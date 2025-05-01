A video showing the beautiful interior of a private jet replica created by some Nigerian youths has gone viral

The talented youths documented the creation process of the private jet lookalike, calling on the federal government to encourage them

Many people were blown away by the interior of the private jet replica, with some suggesting how the youths could make money with it

Some Nigerian youths have produced a private jet replica with an amazing interior.

The youths, via the TikTok handle @liondylano, displayed the private jet replica for netizens to see and appealed to the federal government to encourage their talents.

Materials for private jet replica

A short clip shared on the TikTok page documented how the youths used local materials to create the private jet replica.

According to them, materials like woods, metals, fabrics, leathers, plans, plastic boards, foam boards and others were used in making the aircraft lookalike. The page explained that it is totally handmade.

"This is 100% Hand made private jet with materials like woods, metals, fabrics, iron, HDF board, MDF, leathers, Planks, plastic boards, foam boards, foams, glass board, Breakable glasses, Pop cement/paints, furniture boards etc."

The video gave a sneak peek of the aircraft replica's interior, flaunting its amazing aesthetics and design.

It was well-lit, with sitting arrangements and items typically found in a real private jet. Netizens were impressed.

Watch the video below:

Handmade private jet replica stirs reactions

Crissnow said:

"Everybody shouting e go fly e go fly? Even if it doesn’t fly, people fit come rent am use am act their movie, or do their content. Great job bro."

V.p♥️ said:

"God bless the works of your hand 🙏we no even need am to fly💯we go use Dey snap pictures nd make video 🤣🤣village people most cry."

Johnwayzi said:

"Truth be say you go dey change interior all the time. so that e no go be like say people done snap there much. and when plenty people done snap there he go cast and that's not good for business."

sçálèt zîllíöñs$$@ said:

"What a lovely creative 👌 😍 guy 👦 let me pray for you dear 🙏 ❤️may the almighty lord continue to give you more talent to pushes your goals 🙏 🙌 in jesus name."

Bishop said:

"Talent and determination 🥺. May God help you meet your destiny helpers. The Nigerian government is just a mess."

echewrld_ said:

"I saw this video and said to myself, e nogo pass Igbo man, visited your profile and my assertion was confirmed, Jisie ike nna."

Ringlightandvarieties said:

"Where is your location please 🙏 at least I never enter plane ✈️before make I enter yours ❤️❤️❤️and do photo shoot."

NewTube said:

"You can actually make money with this by renting it to all these music artists to shoot their music videos."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of 40 wealthy Nigerian individuals who own private jets.

Dangote needs buyer for his private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Africa's wealthiest man, Dangote, had offered his private jet, Bombardier Global Express XRS, up for sale.

Since acquisition, Dangote has been the only owner, and the plane has always been kept in a hangar, therefore, it has remained in good condition.

The jet's cabin is equipped with contemporary amenities and state-of-the-art technology, such as SmartLink Plus entertainment to keep passengers connected while in flight.

