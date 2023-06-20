Kari Lake’s family: who are the people behind the politician?

Kari Lake is a politician and renowned former news anchor from the United States. She worked at various TV stations, including WHBF-TV, KPNX and KSAZ-TV. In November 2022, Kari ran for the Arizona gubernatorial seat as a Republican but lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Apart from her career, the former news anchor is a family woman. Find out who Kari Lake's family members are in this post.

Kari Lake, her husband Jeff Halperin, and their two children. Photo: @karilake on Instagram (modified by author)

Kari Lake was born on 23 August 1969 in Rock Island, Illinois, United States. She gained prominence for conducting interviews with high-ranking government officials such as former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Fans are curious about her family, with many wanting to know Kari Lake's children and husband.

Profile summary

Kari Lake's family

The American politician's family consists of her husband, Jeff Halper and their two children, Ruby and Leo Halperin. Below is what is known about them.

Jeff Halperin

Jeff Halperin is a former photojournalist, videographer, and owner of a video production company called ZenHD based in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. He celebrates his birthday on 25 September. Jeff is of Columbian descent. His mother was Colombian, and her father was Jewish. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and History from Creighton University.

Before forming his company, Jeff worked as a news photographer for several stations, such as NBC News for four years and WNYT-TV in Albany for two years. He also worked as a news editor and photographer at national events between January 1994 and January 1998.

Kari Lake's husband founded his company, ZenHD, in 2000. The company is from the concept of completion and covers all aspects of broadcast, internal and web production. It also offers on-site and remote editing capabilities. In 2020, he for the Emmy Award for his documentary for ESPN Sports Network.

Jeff and Kari met while working at the same TV station in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a videographer at the NBC affiliate channel 12, KPNX, while Kari was a weekend weather anchor in 1994. After working there for four years, they moved to Albany, New York, where Jeff was a news photographer at WNYT-TV, and Kari was an evening anchor.

The two exchanged wedding vows on 26 September 1998. After getting married, they went back to Phoenix in 1999, where Lake became an evening anchor for Fox 10 Phoenix. She worked there for 22 years before resigning in 2021.

Jeff has supported his wife throughout her journey as a TV anchor and politician. He appeared in some of Kari's campaigns. The American politician's marriage with Jeff is her second since she was first married to an electrical engineer, Tracy Finnegan.

Ruby Halperin

Ruby is Kari Lake's daughter with her husband, Jeff. She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 30 March 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Leo Halperin

Kari Lake's son, Leo, was born on 10 October 2008. He is 14 years old as of June 2023. His zodiac sign is Libra. Not much is known of Kari Lake's kids as their personal life is kept under wraps.

Who are Kari Lake's siblings? The American politician has eight siblings, seven sisters and one brother. Kari is the youngest among the nine children.

The former news anchor is the daughter of Larry Lake and Sheila Lake. Kari Lake's father was a high school teacher and football coach, while her mother was a nurse. Her parents divorced when she was seven years old, and her father was granted custody of her.

FAQs

Who is Kari Lake? She is a former news anchor and politician from the United States. How old is Kari Lake? She is 53 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 23 August 1969. Where is Kari Lake from? She was born in Rock Island, Illinois, United States but grew up in eastern lowa, United States. Who is Kari Lake's husband? She is married to Jeff Halperin. Does Kari Lake have children? Yes, the American politician has two children, Ruby and Leo Halperin. Who are Kari Lake's parents? Her father is Larry Lake, and her mother is called Sheila. How tall is Kari Lake? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Kari Lake's family consists of four members; her husband, two children and herself. She is a former journalist and politician who was Donald Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate in 2022. Her family currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

