methodist University Profession Philanthropist, health advocate Net worth $2 million Instagram @amyhbaier

Amy Baier's biography

Amy Baier was born and raised in Barrington Hills, Illinois, Chicago, USA. What is Amy Baier's age? The American philanthropist is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 7 May 1978; her zodiac sign is Taurus.

She is the daughter of Paul Hills, the co-founder of Sage products company and Barbara. She grew up alongside her three siblings; John Paul, Timothy and a twin brother Daniel. Her brother Timothy is the CEO and co-founder of Spiracle Media. Amy graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communications from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Bret Baier’s wife, Amy. Photo: @amyhbaier on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Amy Baier do for a living?

Amy is a philanthropist and children's health advocate. After graduating, she moved to New York City and started working as a media planner for Calvin Klein. She later returned to Chicago and secured a job in a neuroscience retail division at Eli Lilly.

As a philanthropist, she is a congenital heart disease ambassador who has been involved in helping raise funds for children diagnosed with congenital heart disease, just like her son Paul. On February 2014, Amy and her husband were awarded by Children's National Health System the inaugural Joseph E. Robert, Jr. Prize in Philanthropy. She currently serves as the chair of the Children's National Hospital Foundation.

What is Amy Baier's net worth?

Bret's wife has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a children's health advocate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has a net worth of $20 million and receives an annual salary of $7 million for his role at Fox News.

How did Amy and Bret Baier meet?

Amy and Bret first met in Chicago, USA, in October 2002 on a blind date that their mutual friends had organized. At first, Amy was not interested in having a long-distance relationship as she lived in Chicago while Bret was on the East Coast, USA.

The political news anchor requested her to meet him in Washington, D.C, for a Rolling Stones concert, and she agreed. The two fell in love and started dating, and after dating for two years, they exchanged their marital vows on 9 October 2004.

The couple has two sons, Paul Francis, born on 29 June 2007, and Daniel, born on 10 July 2010. Their son Paul Francis was born with severe heart defects and had an emergency operation that saved his life. He has had numerous angioplasties and a few open-heart surgeries over the years.

Amy Baier's height and weight

The American philanthropist stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.

Who is Bret Baier's wife? She is an American philanthropist and children's health advocate. How old is Amy Baier? She is 45 years old as of 2023. When is Amy Baier's birthday? The celebrity wife celebrates her birthday on 9 May. What is Amy Baier's maiden name? Her maiden name is Amy Hills. When did Bret Baier get married? He got married to Amy on 9 October 2004. What is Amy Baier's height? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Does Amy Baier have children? The American philanthropist has two sons, Paul Francis and Daniel. What is Amy Baier's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

Amy Baier is an American philanthropist and children's health advocate. She is popularly known as Bret Baier's wife. They have been together for nearly two decades. The couple currently resides in Washington, D.C., USA.

