A Nigerian lady shares how she was added to a WhatsApp group with other women her man was dating.

The group, called "co-wives," revealed pictures and screenshots confirming the man was dating multiple women at the same time.

Many who saw the screenshot of the group shared their thoughts on the group, sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian lady named Felicia explained how she ended up in a WhatsApp group with other girls her man was dating.

She gave details of what was discussed in the group and the pictures that were sent.

A lady shared how she was added to a WhatsApp group with other women her man was dating. Photo: @feliciathestar

Source: TikTok

In a post by @feliciathestar on TikTok, she shared a screenshot from the group and stated that she was added by a random girl.

She noted that pictures and screenshots sent to the group proved that the man was dating all of them.

A screenshot she shared from the group showed that it was named “co-wives", as she stated that there were 7 ladies in the group.

Felicia said:

“Wearing purple scrunchy on my hand because life didn’t end when a random girl added me and other girls to a gc to tell us that my babe is dating all of us at the same time with picture evidence and screenshots. Some things go do you , you go think say na film.”

A Nigerian lady shared how she discovered the truth after being added to a group with other girlfriends of her man. Photo: @feliciathestar

Source: TikTok

In another post, she gave an update on the group, as she added that they were now besties.

She said:

“Fight because of man ke. We don turn besties for here o. Co-wives association to the world.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail lady’s WhatsApp group experience

@Tobiloba said:

“And I just watch video wey the girl say nah she creat group add 5 of her co wives.”

___urbabychinko3 said:

"If you see the last wife post before the u see the co wives gather here."@

@süccy said:

"Me self go soon create gc with my co wives,bcuz we can’t keep deceiving ourselves."

B. said:

"You guyssss my roommate was the girl that found out and created the group. She told me about it and omo i was shocked!"

@jayda redefined said:

"The craziest part be say the guy go manipulate one werey into believing that he no love the rest and the werey too go believe say she won in life."

@Thickdiana said:

"Instead of calling him and him being able to exit the GC, why didn’t y’all plan to go to his house one after the other ? Like one should call that she’s coming over, the others will come unaware then."

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng