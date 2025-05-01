President Bola Tinubu will be visiting the home state of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, May 2

The president was said to be commissioning some mechanised farm equipment and assessing the security situation in the state during his two-day working visit

According to the presidency, Tinubu has also been scheduled to attend the wedding of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda's daughter on Saturday, May 3

FCT, Abuja—President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit Katsina state, the home state of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, on a two-day official visit on Friday, May 2.

The president's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this, adding that Tinubu will meet with key stakeholders and assess the security details in the state during his visit to the northwest state.

During the visit, President Tinubu will also be attending the wedding of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda's daughter before leading the state. President Tinubu has also been scheduled to commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre and a 24 km dual carriageway, which was just completed by the governor.

What Tinubu will commission in Katsina

Taking to social media, Isa Miqdad, the chairman of the Katsina local government, further explained that the president will be commissioning the farming equipment, which was assembled by the local community. His tweet reads:

"The Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre is scheduled for commissioning by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, 2nd May 2025. This innovative project is being carried out by Gov @dikko_radda, with tractors and mechanised farming equipment being assembled by the local community. Well done to our visionary Governor."

Tinubu and Buhari's relationship

President Tinubu's visit to Katsina would be the first of its kind since taking over power from former President Buhari on May 29, 2023. Buhari, a native of Daura in Kaduna state, was a two-term president of Nigeria and his tenure ended in 2023.

The former president was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political party which was formed ahead of the 2015 general election. The party was a conglomeration of the Congress of Progressive Change (CPC), which was under the leadership of Buhari, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) under Tinubu, and some other political parties, including a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu and Buhari's relationship became solidified ahead of the 2015 election, in which the party defeated the incumbent former President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, making it the first of its kind in Nigeria's history.

