JAMB has officially distanced itself from a fraudulent website with 'Sterling Bank' account requesting N15,700 from candidates who missed the UTME exams

The platform, titled “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw,” is unaffiliated with JAMB or any government agency

JAMB, in a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the Board’s public communication advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained what candidates should do

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dissociated itself from a fraudulent site requesting payments from candidates who missed the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Website demanding funds to reschedule 2025 UTME

The board said that the site, “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw” and account number 8520641017 at Sterling Bank, associated with it, are scam.

The disclaimer is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said the account is being exploited to defraud unsuspecting candidates who missed their UTME.

“We issue this urgent notice to inform the public about this nefarious scheme targeting candidates who were unable to participate in the UTME.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretence of offering rescheduling services for the examination.

“Let us be unequivocal: this, it is a blatant scam, and we are confident that the public will not fall prey to such cheap and regressive tactics,” he said.

JAMB urges Sterling Bank to take action

Benjamin called on Sterling bank to take immediate and decisive action against this criminal activity.

He, however, said that the Board is conducting a thorough investigation for candidates whose biometrics failed during verification and were thus unable to sit for the examination.

As reported by Vanguard, he said those without discrepancies would be invited to retake the examination at no cost , stressing that “no cost is required.”

“We strongly urge all candidates to remain vigilant and not to succumb to these fraudulent schemes,” he explained.

