A male student at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state, has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) thanks to his first name

The young man made public his full name while responding to a netizen to mention a name that is so bad that they can't believe someone gave it to their child

Mixed reactions trailed his name as people made jokes with it, while others asked intriguing questions

An undergraduate at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state, has taken X by storm owing to his unique first name.

An X user, @realwilsn, had asked people to mention a name they consider so bad that they couldn't come to terms with why someone named their child such and the university student responded by displaying his school ID card.

A student of Ambrose Alli University shares his school ID containing his full name. Photo Credit: @itscleangoddy

Source: Twitter

The political science student's ID card contained his full name.

It is noteworthy that the student had first mentioned that his name is "Clean," but had to post his ID card as many people doubted him.

"Omo, for those of you finding it difficult to believe, here’s my school id," he wrote.

Ambrose Alli University student goes viral because of his first name. Photo Credit: @itscleangoddy

Source: Twitter

People were amazed that someone bears "Clean Goddy" and wondered why the young man's parents gave him the name.

According to Clean, he hails from Edo state. At the time of this report, Clean's tweet had amassed 3k likes, over 400 retweets and more than 250 comments.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Ambrose Alli University student's name

@EloNicholas said:

"I know that at least once in your lifetime, someone would have tried to make a joke. Like, “your name is clean but see how your nails are dirty”. Something of such sort."

@SusanZhums said:

"Omo how did you survive secondary school."

@Handsomeloner23 said:

"This boy is either from Delta state or Edo state e too sure, na dem dey answer Goddy."

@tosinolaseinde said:

"Are you going to change it? It makes for a great conversation starter. You also seem to have the personality for it."

@luvoodles said:

"I am stuck here😭.

"Have you ever been asked, Clean, why are you dirty?😭"

@Trevorswrld said:

"I can imagine the dialogue already.

"Who's sweeping the room today."

"Who else but clean?" 😭😭😭

"I go too crashout."

@ee_starlight said:

"I swear say your papa look you at birth say, Ah see clean baby, let’s name him Clean😂😂😂.

"Everyone Nodded."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University had gone viral because of her surname.

University student trends over his full name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of the University of Ibadan had gone viral because of his full name many considered unusual.

His name became public knowledge after he made a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the awards he won in school. On the awards, his full name was written and caught the attention of many people.

People marvelled that someone bears such a name. Some thought he should rearrange his full name to make it a positive affirmation. His tweet blew up on the social media platform, garnering 856k views, over 500 likes and more than a hundred comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng