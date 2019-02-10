100+ romantic loving you SMS 2021: Best romantic messages

One of the most challenging tasks in the world is telling someone about your feelings. Sometimes you do not have the words or, because you are worried, you do not put them together correctly. That is why we have compiled a list of the top 100 best loving you SMS for every situation in your life.

People rarely write letters these days, preferring to send a romantic text message to their loved ones.

The issue is that it is often difficult to find a good message to express one's feelings. Here is a list of the most romantic messages you can send to someone you care about!

100 loving you SMS for your loved one

If you want to remind your loved one that he or she is on your mind but are at a loss for words, use the sweetest I love you message from the list below.

Love text messages for him

Sending an I love you message to your boyfriend or husband is an excellent way to brighten his day.

Loving you gives me a reason to live every day with joy, happiness, and love in my heart.

Your smile is like sunshine; it warms my day. Your words create a sweet melody in my head. I can’t help falling in love with you more and more.

I want to be the reason behind your charming smile just as much you’re the reason for the beautiful smile on my face every day. I love you dearly.

Before I have met you, I appreciated my independence a lot. Now when my soul belongs to you, I don't want to be independent anymore.

I always think about you, all the time - that's all I can do. You are first and

My heart bleeds love for you, and it fuels my entire being.

Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back!

Loving you is like breathing. I cannot live without you nor your love. To me, you are my everything, and I love you so much.

Like a diamond, your kind is indeed rare and hard to come by, and I want you to know that I will love you till the end of the age.

Your love keeps me warm during the cold, wet night like a fire on a rainy day. I love you forever.

Loving you all these years is the air that keeps me breathing and the perfume that makes my life beautiful!

What I want to do today, tomorrow, and forever is to keep loving you, handsome. I love you forever.

You’ve changed my whole life from good to better and made it more beautiful than ever before. I love you dearly.

I feel like all in my life has led me to you: my choices, heartbreaks, and regrets. Now I believe in fate. Just think of it: if I had made one minor step differently, I might have never met you.

Thank goodness for being real. My life wouldn’t have been this beautiful and amazing without you. I love you beyond the stars.

Once I am with you, no one else matters.

Bedtime stories have an ending, but our love story will never end. I love you to the moon and back.

You’re special just the way you are, and I promise to always love you just the way you are. I love you tenderly.

You’re the reason why I live and breathe because your love is like the air and, I don’t want to go a day without you in my life.

I’ve done many things I’m proud of, and loving you is the best and will forever be the best of all.

How can I touch her heart with words?

Sometimes there is only one step between your beloved and your happiness. Writing an I love you message for her can help you form a strong bond and encourage relationship growth.

Some people are ready to pay any money to buy happiness. But there exist some things that money can’t buy. Our love is proof of that fact.

Our love seems timeless. I am quite sure that together, we will always have stability, friendship, and joy. I want you.

If I were given a chance to come back to this world in another generation, I would choose to fall in love with you again. I love you dearly.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, four weeks a month, and 365 or 366 days a year, you are and will always be in my thoughts, my heart, and my life. I love you forever.

My heart is a fountain of love, watering you, so you may grow and thrive forever.

The world sees it as I’m insane, and that’s true, because but I’m madly and deeply in love with you. I love you beyond the stars.

You're number one! In my heart, in my soul, in my life.

You are sweet and very dear to me. I want you to be happy, and I will be grateful to you if you allow me to take part in it.

For others, I’m insane, but for me, I’m madly in love with the most beautiful and amazing woman ever – you.

All people have some motivation to get up every morning and face a new day. My motivation is you. I love you.

I started living the moment you found me and you came into my life. I love you to the moon and back.

If you thought that I might eventually plan a future without you, don’t. Because without you, I do not see a positive future. I see only uncertainty.

When I met you, I found real and true love, and I want to stay madly, deeply and completely in love with you. I love you beyond words.

Even though I’m not sure about most things in life, I am confident that I adore you, and I will lead our feelings to the finish line.

I used to live in emptiness, trying to find a reason to live. But you came into my life and gave me something to fight for!

I love you, and you know, but I hope you’re aware also that I will never stop loving you. I will love you forever.

Every day I love you more than the previous ones, and I will always do as long as there’s breath in me.

You’re my everyday inspiration and motivation, and I will always and forever love you.

If I were a planet, your unconditional love for me would be the stars that light up my galaxy.

If love is a rollercoaster, I will ride it with just one person – you. I love you beyond the stars.

Most touching love messages

Are you still looking for the best sweet I love you message? If you did not find your special text, here are twenty more sweet texts for both men and women.

Heart to heart, may we forever be, husband and wife, you and me.

There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.

I couldn't ignore you even if I wanted to.

Your kiss mends my heart, your touch lights up my soul, and your presence makes a difference to my world.

My love for you transcends time and space. It's unquantifiable.

Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you're the reason for it.

Because of you, I’m a better person, a caring friend, and an amazing lover.

Love is when looking into your eyes is much more pleasant than contemplating stars in the sky.

You are my answered prayer. I will always treasure you, my love.

You’re my angel, and unlike other people, I am in paradise for a lifetime.

Stop making me think about you! I'm busy.

Your voice is my favourite sound, baby. I love you.

My six-word love story: "I can't imagine life without you."

A new day with you is a beautiful addition to my life’s journey.

Your smile is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life.

We go together like ketchup and macaroni and cheese, our love seems unnatural, but it works!

You bring me an abundance of happiness and joy, and I promise to love you forever and always.

I know fairy tales come true because I have you.

No one will understand and fully experience my feelings for you. I cannot find enough words to express how much I love you in just one message.

If nothing lasts forever, can I be your nothing?

Everyone has their motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine.

You're just like bacon. You make everything better.

Forget the butterflies. I feel the whole zoo when I am with you!

I love you more than I did yesterday but not more than I will tomorrow.

Just had to let you know… Loving you is the best thing that happened to me.

Love SMS for husband

Here are some of the most heartfelt words you can send to a loved one right now:

You fill all the emptiness in me. I sincerely appreciate having you in my life. I adore you so much!

You’re my lifetime friend and lover, and I will always and forever love you. I cherish you forever!

My heart is where my husband is.

Some say pride is your downfall, but not when it comes to pride in your love for you.

It took me so many years to finally find true and real love, and now that I do, I’m never going to let go of it.

Without you, my world is like a void, but with you, my world is full of bliss, joy, and love. I love you more than you know.

I love you as high as I can reach, as far as I can see, to infinity and beyond. From this day to our final days, you are mine, and I am yours.

There’s nothing I enjoyed as much as loving you because, to me, loving you is like breathing. I love you dearly.

You’re the light at the end of the tunnel during the ups and downs of my life and my world. I love you.

Every day with you is another day in paradise.

My only wish is that you could see yourself through my eyes. Only then could you realize just how much you mean to me and how much I love you.

You are a one-in-a-million husband, and I couldn't feel more like I won the marriage lottery!

To love you is the greatest gift I've ever received.

Some think falling in love is an accident, but I know I fell in love with you on purpose.

I did not marry a protector and a provider. I married my best friend, my most trusted confidant and the man I love. You are all these things and more.

I wish I was an octopus, so I had three hearts to love you with.

A good husband loves his wife. A great husband makes her feel special. You make me feel whole.

I hope my love lifts your soul as yours does mine.

Every husband should be like you, then every wife could live happily ever after.

I take pride in my work, and loving you is my greatest job.

Love SMS for wife

Do you want to make your wife happy and feel special? Send her a romantic text message right now!

The best wife for me is you. That is why our love is true.

We are a team, and there is no “we” without you. I love you.

My success means nothing without you in my life.

From the bottom of my heart to the top, it's filled with love for you.

Our marriage is our sacred bond – one that symbolizes love, hope, and the strength to overcome any obstacles.

Husband and wife, in love for life.

I am taken by the most beautiful woman in my life. I love you!

You are my Goddess, my hope, my joy, and my life. Please be with me forever, my love.

My love tank is full of love from you so that I may drive my love to you.

You light up my day and spark up my soul.

When I look into your eyes, I still have these feelings of impatience and admiration both at the same time.

You paint my world with bright colours and bring meaning to my life.

You brighten up my day just like how the sun lights up the earth.

No matter how many challenges come in my life, I will face them without difficulty if I have your support.

My eternal love for you is my vision, my hope, my goal, and my soul.

I found my life’s true meaning because of you since the day you married me. I love you, my beautiful wife!

I love you more than anything in my life. You are the rose that makes my life beautiful!

Being your husband is an honour for me, and I’m so proud to have a wife just like you!

Your love is like a poison that runs through my veins. I love you, the woman of my life!

You show me your love in a way that brings me down to my knees.

Sending a loving you SMS is a great way to let your partner know how much you miss them, that you look forward to every date and wake up thinking about them. You can send these pre-written texts or use them as inspiration to writing your own, but most importantly, do it sincerely and with great affection!

